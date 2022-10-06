ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

A Christian pastor from Ohio was arrested over Capitol riot charges after telling congregants they needed to give the government 'reason to fear us,' prosecutors say

By Kelsey Vlamis
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LZLV3_0iPB2EWI00
Pastor Bill Dunfee greets protesters outside his church in Warsaw, Ohio, on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2010.

Jay LaPrete, File/Associated Press

  • A pastor from Ohio was charged Wednesday with several counts related to the Capitol riot.
  • William Dunfee was accused of pushing a metal barrier into US Capitol Police officers.
  • Dunfee preached about January 6 before and after the riot, according to an FBI criminal complaint.

In December 2020, an Ohio pastor stood before his congregants, griped about a stolen election, and said they needed to give the government a reason to fear them, federal prosecutors said.

"The Government, the tyrants, the socialists, the Marxists, the progressives, the RINOs, they fear you. And they should. Our problem is we haven't given them reason to fear us," William Dunfee said, according to an FBI criminal complaint that cited a video posted to his church's Facebook page.

According to the complaint, Dunfee, a 57-year-old Christian pastor from Frazeysburg, Ohio, also said: "They used to tell us, you know what, you settle your differences at the ballot. How did that work out for us? It's not over."

He added: "January 4th through 6th … Are you ready?"

Ten days later, he was at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, prosecutors said.

Dunfee was arrested and charged Wednesday with several misdemeanor and felony counts related to the Capitol riot, including obstructing an official proceeding, interfering with law enforcement during civil disorder, and engaging in physical violence in the Capitol grounds.

Prosecutors said Dunfee illegally entered the Capitol grounds and told the crowd through a megaphone: "We are taking our house." They also accused him of pushing a metal barricade into US Capitol Police officers who were trying to hold back the mob. Afterwards, Dunfee celebrated with exclamations of "Hallelujah" and "We did it. We shut 'em all down. We did our job," the complaint said.

Pastor Bill Dunfee identified in an FBI criminal complaint.

The Department of Justice

The FBI identified Dunfee after a tipster flagged a Facebook comment in which another person said "Pastor Bill" had led the way as his ministry group "stormed" the Capitol. The criminal complaint showed several screenshots of videos purporting to show Dunfee during the attack.

After the Capitol riot, Dunfee went on to preach about what happened, the complaint said.

On May 30, 2021, Dunfee told his congregants they showed up to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, "to let it be known that we are not going to stand back and let an election be stolen," adding that the people at the Capitol have been called "terrorists" but that there were actually "many, many, many patriots."

"And I thank god they showed up to just to let it be known ... you are not stealing this election," he said, according to the complaint. "You're not going to rob us, deprive us of a democracy, of a republic, without us being heard."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1343

Jopin Scott
3d ago

January 6, 2021 - Not for better healthcare; not for greater wages or better employment; not for better (or fair) housing; not for better food or clean water; not for better schools or educational opportunities; not for greater aid for pandemic relief; not for a more stable and accessible infrastructure; but for a wealthy man who wouldn't give them the time of day if he didn't need them to stay in power and out of court.😔😔😔

Reply(137)
456
AK Mathews
4d ago

What is it that these people don't understand about separation of church and state? The American founders never intended on creating a society where all were forced to worship a God of one particular religion. The US is not a theocracy.

Reply(257)
310
Guest
3d ago

False prophets the Bible teaches you to be aware of them and to not let them deceive you.You can not follow the path of God and Christ and lead a life of filled with hate and racism.

Reply(30)
195
Related
Law & Crime

‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case

A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Frazeysburg, OH
Local
Ohio Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Fbi#Us Capitol#Pastor#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Federal Prosecutors#Capitol Police#Socialists#Marxists
Business Insider

Trump's legal team says that vendors don't want to work with them for special-master review because 'seasoned IT professionals' can't handle the government's 11,000 files and strict deadlines

Following the Mar-a-Lago raid, Trump asked for (and was granted) a special master to review government docs. In a new filing, his attorneys argued that vendors don't want to work with them because of the volume of documents. In the filing, they said that "seasoned IT professionals" can't meet the...
POTUS
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
Rolling Stone

Regretful Oath Keeper Leader Said Having Rifles on Jan. 6 Would Have ‘Fixed It Right Then and There’

The trial of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group who participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot began Monday in the D.C. district courthouse. Stewart Rhodes, Kelly Meggs, Jessica Watkins, Thomas Caldwell, and Kenneth Harrelson are standing trial just across the street from the white marbled complex where a little less than two years ago a crowd of Trump supporters beat police and stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to prevent the certification of the 2020 election. Following opening arguments, the prosecution presented footage of Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes shortly after Jan. 6, asserting that...
ADVOCACY
Black Enterprise

US Army Soldier Is Kicked Out After FBI Says He Joined To Be Better at Killing Black People

A US Army soldier was kicked out after he said he enlisted in the service to become better at killing Black people following an FBI investigation. CNN reports Killian M. Ryan was arrested on Aug. 26 and charged with one count of knowingly making a false statement on his application for a security clearance following an FBI investigation that revealed ties to white supremacist organizations and Nazi principles.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Sen. Lindsey Graham threatened to end a meeting with the mother of a late Capitol police officer if she didn't stop criticizing Trump, new book claims

Sen. Lindsey Graham snapped at late Capitol officer Brian Sicknick's mother about criticizing Trump, Politico reported. The moment is detailed in ex-DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone's new book, according to Politico. The book reportedly claims that Graham threatened to end a meeting if she made remarks about the former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

659K+
Followers
40K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy