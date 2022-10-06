ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

AP source: Mayfield to miss time with high ankle sprain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain and is expected to miss several games, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person, who said Mayfield is expected to get a second opinion, spoke to The Associated...
Seahawks still seeking answers after getting run over again

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.
Verlander to start AL Division Series opener for Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was a forgone conclusion the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner will start that game, and manager Dusty Baker made it official Saturday. The worked out at Minute...
