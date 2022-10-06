TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old shooting victim was laid to rest on Saturday. FOX23 went to the funeral to see how Fedro Givens is being remembered. It was standing room only as family and friends mourned the death of 18-year-old Fedro Givens. Police said Givens died after being shot three times in chest at the Echo Trail Apartments. His funeral was held at Christ Temple CME Church in north Tulsa.

