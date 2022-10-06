Read full article on original website
Related
cbs17
NC State’s Dave Doeren recaps win over Florida State, gives injury update on QB Devin Leary
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren recaps the Wolfpack’s win over Florida State University and gives an update on injured quarterback Devin Leary. He also tells us what he thinks about the targeting call against cornerback Shyheim Battle.
cbs17
Duke coach Mike Elko speaks to media after narrow loss to Georgia Tech
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Duke’s comeback against Georgia Tech came up short in double overtime and now the Blue Devils get set to welcome rival UNC-Chapel Hill to town on Saturday. Duke University head coach Mike Elko addressed the media on Monday after the 23-20 loss to Georgia...
247Sports
Everything Mike Norvell said after FSU's loss at NC State about the final play, officiating, and more
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida State coach Mike Norvell, perturbed with officiating and upset with his team's performance, spoke about the Seminoles' 19-17 loss at NC State on Saturday evening. The coach's interview after the game can be viewed below. Opening Statement. Alright, first off, congratulations to NC State. They did...
cbs17
No. 14 NC State-FSU game delayed by lighting issue
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The kickoff of the Atlantic Coast Conference game between No. 14 North Carolina State and Florida State has been delayed because of a problem with the Wolfpack’s stadium lights. The game was set to kick off after 8 p.m. But as the sun went...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herbstreit's top teams after Saturday
Each week, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit releases his top 6 teams following Saturday's action. Where does Clemson fall after Week Six? The Tigers remain in Herbstreit's top teams but aren't in the top four (...)
cbs17
Shaw University president ‘outraged’ by perceived targeting of Black students
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she is “outraged” by the way some of her students were treated by law enforcement officers last week. In a news release, the university said 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors were traveling on...
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
cbs17
Teenager injured in shooting at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a teenager was shot early Monday in a townhome community in Raleigh. Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said the male teen suffered minor injuries when he was shot at around 1:15 a.m. near North Raleigh Blvd. and Park Glen Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
1 stabbed in fight near a Raleigh club, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re working to identify the suspect in a stabbing early Saturday morning near a club. At about 2:16 a.m., officers said they were called to a club near the 500 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a stabbing. Investigators said...
cbs17
Triangle Parade of Homes sparks interest for homebuyers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–People couldn’t help but walk in with awe while exploring the newly built $4.9 million home in North Hills. The home on Camelot Drive that includes monolithic glass walls, a pool cabana and a luxurious suite is just one of 137 homes that are being showcased throughout the Greater Triangle. It’s all part of the Triangle Parade of Homes.
WCNC
'Heartbroken' | 17-year-old killed outside Georgia mall was star high school football player
JEFFERSON, Ga. — The Jefferson community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete who was found shot and killed Wednesday night in Gwinnett County. Police said have arrested a suspect out of state in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt. He was found dead in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near the Dave & Buster's in Lawrenceville.
WYFF4.com
Woman wins $1 million jackpot in Anderson on way to birthday party
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to a birthday party turned into a million-dollar surprise for a woman driving through the Upstate this week. The woman, whose name was not released, bought a ticket from B K World, at 3027 N. Main St. in Anderson, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
These two Georgia restaurants rank among the nation’s best. What they’re known for
Georgia is home to two top restaurants — including the nation’s best-kept secret, new rankings show. Joe’s at the Jepson in Savannah joins Glen-Ella Springs Inn & Restaurant in Clarkesville in making it onto lists of top 10 best places to eat in the United States, according to results published Sept. 27.
cbs17
Raleigh police to host rabies and microchip clinic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department Animal Control Unit will host a rabies and microchip clinic next Sunday. The clinic will be at Roberts Park at 1300 East Martin Street from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 16. The Animal Control Unit will have 300 doses of $5 rabies...
cbs17
Durham brothers accused of killing young woman remain in jail with no bond
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers charged with the murder of a woman at a Durham gas station Friday night will remain in jail as the judge waits for more information from police on the shooting. Jaquez Reddick, 23, and Tracy Crawford, 18, both of Durham were arrested and...
cbs17
Cumberland County schools seek to expand mental health therapy in all schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Leaders at Cumberland County Schools want to expand mental health therapy in all of the district’s schools. “I think COVID opened the floodgates for a need that was already there,” Dr. Natasha Scott, executive director of student services at Cumberland County Schools said.
cbs17
Pit bull shot twice by police after 3 people attacked in Rocky Mount, officials say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pit bull was shot when it was attacking two people and then bit an officer who responded in Rocky Mount Sunday, police said. The incident happened around noon in the 600 block of Nelson Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
cbs17
Woman charged after man shot in western Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a woman is being charged after a man was hurt in an accidental shooting Saturday night. At about 10:22 p.m., officer said they were called to a home on the 5000 block of Dorcas St. in a neighborhood near the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.
cbs17
Durham woman celebrates her 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman celebrated a huge milestone on Monday—her 110th birthday. Catherine Ferrell welcomed her birthday surrounded by all of her family and friends. She was born in 1912 in Warsaw, North Carolina. In her more than a century of life, Ferrell has experienced...
cbs17
Raleigh man arrested on 40 charges, Garner police thank license plate reader cameras
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is celebrating the use of license plate reader cameras that helped locate a wanted Raleigh man. “We got an alert for a stolen license plate in that case, and officers kind of flooded the scene,” Garner Police Capt. Chris Adams said.
Comments / 0