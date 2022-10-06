Read full article on original website
The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State
Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
thejoltnews.com
The trend in dealing with homelessness is improving
So much in life is determined by the trend, and the direction we are heading in, and paying attention over time illuminates how we are doing. Climate change is like that; it happens very slowly, unlike the weather, and we need to track it for a while to see the change and direction it’s headed.
KHQ Right Now
Road blocked on 16th Ave due to stuck oversized vehicle
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the block on 16th Ave. at US-195 caused by a stuck vehicle has been cleared. The roadway is back open!. Last updated on Oct. 10 at 3:30 p.m. WSDOT warns drivers that 16th Ave. is blocked at US-185 due to...
nbcrightnow.com
Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000
TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
Wildfires affecting air quality, causing moderate to unhealthy conditions
Wildfires burning in Washington are affecting the air quality, which has been moderate to unhealthy in many areas. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources reported on Monday that there were six large wildfires while 12 have been reported since Sunday. KIRO 7′s Gary Horcher pulled up the Department of...
KUOW
Wheels will roll again around Seattle's Green Lake
Wheels will be welcomed back to the path around Seattle's Green Lake by November after being banned at the park amid the pandemic. Wheels — such as bikes, rollerblades, skateboards, etc. — were banned on Green Lake's lakeside pathway in 2021. The goal was to open up more outdoor space amid the pandemic, and wheels have been the source of a few complaints on the pathway, known as the "inner loop."
Native American lawmaker aims to address MMIWP epidemic in Washington State
Washington State Rep. Debra Lekanoff has spent more than 20 years advocating on behalf of Native communities and speaking out about missing and murdered Indigenous people. She’s brought those experience with her to the Washington state legislature. “Right now I’m the only Native American legislator on both sides,” Lekanoff...
thereflector.com
Fire near Larch Mountain at 150 acres
A wildfire near Larch Mountain has grown to 150 acres as of Monday, the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported. The department first announced the fire on social media Sunday evening. It was initially estimated at 70 acres before the department reported the increased size Monday. DNR has...
The Stranger
Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes
For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
KUOW
SeaTac raises minimum wage to highest in the nation, city says
The city of SeaTac is raising its minimum wage for hospitability and transportation workers, starting in 2023. The city points to data from the UC Berkley Labor Center which indicates SeaTac will have the highest minimum wage in the nation. Baseline pay for these workers will increase from the current $17.54 an hour to $19.06 in 2023.
Daylight saving time: Will Washington ‘fall back’ next month?
SEATTLE — In 2019, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law to keep Washington in daylight saving time year-round. Yet the state has continued to set its clocks back when DST ends each November. Why?. While federal law allows states to opt into standard time permanently, the reverse...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Dozens of crimes committed during Patty Murray’s Seattle public safety photo op
Senator Patty Murray, struggling to generate excitement for her candidacy, is adopting a new strategy. She’s pretending Seattle isn’t experiencing a crime crisis. But while she was at a campaign stop for a photo op, there were dozens of crimes being committed by beneficiaries of her light-on-crime approach across the city.
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
q13fox.com
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
MyNorthwest.com
Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify
After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
Severe weather shelter activated in Seattle in response to poor air quality
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating a severe weather shelter on Monday as wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality for much of western Washington. The Compass Housing Alliance, located at 77 South Washington Street in Seattle, will be extending its hours and providing...
KUOW
Wildlife officials confirm 6 wolf poisonings in northeastern Washington
Wildlife officials Monday confirmed the deaths of six wolves in northeastern Washington was due to poison. “This unfortunate incident involving the death of six wolves is being investigated and being taken extremely seriously due to the nature of the crime, the extent of the animals that were poached,” said Becky Elder, Washington State Fish and Wildlife Police communications consultant.
More than 150 cats, dogs, guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian flown to Pacific Northwest
EVERETT, Wash. — More than 150 dogs, cats and guinea pigs displaced by Hurricane Ian were flown to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday. Greater Good Charities and the Humane Society of the United States conducted the emergency airlift from animal shelters in Florida to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Sedro-Woolley farmer charged with killing elk on his own property
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Jim Hayton has been fighting off unwanted elk at his Sedro-Woolley farm for four decades and the situation has only grown worse. "They're unrelenting," he said. "This is their property as far as they're concerned and they'll do what they want." Hayton has now been charged...
KOMO News
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
