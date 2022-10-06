College Football Coach Announces Abrupt Resignation On Thursday

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A college football coach is stepping down, effective immediately, just days before his team's game on Saturday.

Wofford head football coach Josh Conklin has announced his abrupt resignation this Thursday.

The Terriers went just 1-11 last season and were off to a 1-5 start this year. It's clear the program needs a change of direction.

Conklin is out as the head football coach at Wofford, a pretty stunning development.

"We appreciate the time and work that Josh has put into this program over the past five years, which included a pair of Southern Conference Championships," said the director of athletics, Richard Johnson, via the team's website . "We wish nothing but the best for Josh and his family in the future."



Shawn Watson, Wofford's assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, will serve as interim head coach moving forward.

The Terriers will conduct a thorough search for their next head coach in the coming weeks.

Wofford takes on Samford this Saturday.