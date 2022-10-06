Read full article on original website
'Definitely pregnant': New Omaha mom nearly dies from unexpected pregnancy
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha couple finds out they're pregnant and then have the baby in just 48 hours. Doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to save mom and child. Peyton Stover, 23, thought she was just feeling the effects of her new job. "I'm a first-year teacher....
Third largest railroad union rejects proposed deal, renewing concerns of a strike
OMAHA, Neb. — The third largest railroad union rejected its deal with the railroads Monday — renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy — but before that could happen both sides will return to the bargaining table. About 56% of the track maintenance...
Phi Beta Sigma fraternity to host its 17th annual 'Sleep Out for the Homeless'
OMAHA, Neb. — The Alpha Pi Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity incorporated is preparing to host its 17th annual Sleep Out for the Homeless. The organization's Sleep Out for the Homeless event is a way to raise awareness about the homeless population in Omaha and an opportunity to give back to the community.
John Arch and Cori Villegas run for District 14 legislative race
Two candidates running for the Nebraska Legislature in District 14 want reforms for child welfare in the state. District 14 covers parts of La Vista and Papillion. Cori Villegas has been canvassing neighborhoods, talking to voters about her experience in mental health care. She touts her years working with children...
Omaha police investigate deadly shooting near 38th & Maple
OMAHA, Neb. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting near 38th and Maple streets. Omaha police and paramedics responded just before 8 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no description of the gunman at this time. A neighbor who lives nearby the home...
Village of Waterloo, NE set to shut off water Monday for repairs
WATERLOO, Iowa — Water is back on in the Village of Waterloo, NE. It was shut off Monday for repairs to a main leak. Village leaders said the repairs follow a water main break Friday under the levee near Madison & 7th Streets. They said they made multiple attempts to fix the break, but none were successful.
Iowa law enforcement performs incredible rescue after horse falls 50 feet down a creek
NEOLA, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office helped with an incredible animal rescue Sunday. Deputies saved a horse after it fell 50 feet down a creek near Neola, Iowa. The department said the horse became stuck in the mud and water for several hours. Two deputies, along with...
WCA hosts domestic violence awareness event in downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The Women's Center for Advancement, an Omaha-based nonprofit focused on domestic violence, sexual assault and intimate partner violence hosted an awareness event at Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall Saturday afternoon. The event is timely as October serves as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Survivors of domestic violence attended...
House of Afros, Capes and Curls' fourth annual 'Afrocon'
OMAHA, Neb. — The House of Afros, Capes and Curls brought back their annual event Saturday — Afrocon Omaha returned for its fourth year. This was the first time the event was held in-person since 2019. It featured group activities like panels, vendors and workshops. The company's founder...
Japanese Ambience Festival brings out culture, highlights Omaha's first sister city
OMAHA, Neb. — Fifty seven years ago, Omaha became linked to a city on the south coast of Japan. "Shizuoka would be our sister city in Japan," said Ed McNamara, Shizuoka chair with Omaha Sister Cities. Exchanging culture thousands of miles away through the metro's living plant museum. "The...
Winery holds grand re-opening after tornado
TREYNOR, Iowa — An Iowa winery is back open after being devastated by a tornado back in June. We've shown you the damage in Treynor after the EF-1 tornado. People at Prairie Crossing Vineyard and Winery say they've spent months building toward their new beginning. The owners of the...
'It's bone dry': Fire sparks in city tree dump, firefighters work to control spread amid drought
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha firefighters rush to a city tree dump as a fire rages in the lot Sunday. Crews said they faced multiple obstacles as they tried to get the fire under control. The lot is locked and only to be used by city employees. There's a no...
UNL celebrates passage of Title IX 50 years ago
It has been 50 years since Title IX passed, the landmark civil rights law allowing women to play school sports. UNL hosted its More is Possible event highlighting the accomplishments of its athletes. "Actually at Nebraska back in the late 1800s, there was athletics for women, but that got cut...
Largest Boy Scout event in the Midwest draws thousands to Mahoney State Park
ASHLAND, Neb. — Cub Scouts to Life Scouts all the way to Eagle Scouts, the 9th Biannual Jubilee brought troops from every corner of the region. "There's a bunch of events, there's so many people to meet and there's good food and an all-around good atmosphere," said Life Scout, Alec, from Troop 22.
Cass County woman charged with two counts of felony theft for stealing from two youth sports teams
CASS COUNTY, Neb. — A woman is charged in Cass County for allegedly stealing more than $28,000 from two youth sports teams. According to court documents, a member of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association first reported the alleged theft to police. The woman said Jill Dasher had access to the...
