Parma, OH

Parma residents concerned with speeding along Gettysburg Drive

By Remi Murrey
 4 days ago
The message in Parma is to slow down.

This comes after one resident tells News 5 he’s very concerned for his family’s safety and his entire neighborhood due to drivers speeding along Gettysburg Drive.

“Roughly maybe 3:30 to 5:30, you know when they’re coming home from work, they’re just flying up and down and then later on. Saturdays are bad,” said Dennis Thomas.

For those driving at high speeds, Parma Police Department says it comes with a cost.

“I saw two officers at the end of the street and the lights came on and I’m like ‘Uh oh,” said the driver.

Meanwhile, Thomas says it’s a matter of safety.

“I’ve almost been hit and seriously, probably almost killed twice,” said Dennis Thomas.

For 51 years, Thomas has been living in his home on Gettysburg Drive.

While the increased speeding isn’t overwhelming, he says it is concerning.

“You become more apprehensive and more careful cause you don’t know,” said Thomas.

Worried for his family and neighborhood, Thomas has taken his concerns to Councilman Rob Euerle in hopes of preventing something bad from happening.

“You can see the caution children at play, that is what we’ve added because of this result of all the speeders to this neighborhood,” said Councilman Rob Euerle, representing Ward 9.

Euerle says there’s even help from Parma Police Department so as drivers come down the hill from Broadview Road onto Gettysburg Drive, officers sit on their bikes and clock drivers’ speed.

“We’ve had numerous speeders through here. Lots of reports from neighboring residents, kids are here, we just don’t want them to get hurt,” said Euerle.

It also helps keep residents like Thomas safe.

“Again, I’m not hoping that anybody gets a bunch of tickets, I just want it to be a little safer,” said Thomas.

