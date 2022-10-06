Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
AP source: Mayfield to miss time with high ankle sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain and is expected to miss several games, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person, who said Mayfield is expected to get a second opinion, spoke to The Associated...
Houston Chronicle
The NFC East is winning, but not the Commanders. Ron Rivera says it's the QBs.
Before the 2021 season ended, Ron Rivera made it clear that Washington was in the market for a new quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick had been injured in the season opener, and backup Taylor Heinicke, a fan favorite, was limited, especially in the offense that coordinator Scott Turner hoped to run. "The...
Houston Chronicle
Seahawks still seeking answers after getting run over again
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule’s inability to get the franchis
RELATED PEOPLE
Houston Chronicle
Verlander to start AL Division Series opener for Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was a forgone conclusion the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner will start that game, and manager Dusty Baker made it official Saturday. The worked out at Minute...
Comments / 0