Harrison County, West Virginia, Commission gives stamp of approval to proposed traffic modifications near Charles Pointe

Three vehicle accident injures two near Maple Lake in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two patients were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle T-bone type collision on the outskirts of Bridgeport near Maple Lake, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. The Bridgeport Fire Department and Harrison Country EMS each transported a patient to United Hospital Center.
Lewis County's serving, defense too much for Lincoln
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A strength of the 2022 Lewis County volleyball team is its depth. On Monday, the Minutemaids displayed that depth as three players had at least four kills and six served at least one ace in Lewis County’s 25-15, 25-19, 25-20 victory over Lincoln at Lincoln.
Ribbon cutting held for QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A ribbon cutting was held Monday for QuickSplit Details & Ceramic Coatings, 911 W. Pike St., Clarksburg. QuickSplit is owned by Dustin Stanley. The business is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and by appointment only on Saturdays. QuickSplit, https://quicksplitdetails.com, is closed Sundays.
Glenville State Homecoming court announced
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the 2022 Glenville State University Homecoming Court were announced at the annual Coronation Ceremony on Monday.
Lucas plays in West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood High School’s Kelan Lucas was a part of the field at last week’s West Virginia High School State Golf Tournament. Playing at Wheeling’s beautiful Oglebay Park, Lucas finished tied for 24th in the Class A competition on the Robert Trent Jones, Jr. Course.
Okey Samuel Snyder
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Okey Samuel Snyder, 64, of Bridgeport, passed away at the Rosewood Center in Grafton, WV. He was born in Frankfort, Germany on December 17, 1957, the son of the late Leonard and Luella Matheny Snyder.
Lincoln's Hilliard, RCB's Childers receive AOW honors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln’s Antwan Hilliard and Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers are the latest winners of the Truist/Exponent Telegram Athletes of the Week. Hilliard rushed 25 times for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ 31-20 win over Robert C. Byrd.
South Harrison volleyball sweeps Webster County; WVU men home against Lehigh
UPPERGLADE, W.Va. (WV News) — The South Harrison Hawks swept the Webster County Highlanders in high school volleyball action on Monday, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15. Katie Rogers tallied 10 kills and eight digs, while Molly Thomas had six kills, five aces and 13 digs,
The Humane Society of Harrison County's cat room is full of great potential pets
Cats await adoption in the cat room at the Humane Society of Harrison County. In addition to almost 20 grown cats, the shelter also has kittens available for adoption. Some animals are also being returned by previous potential owners.
New tax credits for movies get 2 thumbs up
More than 50 years ago, Columbia Pictures made a movie in Moundsville called “Fools’ Parade.” It was based on a novel by West Virginia native Davis Grubb. Its all-star cast included Jimmy Stewart, George Kennedy, Strother Martin, Ken Russell and Anne Baxter. It was a major motion...
Bridgeport tops Preston, 55-13
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights fell to the Bridgeport Indians, 55-13, in Friday night’s high school football matchup in Kingwood. Bridgeport didn’t take long to put a dent on the scoreboard as Zach Rohrig opened the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown scamper at the 10:08 mark in the opening quarter. Taylor Thomas’s extra point made it a 7-0 lead for the visitors.
Pay attention to Zach Frazier vs Siaki "Apu" Aki on Thursday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Wv News) — It started with Gladiators against the Lions — although that was before the lions were listed with an upper-case L. The games in those days were played in a magnificent sports arena known as the Coliseum ... not the one in Morgantown, but the one in ancient Rome.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Kaden Prather 10/10/22
West Virginia receiver Kaden Prather describes the process of getting over a loss, the difficulty of weathering a long flight home in combination with such an outcome, and disabuses the notion that Texas' win over Oklahoma had any effect on their opinion of the Longhorns. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
WVU's Tucker targets weekly honors; Varsity Sports Update
After a season-best performance in the Mountaineers’ win over No. 5 Ole Miss, senior Mary Tucker of the West Virginia University rifle team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Tucker tallied an aggregate score of 1193 against the Rebels over the weekend, which included a 594...
