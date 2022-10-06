Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stock Futures Fall to Start Week With Key Inflation Data, Earnings Ahead
Stock futures were lower Monday morning as the markets come out of a tumultuous week and traders look ahead to key reports coming in the next week that can offer insights into the health of the economy. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 49 points. S&P 500...
Are ESG ETFs a Gimmick? The Debate Surrounding the Transparency and Social Agendas of Sustainable Investing
ESG – environmental, social and governance – is one of the hottest trends in the investing world, but some investors are calling it a gimmick. ESG is a new industry of funds launched by companies like BlackRock, Vanguard and Fidelity that are invested in companies that meet certain criteria. These ideals pertain to standards of diversity, equity and inclusion, pollution and carbon emissions, and data security, among others.
GM and Ford Shares Fall After UBS Downgrades on Expectations for Weakening Demand
DETROIT — Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Ford's stock was down by more than 8% during intraday trading before closing at $11.37 per share, a decline of 6.9%. GM was off by as much as 7.5% before closing at $32.29 per share, down by 4%.
European Markets Set to Continue Sell-Off, Tracking Global Negativity
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set for another fall on Monday morning, tracking negative global sentiment as investors bet that last week's U.S. jobs data will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive path of interest rate hikes. U.S. stock futures were lower in...
Five9 Shares Plunge More Than 20% After CEO Announces Resignation
Shares of cloud software provider Five9 closed down 25% Monday after CEO Rowan Trollope announced his resignation. Trollope is leaving to pursue become CEO of a venture-backed pre-IPO startup, he said on Twitter. He's being succeeded by former Five9 CEO Mike Burkland, who resigned from the position in 2017 after...
Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy
Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
HP, Lenovo and Dell See PC Shipments Continue to Decline in Q3, While Apple Bucks the Trend
Global personal computer shipments declined 15% year-over-year in the third quarter, according to IDC. Lenovo, HP, and Dell declined saw year-over-year shipments fall by 16%, 28% and 21% respectively. Apple was the only manufacturer to see third quarter PC shipments rise by 40%, IDC found. The personal computing market saw...
