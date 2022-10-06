Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Villard fatal shooting: Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near 53rd and Villard on Sunday, Sept. 25. The accused is Prarie Kelly – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree reckless homicide. Possession of a firearm by a felon. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield police pursuit ends in Milwaukee, 2 arrested
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Two people were arrested Monday morning, Oct. 10 after leading Brookfield police on a pursuit. According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Moorland Road and I-94. The vehicle fled from officers on I-94. Eventually, the vehicle stopped on 35th Street in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal stabbing; man found not guilty
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County jury on Thursday, Oct. 6, found Hasani Monroe not guilty in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to an apartment in Menomonee Falls shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, to investigate a possible domestic abuse incident in progress. While headed to the scene, the 911 caller, later identified as Monroe, told the dispatcher that the victim had "picked up a knife and stabbed me."
WISN
Double shooting leaves girl, 12, dead
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police detectives are trying to find the person responsible for a double shooting which left a 12-year-old girl dead and a woman injured. Investigators responded to the scene near 37th and Rohr around 6:00pm, according to an emailed news release. This content is imported from Twitter....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near 35th and Florist, Milwaukee man injured
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 8, near 35th and Florist around 9 p.m. A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 stabbed outside Waukesha bar
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two people were stabbed outside a Waukesha bar late Saturday, Oct. 8. The stabbing happened outside Las Palmas de Waukesha on The Strand near Perkins Avenue. Police said a fight started inside the bar, and bar staff moved everyone outside. The victims told police they were outside...
8 cars stolen from same two-block stretch in the last two months in Milwaukee
Eights cars were stolen from the same two-block stretch in the last two months in Milwaukee, according to police. The thefts happened on the 6000-6200 blocks of W. Port Ave. on the city's north side.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Two separate stabbings reported in Waukesha Saturday night
WAUKESHA — Two stabbing incidents were reported in Waukesha late Saturday night. In the first incident, two victims reported being at a bar located on The Strand in Waukesha when a fight started inside the bar. Bar staff quickly moved all patrons outside. Both victims reported being outside the establishment when they were allegedly stabbed by an unknown person. The injuries are non-life threatening, according to City of Waukesha police.
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Cracks Down on Reckless Driving; Over 100 Cars Towed
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee Police say they’ve taken cars from at least 100 reckless drivers. The city on Friday announced the numbers from the first few months of its crackdown on reckless driving. Police say they’ve towed over 100 cars and made six arrests. Half of the cars towed were taken from drivers who don’t own those cars. Milwaukee’s mayor announced the towing program earlier this year in an attempt to cut down on the number of reckless drivers and crashes in Milwaukee. Anyone caught driving recklessly, speeding 25 miles-per-hour over the speed limit, drag racing, or speeding away from officers in Milwaukee can have their car towed.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Identify Three People Who Died After Driving Off a Viaduct
Three people died last week in Milwaukee following a short police chase. The Milwaukee Police Department reports that an officer had attempted o pull over a vehicle after witnessing a drug transaction. The vehicle, containing 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon, and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller took off. During a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Iron Horse Hotel OWI arrest
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody for OWI Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a report of a crash near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel. Police responded to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. They found a parked black...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2019 infant death, Milwaukee man sentenced to 18 months in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, convicted in connection to the 2019 death of infant. A jury found Devion Hughes, 30, guilty of neglecting a child-consequence death on Sept. 2. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree reckless homicide. Milwaukee police were...
WISN
EXCLUSIVE: Father grieves death of 10-year-old daughter, mother charged with homicide
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother accused of killing her 10-year-old daughter is out on bail. Police arrested Henrietta Rogers in February for the first-degree reckless homicide of Jada Clay, who investigators said died of asphyxia in her mother's home. "I just call my mother, my sister, and I told...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6th and Florida accident; driver taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct. 9 following a traffic accident near 6th Street and Florida Street in Milwaukee – located near the Iron Horse Hotel. Police responded to the scene around 2:11 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a parked black Nissan facing southbound...
whby.com
Woman falls from overpass in apparent suicide attempt
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A woman is injured after falling from an overpass in Fond du Lac. An officer found the 19-year-old hanging by her arms off the Johnson Street bridge around midnight on Sunday. The officer tried to prevent her from falling, but she fell and landed...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
10 Largest Cities In Wisconsin
Wisconsin, a Midwestern jewel, is bordered to the west by the Mississippi River, has sparkling shorelines on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and a lush interior primarily covered by forests and agricultural fields. It is the 23rd largest state by area and has a population of 5,893,718 as of 2020, making it the 20th most populated state. Below is a list of the ten biggest cities in Wisconsin by population.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed, family waiting on answers 1 year later
MILWAUKEE - The last time one Milwaukee mother says she spoke to her 19-year-old daughter was one year ago Saturday, Oct. 8 – before she was shot and killed. It's also the last time the mother said she heard from police. Tanija Turner's family held a vigil for her...
WISN
What to expect in Week 2 of the Waukesha Parade trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The first week of the Waukesha Parade Trial began on Monday, Oct. 4, and will continue on Oct. 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. The second week of this trial starts with Judge Jennifer Dorow deciding if she will strike from the record the police dashcam video that prosecutors played in court Friday.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Early morning intruder arrested in Village of Richfield | By Washington Co. Sheriff
October 10, 2022 – Village of Richfield – At 4:25 a.m. the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in the Village of Richfield for trespassing to dwelling complaint. The complainant indicated he woke up to sounds that he described as “feet shuffling on the floor” originating from the main floor of the residence.
