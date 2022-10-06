Read full article on original website
publicradiotulsa.org
Suspect in McLain shooting surrenders to police, TPD says
The Tulsa Police Department says the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting at McLain High School turned himself into authorities over the weekend. Police said they issued an arrest warrant for 16-year-old Ni’Avien Golden on Friday after officers spoke with witnesses who identified the teen. Golden surrendered to officials the following day.
KTUL
Man dies after being shot by law enforcement in McIntosh County, OSBI investigating
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died after being shot by McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police officers in McIntosh County, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. According to a report from the OSBI, just before midnight on Sunday a McIntosh County Sheriff's Department deputy tried...
Pursuit Suspect Shot, Killed In McIntosh County After Firing At Authorities
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man is dead after being shot by officers and deputies following a chase. Investigators say the suspect first fired shots at law enforcement when he tried to get away on foot. The OSBI says a McIntosh County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull...
KTUL
16-year-old McLain High School shooting suspect appears in court, to be tried as an adult
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The shooting at McLain High School drew massive amounts of attention. Four people shot and one killed following a homecoming game. A week later Tulsa police arrested 16-year-old Niavian Golden for the shooting. With so much attention on the case, NewsChannel 8 asked how that...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants
A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
Man in custody after allegedly shooting at police officers in Roland
ROLAND, Oklahoma — According to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane, a man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a Roland Police officer and attempting to stab him on Saturday, Oct. 8. Sheriff Lane says Roland Police responded to a call from a home on Saturday afternoon. When officers...
Two arrested for Possession of a Firearm AFCF, Collinsville police say gun had serial number removed
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Collinsville Police Department (CPD) said an attempted traffic stop led to two men being arrested for Possession of a Firearm AFCF (After Former Conviction of a Felony). In a Facebook post, CPD said they arrested Elijah West and Renel Shaw. On Wednesday afternoon, CPD tried to...
Woman found dead on porch of east Tulsa house
TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found dead in an east Tulsa neighborhood and a house fire is being investigated. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said just before 6 a.m., first responders were called to a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive, where a 46-year-old woman was found dead on the porch of the house.
Police: Man arrested in north Tulsa for drug trafficking after bags of meth found in fanny pack
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they took a man into custody after a search of a motel room revealed more than 20 individually wrapped bags of methamphetamine in a fanny pack. D’Ron Smith was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine among other charges. Police said on Thursday around 7...
KTUL
Bristow police investigating threat at high school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bristow Police Department said they are currently investigating a threat at Bristow High School. They say they have a large presence at the school now to safely handle the incident.
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 57-Year-Old Man Located, OHP Says
--- The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Adult Alert for a missing 57-year-old Sunday afternoon. Police said Vernard Albenell Smith was last seen in the area of 1100 East Apache Street, Tulsa, Okla. Smith was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, a black shirt over a...
OHP: Vernard Smith has been located
Vernard Smith is a 57-year-old man who was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, a black shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt, and light blue jeans.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Collinsville Woman Sought for Part in Drug Conspiracy
A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexicao after being indicted along with nine other people who are part of a drug conspiracy to bring methamphetamine, herion, and fentanyl into the Green Country region. Madeline (Maddie) Pearl Lavelley, age 28 of Collinsville, along with Keni Garcia-Soberanis, age 29 of Aculpulco,...
Police Identify Murder Suspect In McLain Homecoming Shooting
The murder suspect in the shooting at McLain High School's homecoming game has been identified by Tulsa police. A murder warrant was issued for 16-year-old Ni'avien Lee Golden, police said. Golden is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough on Sept. 30 after a homecoming game at McLain High...
Tulsa Firefighters Investigate What Caused Deadly House Fire
The Tulsa Fire Department says a woman has died following a fire at a house near Admiral and Memorial. Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says crews found a woman dead on the porch of the house, after someone had pulled her out of the fire. "Tried to go...
Police documents show man arrested for murder of nephew
TULSA, Okla. — Police documents shed light on a man who walked into a north Tulsa bar on Friday and died. An arrest report for Pascual Medrano indicates he was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Leonardo Medrano, who he called his nephew. The report identifies Leonardo...
Tulsa police say road rage led to machete attack on I-244
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was attacked by a machete after a road rage incident in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police were called to the road rage incident around 7:15 a.m. that started between a pickup driver and three motorcyclists on westbound Interstate 244 near Harvard.
Friends and family remember 18-year-old shot at Echo Trail Apartments
TULSA, Okla. — An 18-year-old shooting victim was laid to rest on Saturday. FOX23 went to the funeral to see how Fedro Givens is being remembered. It was standing room only as family and friends mourned the death of 18-year-old Fedro Givens. Police said Givens died after being shot three times in chest at the Echo Trail Apartments. His funeral was held at Christ Temple CME Church in north Tulsa.
Tulsa Police, ATF agents apprehend a man who threw Molotov cocktails at a church, stabbed a man
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) and U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATV) took a man into custody who police said threw two Molotov cocktails at a church and stabbed the church’s security guard. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, police said a man approached the Holy Family Church...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Seize 5 Kilos Of Fentanyl & Xanax
Tulsa Police recently seized five kilos of Fentanyl and Xanax pills. Investigators said even though this is a huge bust, it's barely a dent in all the deadly pills still out there. Police said the amount of Xanax and Fentanyl seized is estimated to be 30,000 to 40,000 doses. Officers...
