publicradiotulsa.org

Suspect in McLain shooting surrenders to police, TPD says

The Tulsa Police Department says the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting at McLain High School turned himself into authorities over the weekend. Police said they issued an arrest warrant for 16-year-old Ni’Avien Golden on Friday after officers spoke with witnesses who identified the teen. Golden surrendered to officials the following day.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants

A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
bartlesvilleradio.com

Collinsville Woman Sought for Part in Drug Conspiracy

A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexicao after being indicted along with nine other people who are part of a drug conspiracy to bring methamphetamine, herion, and fentanyl into the Green Country region. Madeline (Maddie) Pearl Lavelley, age 28 of Collinsville, along with Keni Garcia-Soberanis, age 29 of Aculpulco,...
KRMG

Friends and family remember 18-year-old shot at Echo Trail Apartments

TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old shooting victim was laid to rest on Saturday. FOX23 went to the funeral to see how Fedro Givens is being remembered. It was standing room only as family and friends mourned the death of 18-year-old Fedro Givens. Police said Givens died after being shot three times in chest at the Echo Trail Apartments. His funeral was held at Christ Temple CME Church in north Tulsa.
News On 6

Tulsa Police Seize 5 Kilos Of Fentanyl & Xanax

Tulsa Police recently seized five kilos of Fentanyl and Xanax pills. Investigators said even though this is a huge bust, it's barely a dent in all the deadly pills still out there. Police said the amount of Xanax and Fentanyl seized is estimated to be 30,000 to 40,000 doses. Officers...
