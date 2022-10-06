Read full article on original website
Quavo and Takeoff Go Sneaker Shopping With Complex
Quavo and Takeoff of the Migos go Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talk about their love of 1985 Air Jordan 1s, their thoughts on this year’s “Chicago” Air Jordan 1 retro, and the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1.
Watch Travis Scott Perform at Bronny’s 18th Birthday Party
Bronny James celebrated his 18th birthday over the weekend with a live performance by Travis Scott. Footage from the night shows Bronny, his father LeBron James, and more turning up as Travis performs “Goosebumps,” “Butterfly Effect,” “Sicko Mode,” and “No Bystanders.”. LeBron posted...
The Best New Australian Music From September 2022
September was a month that saw Australia graced with festivals, and with it, an influx of international acts. But by no means did the homegrown scene let up—with a myriad of artists around the country serving up weighty tracks and projects. While the limelight might have been on global acts last month, we haven’t forgotten to highlight the artists who are spearheading the Australian music scene. Here are the top tracks released across September from around the country.
VLONE Announces Departure of Co-Founder ASAP Bari, Says His Behavior is ‘Contrary to Our Collective’
More than six years after launching VLONE, co-founder ASAP Bari has been kicked out of the fashion label due to his behavior. VLONE announced the news on Instagram Friday, saying Bari’s “behavior is contrary to our collective.”. “VLONE is the stamp for creatives who stand tall, thriving on...
Lil Yachty’s Viral Track “Poland” Hits Streaming Services
Lil Yachty’s track “Poland” recently surfaced online and now it has officially made its way to streaming services. The hypnotic song made waves when it surfaced thanks to its distinct hook, which sees Yachty boast about bringing the “woooOOOooOOooock” to Poland. The melody immediately made it take off on TikTok, meme pages, and has been pretty much unavoidable since. Frustrated that it leaked, Yachty initially uploaded the F1LTHY-produced song as a SoundCloud exclusive but now it’s available on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming services.
KEEN Partners With Tirade World To Celebrate The Yogui Silhouette
Continuing to express its ethos of bringing individuals together in order to share a unique perspective, Portland-based footwear label KEEN has joined forces with multi-platform publication Tirade World for a new interview series which highlights the brand’s Yogui silhouette in a variation of colourways and prints. Basing itself on...
Robert Glasper Shares “Therapy Pt. 2” Song Featuring Mac Miller
Ahead of the Oct. 14 release of Black Radio III: Supreme Edition, pianist Robert Glasper has shared a collaboration he worked on with the late Mac Miller. While speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Glasper explained how the pair collaborated on the song years ago. “I was in another studio session and he called me one night like ‘What are you doing?’ And I said ‘Actually man, I’m in the studio.’ He said ‘Man, I’m in the lab too… I need to be inspired. Send me something!’ I was like ‘Word, ok.’”
Lil Baby Shares Video for New Track “Heyy”
Following the announcement of his new album It’s Only Me last month, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has shared the video for his new song “Heyy.”. The Ivan Berrios-directed video for the hypnotic track sees Baby counting cash, surrounded by clones of himself, and performing on a platform as alligators circle him. “Heyy” is the second track we’ve heard from his third studio album It’s Only Me, which drops on Friday, Oct. 14. He gave fans their first taste of the project with “Detox,” which was accompanied by a visual that saw him boxing, doing yoga, and dealing with business.
XYZ Films Releasing Grinch Horror Movie ‘The Mean One’ This December
Dr. Seuss’ beloved Christmas-hating character The Grinch is set to become a serial killer in the forthcoming slasher film The Mean One. ComicBook.com reports XYZ Films has announced the forthcoming slasher parody, which will hold onto some of the classic material from Dr. Seuss’ 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
C4 Returns With ‘On Track’ Mixtape f/ Wiley, Preditah, Scrufizzer & More
Birmingham rhymer C4 has been a little quiet lately. His last project, C4ramel, was just over three years ago and until his “Cammy Riddim” this summer, that was pretty much all we’d had in terms of releases. Turns out, he’d been hard at work on a new mixtape, On Track.
‘Stranger Things’ Actor Caleb McLaughlin Says He Wants to Play DC’s Static
Caleb McLaughlin, best known for his role as Lucas Sinclair on Stranger Things, has said that he’s down to portray DC’s Static in a future project. As part of an extensive Q&A session at Heroes Comic Con Belgium 2022 in Brussels, per Insert Coin, McLaughlin revealed his aspirations to play the superhero, who notably appeared in the animated series Static Shock. When asked what movie roles he’s interested in, McLaughlin said he’s eager to get involved in the world of superhero films.
Tion Wayne & Aitch Head To The Golf Course For “Let’s Go” Visuals
Tion Wayne has linked up with Aitch for “Let’s Go”, his catchy new single. Produced by Whyjay & Litek, the track samples Lil Wayne’s “Mrs. Officer” as T-Wayne continues his streak of reinventing classic records. The North London rapper flexes his usual charismatic stylings on the cut, while Manchester’s Aitch comes through with the cheeky wordplay he’s become so loved for—a formula that is bound to get serious radio airtime.
Watch the Trailer for Selena Gomez’s Documentary ‘My Mind and Me’
“How do I learn how to breathe my own breath again?”. This is among the questions posed by Selena Gomez in the just-released trailer for director Alek Keshishian’s upcoming Apple Original Films documentary My Mind & Me. Shared on Monday, which marks World Mental Health Day, the trailer gives fans the deepest look yet at the doc set to debut on Apple TV+ next month.
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
A History of Nike’s Air Max Tailwind Series, and its Latest Iteration, the Air Max TW
When one hears the words ‘Air Max’, an array of iconic models spring to mind. Depending on the cult you belong to, perhaps it’s the Air Max 95, the Air Max 90, or the era-defining design of the Air Max 97. No matter which model you pledge allegiance to, it can be collectively agreed upon that Nike’s Air Max range has served up legends.
Dwayne Johnson Explains Video of Him Holding Baby Who Crowd Surfed
A viral video showing a baby crowd surfing to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during the Black Adam press tour has sparked confusion online. “People do cry and they hand me things,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the clip, while reflecting on the “electric, fun and emotional” tour in support of Black Adam. “I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby. … Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her. I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted tme to have as a gift.”
Michael Dapaah Is Bringing The ICECOLD Supermarket To Oxford Street For Two-Day Immersive Experience
This Thursday (October 13) and Friday (October 14), Londoners will get to see the first-ever ICECOLD Supermarket. The two-day event—announced via Michael Dapaah’s Instagram—is a unique chance for you to head down and get your hands on a whole bunch of limited edition products, including fashion and merch you won’t be able to find anywhere else, all stocked in their massive floor-to-ceiling freezers at a crisp -18 degrees celsius. Then, once you’ve done all that, you’ll also get a free bag of extras on your way out.
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Quavo and Takeoff’s ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’
Quavo and Takeoff are eyeing another top-five album with Only Built For Infinity Links—their first official project as a duo. According Hits Daily Double, the 18-track project is expected to move between 28,000 to 32,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The forecasted figures are significantly lower than what Migos’ earned with 2021’s Culture III (130,000 units), OBFIL is on track to debut within the Billboard 200 top five.
