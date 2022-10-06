Keeneland Fall Meet plus 20 other things to do in and around Lexington this weekend

Here is a Lexington list and guide of the best weekend events around Central Kentucky on Friday, Saturday and Sunday if you are bored and need things to do from live music concerts, fall festivals featuring games, rides and food, comedy shows, local concerts, arts and crafts fairs, kid-friendly events, musical theatre plays, Halloween events, 5K runs for charity, pride festivals and car shows.

The Moonshiner’s Ball Music Festival in Livingston

Lucinda Williams, Andy Frasco, John R. Miller, S.G. Goodman and others will perform at The Moonshiner’s Ball music festival at Rockcastle Riverside in Livingston through Oct. 9. Single day passes start at $25 and weekend passes start at $160. 4211 Lower River Rd, Livingston. TheMoonshinersBall.com .

Kentucky Wool Festival in Falmouth

The Kentucky Wool Festival will return to Falmouth for three days with sheep shearing, weaving, spinning, a petting zoo, live music and more. Gates are open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 8 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 9. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 7-18 and free for kids aged six and under. 48 Concord Caddo Rd, Falmouth. KyWoolFest.org .

The paddock at Keeneland racetrack is a popular area for race fans to take in the beauty of the Lexington track. There is no racing on Mondays and Tuesdays. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

Keeneland Fall Meet opening weekend

Keeneland will kick-off its fall meet with horse racing Oct. 7-9. General admission tickets start at $7 and the track will feature 22 stakes races worth a record $8.9 million during the 17-day meet. The first race each day of the Fall Meet will go off at 1 p.m. and opening weekend kicks off with a three-day run featuring the top races of the meet — 11 of the 22 stakes races (worth $5.45 million) will be run during opening weekend. 4201 Versailles Rd. In similar fashion to previous meets at Keeneland, all general admission, grandstand and dining tickets must be pre-purchased online or through the Keeneland Race Day app. Cash and walk-up purchases on race days will only be permitted at the Keeneland Welcome Center Ticket Office windows if inventory remains. Daily attendance will be limited to approximately 20,000 fans. Once again Keeneland will offer a tailgating area at The Hill, for which no reservation or ticket is required. On Fridays and Saturdays, The Hill will feature a Jumbotron and wagering tent, along with food trucks and live music. Keeneland.com .

Five things to know as horse racing returns to Keeneland this fall

Greyline Station Fall Block Party

Greyline Station, 101 West Louden Ave., will host a Fall Block Party Oct. 7 from 5 p.m-9 p.m. There will be live music vendors, food plus tabletop games, pumpkins, hot chocolate and apple cider. facebook.com/greylinestation

Tree Week kick-off at Kirklevington Park

The 5th annual Lexington Tree Week will start with the planting of three signature trees in Kirklevington Park in honor of retiring Councilmember Susan Lamb on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. The event also includes live music from The Swells and food trucks on site. It is free to attend. 396 Redding Rd. Ufi.Ca.Uky.edu/TreeWeek .

Halloween Lights Drive Thru at Fort Boonesborough

Get in the spooky spirit at the Halloween Lights Drive Thru Oct. 7-Oct. 22 from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at Fort Boonesborough State Park, 4375 Boonesborough Rd. On the 1.5-mile lights display there will be plenty of lights, sounds, and spooky scares as you drive thru the park in your car. $5 https://parks.ky.gov/halloween

Theatre play: ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

The Bluegrass Players will present two 7 p.m. showings of the play, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” on Oct. 7 Oct. 8 at The Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Rd., Berea. Tickets are $12 for this classic tale of the Headless Horseman. thespotlightplayhouse.com

Little Feat, Miko Marks concert at the Lexington Opera House

American rock band Little Feat will bring their “Waiting For Columbus” tour to the Lexington Opera House on Oct. 7 t 8 p.m. with special guest Miko Marks. Tickets start at $64.50. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com .

