New Orleans, LA

Truth Serum
4d ago

Everyone is complaining about rising crime and lack of police visibility. No one cones up with any suggestions BUT the Mayor hires assistanne to identify and maje suggestions for corrective action. Here come THE NAYSERS!!

Loyola Maroon

Experts weigh in on dangers of attractive nuisances

Loyola students’ social media profiles feature photos of them posed at a variety of abandoned buildings around New Orleans. But with both the recent death of a local teen over the summer and the buildings becoming known for hosting squatters and alluring crime, experts are now cautioning people against the illicit activity.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 8 Years in Connection With Firearms Charges

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 8 Years in Connection With Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On October 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Warren Picard, age 28, of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced on October 5, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk to a 96-month (8 years) term of imprisonment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
architectureartdesigns.com

7510 Zimple by OJT in New Orleans, USA

OJT has designed the 7510 Zimple project in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is in fact an extension project where the new building is linked to the primary residence in the adjacent spot, creating spaces that satisfy the needs of the family. The project occupies a previously vacant parcel adjacent the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say

Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Sentenced to 106 Months of Imprisonment for Firearms Violations

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, that TIJON RICHARDS, a/k/a “Tay,” age 31, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced in the Eastern District of Louisiana for his conduct related to violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. RICHARDS pled guilty to Counts Two and Three of the indictment, charging him, respectively with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 924(c)(1)(A) and 924(c)(1)(A)(i) and possession of a firearm and ammunition, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

New Orleans gets failing grade for affordable housing, according to report

For the third year in a row, New Orleans received a failing grade for the state of affordable housing in the city. That assessment comes from HousingNOLA, a coalition of public, private and nonprofit organizations that formed in 2015 to craft a 10-year plan for addressing the future of housing affordability in New Orleans and grades the city on its progress each year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

Two injured Sunday in French Quarter machete attack near Jackson Square, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured early Sunday (Oct. 9) by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 24-year-old woman got into a fight with the suspect, who “produced a machete” and cut the woman’s hand around 5:57 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Chartres streets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot and killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Port Street in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was later declared dead at a hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC News

NBC News

