Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin, Michigan Senate and governor races heat up ahead of midterms
With less than 30 days to go until midterm elections, races across the country are neck and neck. CBS News deputy director of elections and data analytics Kabir Khanna joins Anne-Marie Green with more on races in Wisconsin and Michigan.
The states where abortion rights are directly on the ballot in November
Washington — Abortion rights has emerged among the top issues motivating voters this election cycle after the Supreme Court rolled back the constitutional right to an abortion, and in some states, questions deciding the future of abortion access will be on the ballot next month. The November elections will...
Homeowners without flood insurance face uncertainty after Hurricane Ian
Many homeowners in Florida did not have flood insurance before Hurricane Ian due to the high costs. They're now facing uncertainty as they rebuild their lives. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
Arizona and Nevada voters weigh major issues ahead of midterm elections
The economy, abortion rights and immigration are all ranking as the highest concerns for voters before November's midterm elections. CBS News tech and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar talks about how these issues are affecting Arizona and Nevada residents as they prepare to decide key Senate races.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Few people in Florida had flood insurance before Hurricane Ian. Now, they fear they'll have to pay the price
Residents forced out by Hurricane Ian were allowed to return to Fort Myers Beach over the weekend — but the complicated process of figuring out what insurance might cover has just begun. "I don't really think a lot of this is covered. And that's, like, our biggest concern and...
Races in Wisconsin and Michigan narrow as Bernie Sanders warns Democrats on midterms strategy
CBS News' Battleground Tracker shows razor-thin margins in Wisconsin's top races. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders has a warning for Democrats on the party's midterms strategy. CBS News' congressional correspondent Nikole Killion has the latest on these and the Michigan governor's race.
Illinois guaranteed income program to give thousands $500 a month
A new guaranteed income program in Cook County, Illinois, will provide thousands of low-income residents with $500 a month in funds that families will be able to spend however they see fit. Applications for the pilot, called the Cook County Promise program, opened last Thursday and will remain open until...
Races in swing states heat up ahead of the 2022 midterm elections
Senator Bernie Sanders is urging Democrats to campaign on more than abortion rights. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump spent the weekend campaigning in Nevada and Arizona, two states that could impact the balance of power in the Senate. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News politics reporter Musadiq Bidar join "Red and Blue" with the latest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor criticizes GOP for electing Herschel Walker as nominee
Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Geoffrey Duncan has spoken out against Herschel Walker, the current GOP Senate nominee in the state. Duncan criticized the Republican Party and said he isn't voting for Walker after The Daily Beast reported Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend to get an abortion, which the candidate has denied.
Transcript: Kari Lake, Arizona gubernatorial candidate, on "Face the Nation," Oct. 9, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with Kari Lake, Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, that aired on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: Now to the race for governor of Arizona. Our latest poll shows Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake tied at 49%. The two candidates have not scheduled a debate but they are here to answer our questions. Each candidate will have about eight and a half minutes, we intend to cover the same issues with each candidate. issues identified by our own polling as of leading concern to Arizona voters. Our ability to cover this ground, of course, will be influenced in no small measure by the length of the candidates answers. First Republican Carrie Lake, who joins us from Phoenix. Good morning, and welcome to FACE THE NATION.
Polls show tight races in Wisconsin less than a month before midterm elections
Races for Senate and the governor's office are as tight as ever in Wisconsin less than one month before the midterm elections. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns discussed the issues that are most important to Wisconsin voters and how candidates are seeking to sway them.
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate says "we have a crisis on our border"
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican running for governor, said that if elected, she will team up with other border state governors to tackle immigraiton. She talks to "Face the Nation" about immigraiton, abortion, the 2020 election and other major issues facing Arizona voters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS - Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian over the weekend with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn't over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms, hand-washing stations, shower...
GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville faces backlash for controversial comments on Democrats and crime
Washington — Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is coming under criticism for racially-charged comments he made this weekend claiming Democrats are "pro-crime" and favor reparations for the descendants of people who were enslaved in the U.S. because they believe "the people that do the crime are owed that."
Hurricane Ian: Witnessing the aftermath on Sanibel Island and Florida’s southwest coast | 60 Minutes
Bill Whitaker travels to the Florida shoreline where Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm.
Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville faces backlash over comments about Black Americans and crime
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is coming under criticism for comments he made this weekend claiming Democrats are "pro-crime" and favor reparations for the descendants of people who were enslaved in the U.S. because they believe "the people that do the crime are owed that." CBS News' Meg Oliver and Lilia Luciano have more.
Customer sues Texas Pete hot sauce for being made in North Carolina
A hot sauce lover is suing the maker of Texas Pete for false advertising, alleging the spicy condiment is manufactured outside the Lone Star State with non-Texas ingredients. Phillip White of Los Angeles bought a bottle of Texas Pete hot sauce last September but claims he would never have purchased it had he known it wasn't truly from Texas, according to the lawsuit, filed last month in federal court in California.
Massive 2,560-pound pumpkin raised by Minnesota horticulture teacher breaks U.S. record
A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising one weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove the gargantuan gourd for 35 hours to see his...
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate declines to debate opponent, says "our schedule is pretty much set"
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, has declined to debate her opponent Kari Lake, saying it will become a "circus." Hobbs talks to "Face the Nation" about immigration, abortion and the other big issues faces Arizona voters.
CBS News
Teen climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A teenager climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. Weare police identified the victim as 18-year-old Colbee Cammarata-Hodgman, of Nashua. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at...
CBS News
560K+
Followers
68K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0