Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
IDL needs qualified firefighters and foresters
Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) dual mission of financially supporting the endowment beneficiaries, such as public schools, and protecting 6.3 million acres of timber and rangelands from wildfire results in our agency offering Idahoans great employment opportunities to work in the outdoors. Even as the fire season in Idaho winds...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Absentee voting on the rise
Requests for absentee ballots are climbing since the pandemic, indicating voters prefer alternatives to lining up in person on election day. “I just vote because it’s your responsibility,” said Nathan Sheets, a military veteran and real estate agent in Coeur d’Alene. When he was in the military,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
No turning back: World’s largest radioactive waste melter starts in Eastern WA
There’s no turning back at the Hanford site’s vitrification plant after the heat up of the world’s largest melter for radioactive waste started Saturday, 20 years after construction of the plant began. The 300-ton melter now must remain hot continuously around the clock as it initially makes...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Little: Most should receive rebate checks by Thanksgiving
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far. The rebate checks were approved during the Sept. 1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: Use common sense when voting
We just received the mailer from the KCRCC touting their picks for our local elections on Nov. 8. Of particular note is the endorsement of Phil Hart, a convicted tax cheat who still owes the state of Idaho thousands of dollars in back taxes, who stole state property when he illegally harvested timber from state lands with the lame excuse that he’s a resident of the state and therefore entitled to steal our resources, and then tried to hide behind his status as an elected member of the Idaho Legislature to prevent the government from properly charging and adjudicating his numerous offenses.
Comments / 0