Musical: ‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ at Versailles’ Woodford Theatre

The Woodford Theatre in Versailles will present three showings of “Little Shop Of Horrors” on Oct. 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18-25. 275 Beasley Dr, Versailles. WoodfordTheatre.com .

Comedian Kevin Farley at Comedy Off Broadway

Comedian Kevin Farley, brother to Chris Farley, will perform at Comedy Off Broadway on Oct. 7 at 9:30 p.m. and Oct. 8 at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $15-18. 161 Lexington Green Cir #C4. ComedyOffBroadway.com .

Pride Run 5K at Coldstream Park

The 3rd annual Frontrunners Lexington Pride Run 5K and one mile fun walk will take place at Coldstream Park on Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. Tickets are $35. 1850 Pisacano Dr. PrideRun5K.com .

Winchester Walk N Roll at Legacy Grove Park

The 3rd annual Winchester Walk N Roll for Spina Bifida benefiting the Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky will take place at Legacy Grove Park in Winchester on Oct. 8 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The event is free to attend. 1107 W Lexington Ave, Winchester. facebook.com/events/365092328928996 .

Capital Pride Festival in Frankfort

The 2022 Capital Pride Festival will take place Oct. 8 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Old Capitol Lawn in downtown Frankfort. To celebrate pride there will be drag shows, music, food trucks and beer, vendors and kid’s activities. visitfrankfort.com/event/2022-capital-pride-festival

Fall Farm Fun at Middle Springs Farm in Paris

Pick your own pumpkins, take a hayride, explore a corn maze and pet farm animals during Middle Springs Farm’s “Fall Farm Fun” in Paris on Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. Tickets are $6 per person, with children two years and under free of admission. 163 Levy Rd, Paris. MiddleSpringsFarm.com .

Fall Market Day at Log House Craft Gallery in Berea

Berea’s Log House Craft Gallery will host a fall market day on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. with over 50 vendor booths along with entertainment including musicians, jugglers, dancers, and more. The event is free to attend. 200 Estill St, Berea. facebook.com/Loghousecraftgallery .

Wig For Kids Car and Bike Show in Hazard

The 7th annual Wigs For Kids car and bike show benefiting children with cancer and alopecia will take place at the Perry Co. Central Gym Parking Lot in Hazard on Oct. 8 from noon-3 p.m. Registration is $15 per car. 305 Park Ave, Hazard.

Freaky Flicks at Moondance Amphitheater

Freaky Flicks continues at the Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St. Oct. 8 from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with a free showing of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Pre-show activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with a Monster Mash dance party and the movie will begin at dark, around 7:30 p.m. Plus there will be a kid’s costume contest. Bring blankets or chairs. Lexingtonky.gov/freaky-friday-flicks

Blues On The Greens Festival at Irish Hills Golf Course in Mt. Sterling

Blues On The Greens, the Central Kentucky Blues Society’s first annual blues festival, will take place on Oct. 9 from 1-9 p.m. with performances from Magnolia Boulevard, the Treyvon King Band, the Rachel Crowe Band, The Jenkins Twins and others. Tickets are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for kids five and under. 1223 Camargo Rd, Mount Sterling. Eventbrite.com .

Fire Prevention & Wellness Festival at Masterson Station Park

The Lexington Fire Department’s Fire Prevention & Wellness Festival will take place at Masterson Station Park on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. with fire truck rides, fire demonstrations, food, games, health screenings, and more. The event is free to attend. 3051 Leestown Rd. facebook.com/events/652163735934574 .

Jim Brickman concert at the Lexington Opera House

Jim Brickman will perform a collection of his greatest hits live when his “Brickman Across America” tour comes to the Lexington Opera House on Oct. 9 at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $38.50. 401 W Short St. LexingtonOperaHouse.com .

Lexington Chamber Chorale at Second Presbyterian Church

The Lexington Chamber Chorale will explore music written about the natural beauty of Kentucky and beyond during their “Beauty of the Natural World” concert at Second Presbyterian Church on Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $22 and student tickets are $10. 460 E Main St. LexingtonChamberChorale.org .