Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
SILVER ALERT issued for Caddo Parish man
GREENWOOD, La. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Caddo Parish man. Curtis Carroll Lassiter is 68 years old. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He was last seen on U.S. Highway 79 getting into the passenger side of an older...
KTBS
Shreveport home damaged by fire; no one injured
SHREVEPORT, La. - A vacant one-story brick home in Shreveport is a total loss after a fire broke out Monday morning in 4800 block of Bethune Drive. According to firefighters, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home when their arrived at the scene. There was no one...
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
KTBS
Southern University Shreveport searches for new chancellor
SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport. The search committee met Monday at SUSLA's Academy of Excellence. The committee is comprised of representatives of the university, alumni, and overall community of Shreveport. Members were appointed by the Southern University System President Dennis J. Shields.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Latest ArtLaTex burn bans
SHREVEPORT, La. - Drought conditions are getting worse. The fire danger is increasing. Thus, there are more burn bans across the ArkLaTex. Here are the latest:. Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Little River. Louisiana. Union, Jackson, Winn, Red River and Sabine. Texas. Sabine, Nacogdoches, Rusk and...
KTBS
Pedestrian killed in I-20 crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - An 18-wheeler struck and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 20 in Shreveport Sunday night. Police said the accident happened in the westbound lanes near the Jewella Avenue exit. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver, who was not injured, told police the...
ktalnews.com
One injured in late Saturday afternoon shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a Saturday afternoon shooting that wounded a man in the Mooretown area. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3700 block of Baxter Street. When they arrived, police found a...
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at Louisiana high school homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A cheerleader at Huntington High School was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout last Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
New early voting site for Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La - Mid-term elections are nearing with many important races to be decided across the country and, of course, in northwest Louisiana. In preparation for what could be a busy early voting period, Caddo Parish has added a second early voting location at the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That's in addition to the Registrar of Voters location downtown Shreveport on Marshall Street.
KTBS
Shreveport vacant house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators are looking into a vacant home that went up in flames Monday morning in the 4800 block of Dethune Drive. Firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames tearing through the one-story brick home. It took 8 units to finally get it under...
KTBS
2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
KTBS
Flu/Covid shot season
SHREVEPORT, La. - It’s officially cold and flu season, and Shreveport-area health providers recommend people get their flu shots and the newest COVID booster now so their bodies can build up immunity, which takes about 2 weeks, to protect them against what’s expected to be a rough flu season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana celebrates 10th anniversary with casino night
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana celebrates its 10th anniversary at the Texarkana campus with a casino night on Saturday at the Texarkana, Ark. Convention Center. The celebration included craps, roulette, poker and blackjack while enjoying food, drink and dancing to live music. There was also...
Shreveport BBQ Favorite Closing Doors to the Public
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Are Concerned Today. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they are having to close their doors to the public. What is concerning is that there is no timeline as to when Real BBQ will open back up.
KTBS
Rain chances increasing this week
SHREVEPORT, La. - Two storm systems are forecast to pass through the ArkLaTex this week and early next week. The Water Vapor image from Monday evening showed the first storm in the Pacific Northwest and the second in the Desert Southwest. The first is projected to bring a weak cold...
KTBS
Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman
BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on Oct. 7 at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton. Way is...
KTBS
Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
KTBS
Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
KTBS
Community Renewal named a global finalist for esteemed Opus Prize
SHREVEPORT, La. - Community Renewal International, in honor of founder Mack McCarter, has been named as one of three global finalists for the esteemed Opus Prize. Each year a Laureate is announced from the three finalists. The 2022 Laureate will be announced at the convocation on Nov. 3 at Catholic University in DC.
KTBS
Woman struck by vehicle in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police were on the scene after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of West 13th Street in Texarkana. The crash happened during the afternoon hours of Monday. The victim was transported to Wadley Regional Hospital in serious condition. Investigators were working...
Comments / 0