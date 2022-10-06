ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivian, LA

KTBS

SILVER ALERT issued for Caddo Parish man

GREENWOOD, La. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Caddo Parish man. Curtis Carroll Lassiter is 68 years old. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He was last seen on U.S. Highway 79 getting into the passenger side of an older...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport home damaged by fire; no one injured

SHREVEPORT, La. - A vacant one-story brick home in Shreveport is a total loss after a fire broke out Monday morning in 4800 block of Bethune Drive. According to firefighters, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home when their arrived at the scene. There was no one...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Southern University Shreveport searches for new chancellor

SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport. The search committee met Monday at SUSLA's Academy of Excellence. The committee is comprised of representatives of the university, alumni, and overall community of Shreveport. Members were appointed by the Southern University System President Dennis J. Shields.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Vivian, LA
Louisiana Sports
KTBS

Latest ArtLaTex burn bans

SHREVEPORT, La. - Drought conditions are getting worse. The fire danger is increasing. Thus, there are more burn bans across the ArkLaTex. Here are the latest:. Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Little River. Louisiana. Union, Jackson, Winn, Red River and Sabine. Texas. Sabine, Nacogdoches, Rusk and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pedestrian killed in I-20 crash

SHREVEPORT, La. - An 18-wheeler struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 20 in Shreveport Sunday night. Police said the accident happened in the westbound lanes near the Jewella Avenue exit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, who was not injured, told police the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

One injured in late Saturday afternoon shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting that wounded a man in the Mooretown area. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Baxter Street. When they arrived, police found a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New early voting site for Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La - Mid-term elections are nearing with many important races to be decided across the country and, of course, in northwest Louisiana. In preparation for what could be a busy early voting period, Caddo Parish has added a second early voting location at the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That's in addition to the Registrar of Voters location downtown Shreveport on Marshall Street.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Shreveport vacant house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators are looking into a vacant home that went up in flames Monday morning in the 4800 block of Dethune Drive. Firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames tearing through the one-story brick home. It took 8 units to finally get it under...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Flu/Covid shot season

SHREVEPORT, La. - It’s officially cold and flu season, and Shreveport-area health providers recommend people get their flu shots and the newest COVID booster now so their bodies can build up immunity, which takes about 2 weeks, to protect them against what’s expected to be a rough flu season.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Pizza
Sports
K945

Shreveport BBQ Favorite Closing Doors to the Public

Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Are Concerned Today. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they are having to close their doors to the public. What is concerning is that there is no timeline as to when Real BBQ will open back up.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rain chances increasing this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two storm systems are forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex this week and early next week. The Water Vapor image from Monday evening showed the first storm in the Pacific Northwest and the second in the Desert Southwest. The first is projected to bring a weak cold...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman

BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on Oct. 7 at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton. Way is...
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
GREENWOOD, LA
KTBS

Community Renewal named a global finalist for esteemed Opus Prize

SHREVEPORT, La. - Community Renewal International, in honor of founder Mack McCarter, has been named as one of three global finalists for the esteemed Opus Prize. Each year a Laureate is announced from the three finalists. The 2022 Laureate will be announced at the convocation on Nov. 3 at Catholic University in DC.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
TEXARKANA, TX

