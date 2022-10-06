ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Burglary suspect gets away from police by jumping into Yakima River

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a burglary from around 9 a.m. October 6 around E Selah Road, where two suspects got away from police, drones and canines after damaging the homeowner’s truck. The next day, the suspects were identified after YCSO posted pictures of both men on social media.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital responds to patient who smoked in room

YAKIMA, Wash. — Hospital staff and first responders were on high alert when one of the patients smoked an unidentified substance in their room, leading Yakima Valley Memorial to ventilate its entire facility on Monday morning. According to a team member at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, staff learned about the patient smoking in their room around 10:00 a.m. on Monday,...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, October, 9. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots and...
YAKIMA, WA
City
Selah, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Man arrested for drive by shooting, unlawful possession of gun in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Yakima early Sunday morning after allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle window. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Chumley was travelling south of S. 1st Street just south of Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, October 9. He heard shots being fired, then saw a red sedan pull out from a parking lot nearby.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sunnyside police officer shot on duty

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:22 p.m. A Sunnyside police officer is expected to be ok after being shot around 8 p.m. on the 1400 block of S 8th Street. A 44-year-old Sunnyside man is in the hospital and the only suspect police are looking at right now. SPD reports the man ran away after police were called and was found a few blocks down.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash shuts down intersection in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 7:33 a.m. According to the Yakima Police Department, the intersection at 40th Avenue and Summitview is reopen for traffic. According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD) a crash has shut down the 40th Avenue and Summitview Avenue intersection. A Honda Civic driving westbound on Summitview was reportedly...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Memorial on Lockdown After Dangerous Exposure

Local authorities are working with officials from Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital after Yakima Police were called to a room at the hospital where someone was smoking an unknown substance. Police say nurses in the room started to feel the impact of what they thought could have been fentanyl. An officer...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Blaze under control at Benton County seed & grain plant near Oregon border

PLYMOUTH, Wash. — Firefighters from across Benton County converged at a seed & grain plant near the Washington/Oregon border for reports of a fire inside one of the structures. KAPP-KVEW’s Rylee Fitzgerald spoke with Chief Rolland Watt of Benton County Fire & Protection District 6. He confirmed that fire crews rushed to Columbia River Seed facilities on Plymouth Industrial Rd...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Early Morning Crash Closes Yakima Intersection

A two vehicle crash at the intersection of 40th and Summitview was reported early Monday morning and Yakima Police are investigating. Police say both cars collided in the intersection at a high speed and both were heavily damaged. A press release from the Yakima Police Department says one driver failed to stop at the red light causing the crash.
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Central Washington Inmate Charged With Assault After Stabbing of Corrections Officer

Yakima County prosecutors charged a 25-year-old transient with first-degree assault, accusing him of attacking a corrections officer at the Yakima County jail. Prosecutors are also seeking a deadly weapons enhancement for the pencil prosecutors say Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera used to stab the corrections officer in the neck. The enhancement would allow a judge to add at least two years to any sentence if he is convicted.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Harvest holding three mobile markets this week

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- 2nd Harvest is helping local families experiencing food insecurity by holding three mobile markets across the region this week. Volunteers will be handing out free food boxes to those who need them in College Place, Richland, and Grandview. College Place Wal-Mart. Tuesday, October, 11, 10 a.m. to 12...
COLLEGE PLACE, WA
ncwlife.com

Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
94.5 KATS

Top 3 Places a Trader Joe’s Should Go Here in the Yakima Valley

Trader Joe's is that one store, more than others, that Yakima citizens have been on their knees begging for. Most articles you read on Facebook or people talking in local circles, all wishing we had a local Trader Joe's option. The unique idea that they leave out the middle man and sell their own products direct to you with a nice variety of fresh produce, cheese and, of course, you can't go wrong with their favorite 2 Buck Chuck.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault

WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

