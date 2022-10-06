ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
retired 17
3d ago

Our Green Politicians fail to recognize and admit, that the refining / yield process is as detrimental to the environment as the burning- we must use our own Class A resource.

Outlander WOLFE
3d ago

We are now buying oil from one of our worst enemies. We must star out production in the US and Gulf ASAP. THIS matter must go in front of Congress ASAP. If they disapprove it, the again is a major item for the November elections.

Dar Mason
3d ago

We can buy it at a very high price but we can’t drill for it right. The bidens and gangsters got to go as soon as possible

Biden faces GOP heat for reported deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil

Republicans took aim at President Joe Biden following reports that he is considering providing significant sanctions relief to Venezuela’s government in order to allow Chevron to resume pumping oil there, clearing the way for the resumption of crude exports to the West. According to the proposed deal, reported by...
POTUS
