Washington State

thejoltnews.com

The trend in dealing with homelessness is improving

So much in life is determined by the trend, and the direction we are heading in, and paying attention over time illuminates how we are doing. Climate change is like that; it happens very slowly, unlike the weather, and we need to track it for a while to see the change and direction it’s headed.
OLYMPIA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Road blocked on 16th Ave due to stuck oversized vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!. Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000

TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Wheels will roll again around Seattle's Green Lake

Wheels will be welcomed back to the path around Seattle's Green Lake by November after being banned at the park amid the pandemic. Wheels — such as bikes, rollerblades, skateboards, etc. — were banned on Green Lake's lakeside pathway in 2021. The goal was to open up more outdoor space amid the pandemic, and wheels have been the source of a few complaints on the pathway, known as the "inner loop."
SEATTLE, WA
thereflector.com

Fire near Larch Mountain at 150 acres

A wildfire near Larch Mountain has grown to 150 acres as of Monday, the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported. The department first announced the fire on social media Sunday evening. It was initially estimated at 70 acres before the department reported the increased size Monday. DNR has...
YACOLT, WA
The Stranger

Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes

For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

SeaTac raises minimum wage to highest in the nation, city says

The city of SeaTac is raising its minimum wage for hospitability and transportation workers, starting in 2023. The city points to data from the UC Berkley Labor Center which indicates SeaTac will have the highest minimum wage in the nation. Baseline pay for these workers will increase from the current $17.54 an hour to $19.06 in 2023.
SEATAC, WA
q13fox.com

King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify

After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Wildlife officials confirm 6 wolf poisonings in northeastern Washington

Wildlife officials Monday confirmed the deaths of six wolves in northeastern Washington was due to poison. “This unfortunate incident involving the death of six wolves is being investigated and being taken extremely seriously due to the nature of the crime, the extent of the animals that were poached,” said Becky Elder, Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police communications consultant.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival

While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
SEATTLE, WA

