Read full article on original website
Related
Free West Side Health Clinic helps dozens in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A day-long free health clinic on Charleston’s West Side is being called a big success. Dozens of people came out for testing, including mammograms and cancer screenings. Others got free services including flu shots and COVID-19 tests and vaccines. The goal was to provide more and better health care in underserved […]
32 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico brought to Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed 32 new dogs into their shelter from Puerto Rico, and now, they’re in need of new homes. The dogs were part of an evacuation mission facilitated by Petco Love, an organization that is helping provide aid to shelters across Puerto Rico and Florida impacted by Hurricane […]
How long until we change the clocks? Key sunrise and sunset dates in Charleston, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
lootpress.com
Where Did Chic-Fil-A Go? And When Will It Be Back?
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As September came to a close there was one burning question in the minds of Raleigh County Residents: When is Chic-Fil-A at Beckley Galleria going to reopen?. Chic-Fil-A of Beckley’s Galleria location has been closed for renovations since July 1st 2022. Originally renovations were expected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAZ
EPA: EtO emissions put North Charleston area at ‘level of concern’ cancer risk
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The EPA has revealed new data about ethylene oxide (EtO) emissions in our region. According to the study, the North Charleston area of Kanawha County has one of the highest cancer risks from ethylene oxide emissions in the country. The previous data, from a 2017...
WSAZ
High Q Educational Gameshow coming to the CW
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The return of High Q will air 1 p.m. on Saturdays on the CW beginning October 15.
Fright Night kicks off spooky season in Southern West Virginia
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Spooky season is upon us in Southern West Virginia. The Resort at Glade Springs welcomed the community out to their second Fall Festival. As part of the festival, a light version of Fright Night was held, perfect for families and young kids to enjoy the attraction without any scares. Ashley Long […]
Man rescued after jumping from pillar on I-64 bridge in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One westbound of I-64 was shut down due to a disturbance Sunday afternoon. According to Charleston Police, a man jumped into the Kanawha River from a pillar between the bridge and the water near the 58-mile marker. Police say the man was rescued. There is no word on whether he was injured. Charleston […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Missing Gallia County, Ohio child found
UPDATE: (4:51 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022): The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says missing 10-year-old Jaylynn Jones has been found. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing/runaway 10-year-old. According to the sheriff’s office, Jaylynn Alexia Jones was last seen wearing a green camouflage sweater, blue jeans […]
Attorney General Morrisey sues unlicensed contractor
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted with consumers to work on projects he was not licensed to perform. He operated his business under the name J. Andrews Revive and Design from September 2020 through April of 2021—from April 26, 2021, Sansom’s business went by J. Andrews...
Kanawha County, WV woman celebrates 100th birthday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday. Velma High had friends and family around her as she celebrated her 100th year on Earth. She says she is blessed to have her neighbors by her side. “I couldn’t live here if I didn’t have good neighbors like them. […]
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mexican man in West Virginia pleads guilty to illegal re-entry
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Mexican national was arrested earlier this summer and pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States after doing so multiple times. According to court information, on June 7, 2022, ICE agents arrested Flaviano Mateos-Hernandez, 45, in Pineville after finding him during an investigation. Mateos-Hernandez admitted that he was in the […]
Gov. Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Trails announce Fall Giveaway for two brand-new UTV’s
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before November 15, 2022, will be entered to win the prize and the two winners will be randomly selected on December 15, 2022. One UTV will be awarded to an in-state resident, while the second UTV will be given to an...
Fire destroys home, closes road in Davis Creek, West Virginia
UPDATE: (4:29 P.M. Oct. 10, 2022) – First responders say Smith Road is closed in the 2400 block due to a fire at a home in the area. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a fire in Kanawha County. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 3:08 […]
1 dead in Jackson County ATV accident
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A person is dead after an ATV accident in Jackson County, West Virginia. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that one person died in the crash on Dunham Ridge Rd. in Medina. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. No names are being released at this time.
Little league facilities, churches vandalized in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a vandalism investigation. They say that multiple vandalism incidents happened around Omar, Logan and Henlawson and that these incidents included little league facilities and churches. Anyone who has any information about the photos above should contact Logan City Police or […]
WSAZ
Fire destroys vacant home, investigation underway
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A vacant home in Charleston was destroyed Sunday morning. The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street just after 8:00 a.m. Corey Miller with the fire department says two people were inside, but they were able to get out without any injuries.
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
Ironton Tribune
Police raise,trailer ordinance pass in South Point
SOUTH POINT — Ordinances to give raises to village police and to consolidate rules regarding mobile and modular homes had their third reading at South Point’s village council meeting on Tuesday and have passed. Mayor Jeff Gaskin said the police raise, which was approved 5-1, will give a...
Comments / 0