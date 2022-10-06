ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State-Iowa game time announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Iowa will kick off at noon on October 22. The Buckeyes will host the Hawkeyes for Ohio State's seventh game of the season. Ohio State is 6-0 heading into a bye week. The team is coming off a 49-20 win over Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State moves to No. 2 after Michigan State win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Buckeyes moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press college football poll after five weeks at No. 3. Ohio State leapfrogged Alabama, who fell two spots after a narrow win over Texas A&M. C.J. Stroud tied a school record with six touchdown passes...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Columbus Township, MI
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
WSYX ABC6

CJ Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio St tops Michigan St 49-20

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — C.J. Stroud lofted a pass to his left, slightly short of Marvin Harrison Jr. and the son of a former NFL star did the rest. Harrison made a twisting, leaping catch to snag a football that was near his...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Buckeye players investing NIL money for their future

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Name Image Likeness has opened the door for many college athletes, and two Buckeyes are taking advantage of it. Instead of using the money to buy cars and nice things, the pair are spending their cash on old houses. Buckeyes TreVeyon Henderson and Gee Scott...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Buckeye mothers show love for sons and support for each other

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It may be football on the field but it's about family and community off it. Kim Stroud and Monica Daniels, the mothers of Ohio State players C.J. Stroud and Paris Johnson Jr., do more than just cheer on their sons each game day. "We remind...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Time Series#American Football#College Football#Pursuit#Spartans
WSYX ABC6

Argument leads to crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An argument led to a crash in northeast Columbus Monday morning. Witnesses said they watched as one man tried to run down another man on North Cassady Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The 49-year-old victim told ABC 6 that a man was asked to leave his...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

ProMusica season begins tonight

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — This evening marks the start of ProMusica’s season and the orchestra has some exciting things in store. As the new season gets underway ProMusica CEO Janet Chen joins Good Day Columbus with a preview. This year’s opening weekend will feature guest artist Austrian-Iranian cellist...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: 70s for now but cooler temps ahead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another beautiful afternoon! Bright, blue sky and mild temperatures are feeling pretty good! The moon will be gorgeous tonight and we have rain on the way by midweek. MONDAY NIGHT: mostly clear, cool, starry, low 45. TUESDAY: mostly sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
WSYX ABC6

WSYX ABC 6 partners with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have all seen the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, and many here in Central Ohio know families impacted by the storm. That’s why WSYX ABC 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Central Ohio for an ABC 6 Day of Giving on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gas prices in Columbus rise over 27 cents per gallon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus has risen over 27 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy. Gas in Columbus increased 27.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.95 per gallon today. According to GasBuddy, prices in Columbus are 46.9 cents per gallon...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

$40 million Hocking Hills State Park Lodge officially opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Built on the site of the previous lodge that burned down in 2016, the new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge has officially opened. The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms available for visitors as well as an event space for around 230 people, a cafe, indoor and outdoor pools, and hot tubs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Locations participating in Columbus Hispanic Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Hispanic Restaurant Week in the 614!. Over 20 restaurants in Columbus are participating and offering a three-course menu with their own unique traditional dishes. Food from Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean are all presented. Check out the following list of participating...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

North Columbus ambulance crash sends 3 people to hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a north Columbus crash involving an ambulance early Monday morning. Officers arrived at Morse Road and North High Street near Clintonville just after midnight. The ambulance was heading to the hospital when the accident happened, police said. The patient, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Animals killed in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire in east Columbus spread to two homes before firefighters contained it Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. in the 690 block of Lilley Avenue. Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said the fire involved two homes, but no people were injured.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy