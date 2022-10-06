The UK’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest for almost half a decade as more Britons left the labour market completely, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% over the three months to August – the lowest since February 1974.Economists had predicted that the unemployment rate would stay steady at 3.6%, the rate it hit during the previous quarter.It came after a record rise in the number of people considered “economically inactive” due to long-term sickness.Headline indicators for the UK labour market for June to August 2022 show that▪️ employment was...

ECONOMY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO