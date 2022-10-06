Read full article on original website
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: Impressive win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 is one step closer to ‘Conor level’ stardom
Sean O’Malley doesn’t just want to be one of the UFC’s stars, he wants to be the star. The 27-year-old bantamweight contender fights Petr Yan at UFC 280 on Oct. 29 with a potential title shot on the line, but O’Malley believes that a statement win over the former champion could lead to more than just a shot at UFC gold. O’Malley is already one of the most talked about fighters on the roster and his goal is to achieve the same notoriety as mainstream superstar Conor McGregor.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 targeted for return to Perth, Australia in February
The UFC is targeting a return to Australia in early 2023, with things expected to be made official this week. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that UFC 284 is expected to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Feb. 11. Perth Now was first to report the news.
MMA Fighting
Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker on tap for UFC 283 in Brazil
A light heavyweight matchup between Paul Craig and Johnny Walker is the latest addition to the UFC’s first pay-per-view lineup of 2023. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between Craig and Walker is set for UFC 283, which Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Jan. 21. Ag.Fight was first to report the booking.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Has Islam Makhachev put himself in must-win situation vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 280?
Islam Makhachev is exuding extreme confidence heading into his first UFC world title fight next weekend at the highly anticipated UFC 280 event, but has his confidence put him in a must-win position ahead of his bout against Charles Oliveira?. On an all-new bonus edition of Heck of a Morning,...
MMA Fighting
UFC free fight video: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274
Charles Oliviera walked into the octagon at UFC 274 without the lightweight title. A weight miss of a half-pound left Oliveira without the belt for his second scheduled title defense in the headliner of the May 7 pay-per-view event in Phoenix. That meant only Justin Gaethje could claim the title if he won their five-round fight. But the Brazilian showed he was not ready to give up the throne, even if he couldn’t technically claim it.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski reveals he will serve as backup to UFC 280 main event after getting cleared to return from injury
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski got some great news about his injured hand and now he’s made him available for a potentially huge opportunity. On Monday, Volkanovski revealed that his doctor has cleared him to return to action after suffering a hand injury in his five-round decision win over Max Holloway in July. As a result, Volkanovski will now fly to Abu Dhabi where he will serve as the official backup for the lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, which serves as the main event.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett targeting Dec. 10 return for UFC 282 in Las Vegas
Paddy Pimblett expects to get one more fight in before the end of the year. The popular 27-year-old lightweight revealed Friday during the Cage Warriors 144 broadcast that he is targeting a Dec. 10 return for the UFC’s year-end pay-per-view. “UFC 282, I’m planning on fighting on that —...
MMA Fighting
Video: Greg Hardy crumbles opponent for second-round knockout in boxing debut
Greg Hardy was victorious in his professional boxing debut, his first fight since leaving the UFC. Hardy took on fellow debuting boxer Mike Cook at Saturday’s Black Sheep Boxing Promotions event at the Tennis Centre in in Delray Beach, Fla. The former NFL defensive end, who was visually much...
MMA Fighting
Geoff Neal faces Shavkat Rakhmonov at first UFC event of 2023
Geoff Neal will face Shavkat Rakhmonov in a three-round welterweight matchup at a UFC Fight Night event on Jan. 14. Multiple sources confirmed the booking with MMA Fighting on Saturday, following an initial report by ESPN. Currently the No. 8-ranked welterweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Rakhmonov is one...
MMA Fighting
Coach doesn’t rule out Khamzat Chimaev clash with rival Paulo Costa next
RIO DE JANEIRO — Khamzat Chimaev is in no rush to book his next UFC fight, his longtime jiu-jitsu coach Alan “Finfou” Nascimento said in an interview with MMA Fighting, but it has nothing to do with his current situation in Russia. Brazilian outlet Combate reported earlier...
MMA Fighting
Ben Rothwell reacts to devastating BKFC 30 knockout win, explains having ‘huge chip on my shoulder’
Ben Rothwell was going to swing for the fences until he got the knockout in his BKFC debut, and fortunately for him, it came almost immediately after the fight began. Rothwell destroyed Bobo O’Bannon in the co-main event of Saturday’s BKFC 30 event in Monroe, La., and did so in just 19 seconds after the O’Bannon was counted out. It was safe to say then Rothwell had some anger to release upon his opponent.
MMA Fighting
Yan Xiaonan recalls constantly fighting with boys growing up in China: ‘I was a very naughty girl’
Even from a young age, Yan Xiaonan was always destined to be a fighter. The Chinese strawweight recently scored the biggest win of her career at UFC Vegas 61, halting a two-fight losing streak with a hard-fought majority decision over Mackenzie Dern in her first UFC main event. The result was exactly what Xiaonan needed with her back against the wall — a statement-making performance to reestablish herself as a contender in the 115-pound division. And it wasn’t the first time Xiaonan responded to adversity with resolve, as she revealed this week on The MMA Hour with a story of her childhood.
MMA Fighting
Julianna Pena vows to regain belt from Amanda Nunes: ‘This time I will not miss’
Julianna Peña believes Amanda Nunes owes her another fight. “The Venezuelan Vixen” posted an impassioned plea on Instagram for a trilogy bout with her rival, with their UFC bantamweight championship series tied at one win apiece. Peña submitted Nunes to capture the title in a stunning upset at UFC 269 in December 2021, then dropped the belt back to Nunes at UFC 277 this past July.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 poster released featuring Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen main event
A pivotal featherweight matchup between Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will cap off the UFC’s October slate of events. UFC Vegas 63 will take place Oct. 29 at the UFC APEX, and will be headlined by Kattar and Arnold Allen in a five-round showdown. On Friday, UFC broadcast partner BT Sport released the official poster for the event promoting the exciting headliner.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Shane Burgos calls move to PFL ‘a no-brainer’: ‘I’m going to be making a stupid amount of money’
Shane Burgos says leaving the UFC for the PFL was an easy decision. In August, Burgos announced the end of his free agency, revealing he had signed a deal with the PFL. It was not the first time the PFL tried to lure Burgos away from the UFC, having made him an offer in 2019. But this time the PFL was able to succeed because one top of the obviously alluring the $1 million prize for winning one of its tournaments, Burgos says he’ll also be doing quite well just from his base purse, making the choice a simple one for him.
MMA Fighting
Glory Collision 4 live blog: Alistair Overeem vs. Badr Hari 3
This is the Glory Collision 4 live blog for the kickboxing rubber match between Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari, taking place Saturday in Amhem, Netherlands. Overeem and Hari have faced each other twice before in the kickboxing ring, with Overeem knocking Hari out in their initial meeting at Dynamite!! in 2008. Hari got his revenge a year later, stopping Overeem in the 2009 K-1 World Grand Prix Semi Finals.
MMA Fighting
Pride Never Die: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pride FC with 25 of its best moments, part 1
Twenty-five years ago this week, the MMA landscape changed forever when Pride FC held its inaugural event, Pride 1 in Tokyo on Oct. 11, 1997. Conceived originally as a promotional outlet for professional wrestler Nobuhiko Takada to fight Rickson Gracie, Pride 1 brought 47,000 fans to the Tokyo Dome and became an instant success in Japan. More events quickly followed, with Pride launching their first Grand Prix event in 2000, which was won by former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman. In no time, Pride established itself as one of the premier MMA organizations in the world.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul confident Floyd Mayweather fight happens, but prefers pro bout to ‘take his undefeated record’
Jake Paul isn’t impressed with the fights that Floyd Mayweather has taken lately as the now-retired former boxing champion continues engaging in exhibition bouts against largely overmatched opposition. Right now, Paul is focused on his own fight against UFC legend Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 but he’s fully confident...
MMA Fighting
Frank Mir wants retirement fight on card headlined by daughter Bella
Frank Mir wishes for his final fight card to be a family affair. The former UFC heavyweight champion announced on the Fight Night Flashbacks podcast that he has plans to book a retirement bout in 2023, specifically that it take place on an event headlined by his daughter Bella, an undefeated MMA fighter.
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith says ‘I’m done doubting’ Charles Oliveira, explains how he beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Anthony Smith has often heaped praise on Charles Oliveira since “Do Bronx” became the best lightweight in the UFC, but continuously found himself picking Oliveira’s opponents when it came time to make actual predictions for his fights. He did it when Oliveira fought Michael Chandler for the...
