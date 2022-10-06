ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WRAL

PAUL KRUGMAN: A jobs survey full of good news

EDITOR'S NOTE: Paul Krugman is a New York Times columnist and also a distinguished professor at the City University of New York Graduate Center. He won the 2008 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his work on international trade and economic geography. For as long as I’ve been paying...
BUSINESS
WRAL

White-collar workers are feeling the brunt of the Fed's rate hikes. Here's why

CNN — September's hotly anticipated jobs data ended up cooling markets on Friday. Stocks fell sharply as investors evaluated the report, which showed more jobs than expected were added to the US economy and indicated that more pain-inflicting interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve lie ahead. But a...
BUSINESS
WRAL

Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers

CNN — US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday's September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
ECONOMY
WRAL

UK brings budget forward in another attempt to reassure markets

CNN — UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will publish details of his plans to tackle ballooning government debt and kickstart economic growth on October 31, more than three weeks earlier than scheduled, in an attempt to reassure investors and restore the government's badly damaged credibility. Kwarteng announced the new...
ECONOMY
WRAL

How meltdown in a $1 trillion market brought the UK to the brink of a financial crisis

CNN — Pension funds are designed to be dull. Their singular goal — earning enough money to make payouts to retirees — favors cool heads over brash risk takers. But as markets in the United Kingdom went haywire last week, hundreds of British pension fund managers found themselves at the center of a crisis that forced the Bank of England to step in to restore stability and avert a broader financial meltdown.
MARKETS
WRAL

Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — China's threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other," Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic...
POLITICS
WRAL

The Bank of England is still trying to put out the fire Liz Truss started

CNN — The Bank of England announced Monday that it would provide extra support to UK markets, beefing up its efforts to ensure financial stability after the government's plan to slash taxes while boosting borrowing stoked panic. The central bank said that it was ready to buy up to...
ECONOMY
WRAL

Iran's state broadcaster hacked during nightly news program

CNN — An Iranian state broadcaster was allegedly hacked during its nightly news program Saturday, according to the pro-reform IranWire outlet, which shared a clip of the incident. Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the 9 p.m. newscast by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) under...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UK unemployment falls to lowest since 1974 amid rise in long-term sickness

The UK’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest for almost half a decade as more Britons left the labour market completely, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% over the three months to August – the lowest since February 1974.Economists had predicted that the unemployment rate would stay steady at 3.6%, the rate it hit during the previous quarter.It came after a record rise in the number of people considered “economically inactive” due to long-term sickness.Headline indicators for the UK labour market for June to August 2022 show that▪️ employment was...
ECONOMY
WRAL

Get ready for some earnings

CNN — There's lots of anxiety swirling about a possible recession. Is Corporate America starting to get nervous, too? We'll get a better sense this week when several top financial firms and consumer companies report third-quarter earnings. Asset management giant and iShares owner BlackRock is due to report Thursday....
RETAIL
WRAL

Gautam Adani was a college dropout. Now he may be too big to fail

CNN — On a late August evening in New Delhi, journalists' phones started buzzing with messages. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate had just launched a hostile bid to take over an influential broadcaster in the capital. The infrastructure tycoon is known for making bold and expensive acquisitions in diverse...
BUSINESS

