PALERMO, CALIF/ — A structure fire broke out in Palermo earlier today, but fire crews quickly got a handle on it. CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the blaze which started at a house on the 1800 block of South Villa Avenue in Palermo, but were able to contain it to a single room. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation, but otherwise, no one was injured.

PALERMO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO