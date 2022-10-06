Following the announcement of his new album It’s Only Me last month, Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has shared the video for his new song “Heyy.”. The Ivan Berrios-directed video for the hypnotic track sees Baby counting cash, surrounded by clones of himself, and performing on a platform as alligators circle him. “Heyy” is the second track we’ve heard from his third studio album It’s Only Me, which drops on Friday, Oct. 14. He gave fans their first taste of the project with “Detox,” which was accompanied by a visual that saw him boxing, doing yoga, and dealing with business.

