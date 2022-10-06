Read full article on original website
Hurricane Charley would fit inside of Ian’s eye as ‘catastrophic’ Cat 4 ravages Florida
Hurricane-force winds extended just 10 miles around Hurricane Ian’s eye is 40 miles in diameter on its own. Here’s more.
Tropical Depression 9 Path: Track as DeSantis Warns Florida of Hurricane
If it forms into a hurricane, Tropical Depression 9 could slam right into Florida shortly after hitting western Cuba.
Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?
As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage
Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation. On Wednesday, Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. After racing across the peninsula and going out into the Atlantic Ocean, the storm made a second landfall — this time as a Category 1 hurricane — in South Carolina on Friday.At least 28 people died due to the storm, and many more were left without a home. New photos show the extensive damage from what could be one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.:
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Hurricane Ian Leaves Trapped Florida Residents Pleading for Rescue as Death Toll Climbs
The full scale of the disaster unleashed by Hurricane Ian on Florida began to emerge Thursday after catastrophic flooding trapped residents in their homes, destroyed bridges, and other critical infrastructure, and left over 2 million people without power.The fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. when measured by wind speed, Ian tore into the Southwest Florida coast on Wednesday afternoon with violent gales, an epic storm surge, and as much as a foot of rain dropped over some areas.At first light on Thursday morning, emergency crews were beginning to reckon with the monumental devastation left in Ian’s wake, as homes...
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
Warning Hurricane Ian will put MILLIONS at risk when Category 4 storm triggers ‘catastrophic’ floods with 120mph winds
MILLIONS of Americans are on high alert as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida and threatens to make landfall as a Category Four storm. The National Hurricane Center has warned of flooding and winds up to 120 miles per hour as Ian approaches the west coast of Florida as "an extremely dangerous major hurricane."
WATCH: Florida Man Wakeboards on Hurricane Ian Floodwaters
Making the best of a pretty terrifying situation, a Florida man was seen wakeboarding through floodwaters in the Florida Keys as the area braced for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. In the viral video, the man was seen behind a pickup truck while on the wakeboard. In a separate tweet,...
Watch a family return to their unrecognizable home after Hurricane Ian
As the search for hurricane survivors continues following Hurricane Ian, evacuees are unsure what the future holds after they return to their destroyed homes in Florida. CNN’s Jim Acosta reports.
FEMA responds to Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
Officials are starting to assess the extensive damage left behind in Florida by Hurricane Ian. Leiloni Stainsby, FEMA's assistant administrator for the office of response and recovery, joins CBS News to discuss the agency's ongoing efforts in the aftermath of the deadly storm.
Sharkicane: Hurricane Ian storm surge turns shark hurricane hoax into reality
The storm surge resulting from Hurricane Ian is so intense that it seems to be bringing to life a long-running hoax about sharks being sent into residential areas by storms.
Vox
Hurricane Ian’s rapid intensification is a sign of the world to come
On Monday morning, Hurricane Ian had wind speeds of 75 miles per hour. Just 48 hours later, those speeds had more than doubled. On Wednesday, as the storm made landfall in southwestern Florida, Ian’s wind hit 155 mph — just shy of a Category 5 storm, the most severe category for a hurricane.
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Ian Made Landfall Exactly Where Charley Did, But It's Still A Different Storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall in exactly the same location as Charley in 2004. However, Ian is a much different hurricane than Charley. Ian is much larger than Charley, and that matters for surge, wind and rain. Ian will also move slower than Charley, also important for those impacts. Hurricane Ian...
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Florida men play in waves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
A group of men were seen swimming at a beach in Fort Myers, Florida, amid dangerous conditions as Hurricane Ian made its way to the state on Wednesday, 28 September.Up to 18 feet of storm surge is expected in the area, which is under an evacuation order, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC).Footage shows three people splashing in the water amid strong winds.Florida governor Ron DeSantis has told people to prepare for a "nasty two days."Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian: Catfish swims up road as devastating floods hit FloridaFlorida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
Click10.com
Ian a hurricane again, nearing landfall in the Carolinas
After thrashing east-central and northeast Florida yesterday afternoon as a strong tropical storm, Ian found its second wind after reemerging over Atlantic waters and was reclassified a hurricane on Thursday about 70 miles east of Daytona Beach. Flooding – both from coastal storm surge and heavy rainfall – has been...
2m people in Florida lose power as hurricane Ian moves inland – as it happened
Pleas for rescue emerge online as storm surge hits coast and millions lose power
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
