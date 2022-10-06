Read full article on original website
Colorado women’s basketball: Healthy Charlotte Whittaker back in action for Buffs
There is literally a new bounce in the step of Charlotte Whittaker this fall. A fifth-year junior center with the Colorado women’s basketball team, Whittaker is back on the court after five surgeries to fix genetic issues with both hips. The New Zealand native missed the entire 2021-22 season and hasn’t played a game in more than 18 months.
Colorado football: Buffs set for first game week with interim coach Mike Sanford
After some major changes in leadership and a bye, the Colorado football team is ready for its first game week under interim head coach Mike Sanford. On Saturday, the Buffaloes (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) will host California (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday at Folsom Field (12 p.m., Pac-12 Network). CU fired head...
Rooney: Mike Sanford winning bye week small first step in shifting CU Buffs mindset
Amid the ruins of the Karl Dorrell era, winning the room was easy. Now comes the hard part for Mike Sanford and the reshuffled deck of Colorado’s football staff. The bye week following Dorrell’s firing — his final straw falling after last week’s 43-20 loss at Arizona, dropping the Buffs to 0-5 and 4-15 in Dorrell’s past 19 games — offered a chance for the Buffs to regroup. And in just a few short days, the change in attitude was palpable.
