KDRV
Two arrested after stolen vehicle investigation in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were arrested after police were investigating a report of a stolen trailer. The two arrested are 61-year-old Tara Leigh Hodges and 60-year-old Theresa Ellen Cranford. At about 9:20 a.m. on October 7, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies found a stolen trailer on...
KDRV
Alleged thief shot, injured by business caretaker
GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by the caretaker of U-Stow-It Mini Storage, according to the Grants Pass Police Department. At approximately 11:27 PM on Saturday, GPPD began receiving calls regarding shouting coming from the U-Stow-It Mini Storage...
KDRV
Motorcyclist killed after speeding and crashing into fence east of Selma, police say
SELMA, Ore. - A man killed on Saturday, October 8th, in a motorcycle crash has been identified by the Josephine County Sheriff's office as 54 year old Jacob Irison McNeil. The crash happened at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road, east of Selma around 6:30pm. Witnesses at...
KDRV
Missing Josephine County resident found safe
GRANTS PASS, Ore-- A missing 21-year old woman from Josephine County has been found safe and is doing well according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office. According to police Amaya Maria Lopez was initially last seen on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 in a remote location off of National Forest Rd 285 located in the Briggs Valley/Onion Mountain area.
KDRV
Medford Police advise east side neighborhood about bear sighting
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police officers have confirmed a bear is in the area of Brook Court and Ruby Drive. That location is near McAndrews Road and Brookdale Avenue in east Medford. MPD says it was giving the bear time and space to leave on its own. Officers monitored the...
KDRV
Motorcyclist died in crash near Lake Selmac
SELMA, Ore. -- Late Saturday night, the Illinois Valley Fire District confirmed over Facebook that a single-vehicle crash that took place earlier in the day has resulted in the death of a motorcyclist. IVFD officials confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that crash took place...
KDRV
Bear spotted in someone's backyard near Brook Court and Ruby Drive
MEDFORD, Ore. --- At about 10 o'clock last night, residence in Brook Court and Ruby Drive noticed lots of commotion outside. “We just saw a lot of lights and police cars all around," said Carmie Kerr, one of the residents in the neighborhood. "So of course we were very curious what was going on in our cul-de-sac here, right across from us.”
KDRV
Highlighting mental health services in Jackson County
Medford - Today, October 10th is World Mental Health Day, a day to educate, raise awareness, and show support to those experiencing mental health issues. Jackson County has options and services for those seeking help. Jackson County Mental Health is committed to helping in an immediate crisis. They are that...
KDRV
Increase in bear sightings in Medford, Ashland
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- There has been a recent increase in bear sightings in the Medford and Ashland areas, according to both the Medford and Ashland police departments. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says bears are getting ready for hibernation right now, meaning they are out looking for food -- even if that means finding it in a residential neighborhood.
KDRV
Asante's first Walk for Hope takes steps for support
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Asante's first Walk for Hope is leaving its proceeds with the hospital's new cancer center this weekend. Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center says its first Walk for Hope attracted more than 600 registrants in Medford. It says most of them honored cancer survivors and victims yesterday at...
KDRV
Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
KDRV
Pride festival is back after 2 years
ASHLAND, Ore --- Coming back from a 2 year break, the Ashland community couldn’t wait to come back together for a good cause. One participant, Annie Sietil said this is a full circle moment for her. “And now that these things are kind of picking up again," said Seitil....
