Truth Serum
4d ago
Everyone is complaining about rising crime and lack of police visibility. No one cones up with any suggestions BUT the Mayor hires assistanne to identify and maje suggestions for corrective action. Here come THE NAYSERS!!
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
NOLA.com
New Orleans hospitals under threat from even low-level hurricanes; 'God help us if Ian had hit us'
Nearly 80% of hospitals in the New Orleans metro area are at risk of flooding from a Category 2 storm, the third-highest of any metropolitan area, according to a new study published in the journal GeoHealth last week. That translates to nearly 3,500 beds impacted in an area at high risk for devastating storms.
Loyola Maroon
Experts weigh in on dangers of attractive nuisances
Loyola students’ social media profiles feature photos of them posed at a variety of abandoned buildings around New Orleans. But with both the recent death of a local teen over the summer and the buildings becoming known for hosting squatters and alluring crime, experts are now cautioning people against the illicit activity.
Immigrant workers face wage theft and unsafe conditions as they rebuild Florida
Hurricane Ian’s wrath had barely subsided in Florida when advertisements for day laborers started popping up on phones across New York through online platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp. The Spanish-language messages appeared to target recently arrived immigrants and asylum seekers who were desperate for work and had nowhere else...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 8 Years in Connection With Firearms Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 8 Years in Connection With Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On October 7, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Warren Picard, age 28, of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced on October 5, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk to a 96-month (8 years) term of imprisonment.
Mayor says NOLA crime surge is due to domestic crime, not random people
Now having the top murder rate in the nation, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is discussing her plan to curb homicides and why she feels politics stands in the way.
architectureartdesigns.com
7510 Zimple by OJT in New Orleans, USA
OJT has designed the 7510 Zimple project in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is in fact an extension project where the new building is linked to the primary residence in the adjacent spot, creating spaces that satisfy the needs of the family. The project occupies a previously vacant parcel adjacent the...
WDSU
French Quarter neighbors wake up to multiple car break-ins Monday morning
After almost two dozen cars were broken into on Sunday during the Saints game, New Orleans neighbors in the French Quarter woke up to another series of break-ins on Monday morning. Neighbors on Governor Nicholls Street say five cars were broken into around 3:55 a.m., in less than two minutes.
NOLA.com
Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say
Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
NOLA.com
Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say
Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Sentenced to 106 Months of Imprisonment for Firearms Violations
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, that TIJON RICHARDS, a/k/a “Tay,” age 31, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced in the Eastern District of Louisiana for his conduct related to violations of the Federal Gun Control Act. RICHARDS pled guilty to Counts Two and Three of the indictment, charging him, respectively with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 924(c)(1)(A) and 924(c)(1)(A)(i) and possession of a firearm and ammunition, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2).
wwno.org
New Orleans gets failing grade for affordable housing, according to report
For the third year in a row, New Orleans received a failing grade for the state of affordable housing in the city. That assessment comes from HousingNOLA, a coalition of public, private and nonprofit organizations that formed in 2015 to craft a 10-year plan for addressing the future of housing affordability in New Orleans and grades the city on its progress each year.
St. Roch gunshot victim dies after arriving at the hospital Sunday evening
Through further investigation, police determined that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Port Street.
Despite deputy shortages, New Orleans Sheriff's Office getting even more inmates
NEW ORLEANS — At a time when the number of Orleans Parish Sheriff's deputies is “at critically dangerous lows,” the shortage has not only hit the city jail, but also has dramatically slowed the pace of prosecutions at Criminal Court. With fewer deputies to transport inmates and...
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
WALA-TV FOX10
Two injured Sunday in French Quarter machete attack near Jackson Square, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured early Sunday (Oct. 9) by a man wielding a machete near Jackson Square in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, a 24-year-old woman got into a fight with the suspect, who “produced a machete” and cut the woman’s hand around 5:57 a.m. at the corner of St. Ann and Chartres streets.
Four teens arrested in deadly Tangipahoa Parish shooting
Four suspects, aged 16, 17, 17, and 18, are in custody in connection with the Saturday night shooting. All four suspects are facing second-degree murder charges.
theadvocate.com
How did second-lines start in New Orleans? Here’s the history behind their name and origins.
Bilal Mustafa said he already knows what second-line parades are. Having spent his childhood in Uptown New Orleans, he’s seen plenty of funeral processions plying the streets, heading to and from cemeteries. But Mustafa, 57, who now lives in Oakland, California, hopes that Curious Louisiana can provide the backstory...
Florida area shooting sends man to hospital, condition unknown
The NOPD says just before noon, officers responded to the 2700 block of Johnny Jackson Jr Drive on a call of a shooting in the area.
NOLA.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center, Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Lakeview Regional Medical Center are included...
Man shot and killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Port Street in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was later declared dead at a hospital.
