ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

College Football Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation On Thursday

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ligGW_0iPB3NQc00

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A college football coach is stepping down, effective immediately, just days before his team's game on Saturday.

Wofford head football coach Josh Conklin has announced his abrupt resignation this Thursday.

The Terriers went just 1-11 last season and were off to a 1-5 start this year. It's clear the program needs a change of direction.

Conklin is out as the head football coach at Wofford, a pretty stunning development.

"We appreciate the time and work that Josh has put into this program over the past five years, which included a pair of Southern Conference Championships," said the director of athletics, Richard Johnson, via the team's website . "We wish nothing but the best for Josh and his family in the future."

Shawn Watson, Wofford's assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, will serve as interim head coach moving forward.

The Terriers will conduct a thorough search for their next head coach in the coming weeks.

Wofford takes on Samford this Saturday.

Comments / 14

Related
The Clemson Insider

Clemson's backfield takes a hit

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- While most of the attrition Clemson is dealing with lies on the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers' offense has also taken a hit. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed following the (...)
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
234
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy