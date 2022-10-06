Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: CAL FIRE responds to attic fire in Hurleton
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 5:30 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said their firefighters have knockdown on the attic fire on Grand Oak Drive near Hurleton. Officials said their crews will remain on scene for another hour working overhaul operations. Additionally, CAL FIRE said no...
krcrtv.com
Know Your Candidate: Monica McDaniel, running for Chico city council
CHICO, Calif. — Monica McDaniel has been living in Chico for decades. Originally coming from the small southern California town of Claremont, McDaniel came to Chico to serve in multiple capacities including as an artist and educator. McDaniel said she was asked to run for public office by past...
krcrtv.com
Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE stops half-acre fire near Red Bluff on Monday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's (CAL FIRE) Tehama-Glenn Unit (TGU) stopped a small fire northeast of Red Bluff on Monday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE officials, the fire burned to around a half-acre on Sunriver Drive, near Highway 36 East, before being...
krcrtv.com
TEK Chico celebrates Indigenous People's Day
Chico, Calif.--- — Monday, Oct. 10, is Indigenous People's Day. In recent years, the holiday has gained prominence throughout the nation as a replacement for Columbus Day. The holiday is about recognition, but, in Chico, it’s also about restoration. At Verbena Fields in north Chico, KRCR’s Anwar Stetson...
krcrtv.com
Over 1,500 Oroville residents without power
Power has been restored to the affected areas within Oroville, according to the PG&E Outage Map. According to the PG&E Outage Map, over 1,500 residents in Oroville have lost power this morning. PG&E hasn't said what caused the outage, which is now affecting approximately 1,582 residents in the city. Crews...
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
krcrtv.com
Butte fire crews contain structure fire in Palermo
PALERMO, CALIF/ — A structure fire broke out in Palermo earlier today, but fire crews quickly got a handle on it. CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the blaze which started at a house on the 1800 block of South Villa Avenue in Palermo, but were able to contain it to a single room. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation, but otherwise, no one was injured.
krcrtv.com
Man flees from officers on foot after intending to commit a burglary in Downtown Redding
REDDING, Calif. — On Sunday, Oct. 9, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Redding Police officer responded to an activated alarm at Trilogy Architecture & Design on Pine Street. According to the Redding Police Department, the officer saw a suspicious male, later identified as 34-year-old Travis McLaughlin of Red Bluff, leaving the location on foot. A witness informed the officer that he had heard the alarm and saw McLaughlin leaving the office before the officer's arrival.
krcrtv.com
New owners of Board and Brush DIY workshop in Chico
Chico, CA. — Two women in Chico took a leap of faith to be first-time store owners of a wooden DIY decor workshop. Introducing Amber Anderson and Laura Nasca, two women who decided to take a chance and change their career field after being in the veterinary industry for over 18 years.
actionnewsnow.com
Burglary leads to 6 arrested in Cottonwood
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies arrested a person for operating a drug house in Cottonwood following a report of a burglary, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business of Main Street in Cottonwood. Deputies said they...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County teen recognized for heroic actions after saving choking classmate
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A teenager in Red Bluff is being recognized for his heroic actions after saving one of his fellow classmates who was reportedly choking on a piece of plastic. Officials with the Red Bluff High School said Student Isaac Rosas Delcid jumped into action when he...
krcrtv.com
Colusa Co. man hospitalized with major injuries after fiery Glenn Co. motorcycle crash
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — A Colusa County man was sent to the hospital with major injuries following a motorcycle crash with two other vehicles in Glenn County on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say 23-year-old Marcos Parra, of Williams, was driving his motorcycle south on...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Skyway crash Monday identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Skyway earlier this week. It says 40-year-old Logan Awalt of Magalia died following a head-on crash with an SUV. Awalt was traveling north on his motorcycle on Skyway when...
krcrtv.com
Elderly jogger struck by vehicle, killed after crossing road in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A 76-year-old Chico woman was struck and killed by a motorist on Wednesday morning after reportedly walking against a red light and into traffic. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said, just before 8 a.m., they began getting 911 calls about a crash on Bruce Road and California Park Drive involving a pedestrian.
actionnewsnow.com
Man found dead found near rural illegal marijuana grow ruled homicide
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man’s death near a large illegal marijuana grow last week was ruled a homicide, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 30 from a man and a woman in the Chico area who reported that they received a call that their brother was killed in a marijuana garden near the Campbellville area.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigating Tuesday’s deadly collision near Las Plumas High as hit-and-run
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:12 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday. The coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Chad Henderson from Oroville. The CHP looking for a suspect who they believe hit Henderson...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Chico stand-off charged with burglary, rape
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old man has been charged with rape and burglary in connection with a standoff in Chico on Saturday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Danny Mendoza-Hancock, from Chico, was also charged with criminal threats, domestic violence, child endangerment and false imprisonment. He was...
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
