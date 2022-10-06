We just received the mailer from the KCRCC touting their picks for our local elections on Nov. 8. Of particular note is the endorsement of Phil Hart, a convicted tax cheat who still owes the state of Idaho thousands of dollars in back taxes, who stole state property when he illegally harvested timber from state lands with the lame excuse that he’s a resident of the state and therefore entitled to steal our resources, and then tried to hide behind his status as an elected member of the Idaho Legislature to prevent the government from properly charging and adjudicating his numerous offenses.

