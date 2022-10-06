ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Phi Beta Sigma fraternity to host its 17th annual 'Sleep Out for the Homeless'

OMAHA, Neb. — The Alpha Pi Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity incorporated is preparing to host its 17th annual Sleep Out for the Homeless. The organization's Sleep Out for the Homeless event is a way to raise awareness about the homeless population in Omaha and an opportunity to give back to the community.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

John Arch and Cori Villegas run for District 14 legislative race

Two candidates running for the Nebraska Legislature in District 14 want reforms for child welfare in the state. District 14 covers parts of La Vista and Papillion. Cori Villegas has been canvassing neighborhoods, talking to voters about her experience in mental health care. She touts her years working with children...
LA VISTA, NE
City
Omaha, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate deadly shooting near 38th & Maple

OMAHA, Neb. — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting near 38th and Maple streets. Omaha police and paramedics responded just before 8 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no description of the gunman at this time. A neighbor who lives nearby the home...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Village of Waterloo, NE set to shut off water Monday for repairs

WATERLOO, Iowa — Water is back on in the Village of Waterloo, NE. It was shut off Monday for repairs to a main leak. Village leaders said the repairs follow a water main break Friday under the levee near Madison & 7th Streets. They said they made multiple attempts to fix the break, but none were successful.
WATERLOO, NE
KETV.com

WCA hosts domestic violence awareness event in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The Women's Center for Advancement, an Omaha-based nonprofit focused on domestic violence, sexual assault and intimate partner violence hosted an awareness event at Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall Saturday afternoon. The event is timely as October serves as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Survivors of domestic violence attended...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

House of Afros, Capes and Curls' fourth annual 'Afrocon'

OMAHA, Neb. — The House of Afros, Capes and Curls brought back their annual event Saturday — Afrocon Omaha returned for its fourth year. This was the first time the event was held in-person since 2019. It featured group activities like panels, vendors and workshops. The company's founder...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Winery holds grand re-opening after tornado

TREYNOR, Iowa — An Iowa winery is back open after being devastated by a tornado back in June. We've shown you the damage in Treynor after the EF-1 tornado. People at Prairie Crossing Vineyard and Winery say they've spent months building toward their new beginning. The owners of the...
TREYNOR, IA
KETV.com

UNL celebrates passage of Title IX 50 years ago

It has been 50 years since Title IX passed, the landmark civil rights law allowing women to play school sports. UNL hosted its More is Possible event highlighting the accomplishments of its athletes. "Actually at Nebraska back in the late 1800s, there was athletics for women, but that got cut...
LINCOLN, NE

