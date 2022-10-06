Read full article on original website
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov docked in the city. Mordashov, who is believed to have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the U.S., U.K. and the European Union in February after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hong Kong authorities have said that they do not implement unilateral sanctions imposed by other governments. “We cannot do anything that has no legal basis,” Lee told reporters. “We will comply with United Nations sanctions, that is our system, that is our rule of law,” he said.
Bank of England forced to boost bond-buying scheme amid market turmoil
The Bank of England has said it will further expand its emergency bond-buying scheme, as it warned that an ongoing rout on government debt poses a risk to financial stability.Traders have continued to dump bonds this week, pushing up the price of government borrowing and posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”, according to the central bank.The Bank said on Tuesday morning it would now widen the scope of its bond-buying plan operations to include purchases of index-linked gilts.“The beginning of this week has seen a further significant repricing of UK government debt, particularly index-linked gilts,” it said. “Dysfunction in this market, and the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire sale’ dynamics pose a material risk to UK financial stability.”More follows... Read More Eurovision 2023: Liverpool named as UK host cityKwarteng faces finding £60bn of public spending cuts, says IFSBank of England jumps into market as Kwarteng U-turns again
Bank of England widens bond market intervention in fresh attempt to calm markets – business live
BoE warns that gilt market chaos poses a “material risk to UK financial stability”, as IFS warns the chancellor faces finding £60bn of spending cuts
Bank of England expands bond buying to avoid ‘fire sale’
The Bank of England stepped in with another emergency intervention in the markets on Tuesday in an attempt to stave off a “fire sale” of UK government bonds by pension funds. In the second update for its bond-buying scheme in as many days, the Bank said it would...
Pledge aid or deprive Commonwealth’s poorest in diseases fight, UK warned
Latest advances to curb Aids, tuberculosis and malaria are beyond reach without funding, says Global Fund’s executive director
S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North's missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said Tuesday it’s capable of detecting and intercepting the variety of missiles North Korea launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals, though it maintains the North’s advancing nuclear program poses a grave security threat. North Korea said Monday its two weeks of firing drills involved nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, warplanes and other assets to practice possible attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets. North Korea said the drills were meant to issue a warning to Seoul and Washington, which staged provocative joint naval drills involving a U.S. aircraft...
