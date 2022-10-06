Read full article on original website
Burglary suspect gets away from police by jumping into Yakima River
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a burglary from around 9 a.m. October 6 around E Selah Road, where two suspects got away from police, drones and canines after damaging the homeowner’s truck. The next day, the suspects were identified after YCSO posted pictures of both men on social media.
Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room
YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
Law enforcement looking for suspect that jumped into Yakima River
SELAH, Wash. — A burglary turned into a missing person case after one of the suspects jumped into the Yakima River. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, several law enforcement agencies responded to a burglary in progress in the East Selah area on Thursday, October 6. Authorities...
YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October, 9. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots and...
Man arrested for drive by shooting, unlawful possession of gun in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Yakima early Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle window. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chumley was travelling south of S. 1st Street just south of Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, October 9. He heard shots being fired, then saw a red sedan pull out from a parking lot nearby.
Sunnyside police officer shot on duty
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:22 p.m. A Sunnyside police officer is expected to be ok after being shot around 8 p.m. on the 1400 block of S 8th Street. A 44-year-old Sunnyside man is in the hospital and the only suspect police are looking at right now. SPD reports the man ran away after police were called and was found a few blocks down.
Crash shuts down intersection in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:33 a.m. According to the Yakima Police Department, the intersection at 40th Avenue and Summitview is reopen for traffic. According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD) a crash has shut down the 40th Avenue and Summitview Avenue intersection. A Honda Civic driving westbound on Summitview was reportedly...
‘Worst nightmare’: Family offers new $10,000 reward to find missing Yakima toddler
YAKIMA, Wash. — The search is intensifying to find a Yakima boy who vanished at a park. The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has any information on the missing child. Lucian Munguia has been missing for 30 days, and his family hasn’t stopped searching. On top of the cash reward, they’re also putting up flyers...
Yakima Memorial on Lockdown After Dangerous Exposure
Local authorities are working with officials from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after Yakima Police were called to a room at the hospital where someone was smoking an unknown substance. Police say nurses in the room started to feel the impact of what they thought could have been fentanyl. An officer...
Body found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam identified as missing Wenatchee man
ROCK ISLAND — A body found Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam has been identified as a missing Wenatchee man. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris identified the man has 32-year-old David M. Williams. Williams was a resident of Christopher House in Wenatchee. At about 9:15 a.m....
Blaze under control at Benton County seed & grain plant near Oregon border
PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County converged at a seed & grain plant near the Washington/Oregon border for reports of a fire inside one of the structures. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire & Protection District 6. He confirmed that fire crews rushed to Columbia River Seed facilities on Plymouth Industrial Rd...
Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection
A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
Yakima teenager crashed pickup into tree trying to evade cops
YAKIMA, Wash. — Life isn’t quite like an action movie. Decisions have consequences and sometimes, they backfire on you. That was the tough lesson learned by a teenager who thought they could avoid the police earlier this week. According to a social media post from the Yakima Police...
Central Washington Inmate Charged With Assault After Stabbing of Corrections Officer
Yakima County prosecutors charged a 25-year-old transient with first-degree assault, accusing him of attacking a corrections officer at the Yakima County jail. Prosecutors are also seeking a deadly weapons enhancement for the pencil prosecutors say Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera used to stab the corrections officer in the neck. The enhancement would allow a judge to add at least two years to any sentence if he is convicted.
Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
2nd Harvest holding three mobile markets this week
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- 2nd Harvest is helping local families experiencing food insecurity by holding three mobile markets across the region this week. Volunteers will be handing out free food boxes to those who need them in College Place, Richland, and Grandview. College Place Wal-Mart. Tuesday, October, 11, 10 a.m. to 12...
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
Top 3 Places a Trader Joe’s Should Go Here in the Yakima Valley
Trader Joe's is that one store, more than others, that Yakima citizens have been on their knees begging for. Most articles you read on Facebook or people talking in local circles, all wishing we had a local Trader Joe's option. The unique idea that they leave out the middle man and sell their own products direct to you with a nice variety of fresh produce, cheese and, of course, you can't go wrong with their favorite 2 Buck Chuck.
Texting 911 in an emergency in Tri-Cities area. What you need to know
“Call if you can. Text if you can’t.”
Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault
WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
