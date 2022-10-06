ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 9

Idaho Native
4d ago

She knew he was being investigated by the Portland police department when she hired him. She lies as much as he does.

Reply
13
Related
eastidahonews.com

Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Police looking for missing, vulnerable Meridian man

BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult last seen Sunday morning. Robert Trotter, 77, of Meridian was last seen leaving the Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Robert is described as being approximately 5’8”...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Mayor Finally Comes Clean On Police Chief’s Dismissal

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean met with a few Boise media outlets today to explain her decision to relieve former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee of his duties. We had called on the mayor to appear in an open forum, allowing every media outlet to ask questions. The selected few media elites will be the only ones allowed access to the mayor.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Council, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

No evidence to suggest drug dealers using 'rainbow' fentanyl to target Idaho kids

BOISE, Idaho — There have been no reports of drug dealers specifically targeting children with 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP found rainbow fentanyl in north Idaho in early August. Before then, it was normal for fentanyl pills to come in blue pill or tablet form, often mimicking the look of a 30-milligram oxycodone pill with the same branded imprints.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Ktvb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AOL Corp

Three Idaho residents sentenced in connection with shooting in Caldwell parking lot

The last of three Idahoans convicted of crimes related to an October 2021 shooting in the parking lot of a Caldwell store was sentenced Thursday. Nampa resident Nicholas Riley, 25, was sentenced for his part in the shooting of a then-23-year-old Caldwell man in the parking lot of the Bi-Mart located at 425 N 10th Avenue, according to a news release from the Caldwell Police Department. Two other defendants — Blain Imholt, 24, and Jennifer Nickerson, 38 — were sentenced earlier this year.
CALDWELL, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

In Total Plot Twist, Lori Vallow Daybell’s Trial Now Vacated

Breaking news this evening from an Idaho courtroom once again has national attention on our state and the case of Lori Vallow Daybell. Where do we even begin with this case that has consumed crime junkies and really broken the hearts of many for so long now? It goes back to the fall of 2019, when children JJ and Tylee went missing. After a welfare check by police in Rexburg, Idaho as requested by the children's grandmother-- it became clear that something was going on. The investigation went on for months as police found various evidence such as a storage locker full of the children's toys and clothes, and more. It did not take long for the general public to become consumed with the case.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man in custody after domestic dispute, evading police officers

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police apprehended a suspect after responding to a domestic dispute in northeast Boise Friday night. According to Haley Kramer, PIO for the Boise Police Department (BPD), police responded to a report of a domestic dispute just before 6 p.m., in the 3000 block of 34th Street. Before police arrived, the male suspect was picked up by a driver in a while vehicle.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: endangered runaway teen found

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police have located the 15-year-old boy who was reported as an endangered runaway Thursday. Boise Police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old boy who was considered an endangered runaway. The teenager was missing since 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Boise Police...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy