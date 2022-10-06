ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 7, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

Get the latest Texas high school football scores on SBLive as Week 7 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 7 of the 2022 Texas high school football season kicks off Thursday (October 6) and continues Friday and Saturday with more than 600 games across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Texas including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Texas high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A-1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A-2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A-1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A-2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A-1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A-2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A-1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A-2 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Texas high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Texas:

Top stars, best performances from Week 6 (Sept. 29-Oct. 1) in Texas high school football

Vote now: Who should be the next SBLive Texas High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)?

Cy-Fair outlasts Jersey Village for 61-49 win in 6A Texas high school football shootout (Photos)

Undefeated Cigarroa beats rival Laredo Martin 28-21 with second-half comeback (Photos)

Full football coverage on SBLive Texas

