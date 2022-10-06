Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
PAUL KRUGMAN: A jobs survey full of good news
EDITOR'S NOTE: Paul Krugman is a New York Times columnist and also a distinguished professor at the City University of New York Graduate Center. He won the 2008 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his work on international trade and economic geography. For as long as I’ve been paying...
WRAL
White-collar workers are feeling the brunt of the Fed's rate hikes. Here's why
CNN — September's hotly anticipated jobs data ended up cooling markets on Friday. Stocks fell sharply as investors evaluated the report, which showed more jobs than expected were added to the US economy and indicated that more pain-inflicting interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve lie ahead. But a...
WRAL
US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns
CNN — The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that...
WRAL
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
CNN — US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday's September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
RELATED PEOPLE
WRAL
UK brings budget forward in another attempt to reassure markets
CNN — UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will publish details of his plans to tackle ballooning government debt and kickstart economic growth on October 31, more than three weeks earlier than scheduled, in an attempt to reassure investors and restore the government's badly damaged credibility. Kwarteng announced the new...
WRAL
How meltdown in a $1 trillion market brought the UK to the brink of a financial crisis
CNN — Pension funds are designed to be dull. Their singular goal — earning enough money to make payouts to retirees — favors cool heads over brash risk takers. But as markets in the United Kingdom went haywire last week, hundreds of British pension fund managers found themselves at the center of a crisis that forced the Bank of England to step in to restore stability and avert a broader financial meltdown.
WRAL
China's holiday spending plunges to seven-year low as zero-Covid batters consumer confidence
CNN — Holiday spending during China's Golden Week has plunged to its lowest level in seven years, as broad Covid curbs discouraged people from traveling or spending, while a darkening economic outlook continues to erode consumer confidence. Tourist spending for the week-long holiday that started on October 1 declined...
WRAL
Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, TAIWAN — China's threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other," Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake Taiwan’s multiparty democratic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Elon Musk's unsolicited idea for Taiwan welcomed by Beijing, slammed in Taipei
CNN — As tensions between China and Taiwan simmer at their highest point in decades, officials in both places have clashed in recent days over an unsolicited idea from billionaire Elon Musk. The world's richest man suggested in an interview that hostilities between the two could be resolved if...
WRAL
The Bank of England is still trying to put out the fire Liz Truss started
CNN — The Bank of England announced Monday that it would provide extra support to UK markets, beefing up its efforts to ensure financial stability after the government's plan to slash taxes while boosting borrowing stoked panic. The central bank said that it was ready to buy up to...
WRAL
ISIS-linked militants are threatening huge natural gas reserves the world needs badly right now
CNN — Asmani Dadi had heard rumors about the insurgents. Then, one day, they came true. It was July 2020 and Dadi was a student in the town of Mocímboa da Praia, northern Mozambique. "They came ... from the forest and began to kill people. When they found...
Bank of England widens bond market intervention in fresh attempt to calm markets – business live
BoE warns that gilt market chaos poses a “material risk to UK financial stability”, as IFS warns the chancellor faces finding £60bn of spending cuts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRAL
Iran's state broadcaster hacked during nightly news program
CNN — An Iranian state broadcaster was allegedly hacked during its nightly news program Saturday, according to the pro-reform IranWire outlet, which shared a clip of the incident. Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the 9 p.m. newscast by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) under...
UK unemployment falls to lowest since 1974 amid rise in long-term sickness
The UK’s unemployment rate dropped to its lowest for almost half a decade as more Britons left the labour market completely, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% over the three months to August – the lowest since February 1974.Economists had predicted that the unemployment rate would stay steady at 3.6%, the rate it hit during the previous quarter.It came after a record rise in the number of people considered “economically inactive” due to long-term sickness.Headline indicators for the UK labour market for June to August 2022 show that▪️ employment was...
WRAL
Get ready for some earnings
CNN — There's lots of anxiety swirling about a possible recession. Is Corporate America starting to get nervous, too? We'll get a better sense this week when several top financial firms and consumer companies report third-quarter earnings. Asset management giant and iShares owner BlackRock is due to report Thursday....
WRAL
Exxon illegally fired two scientists suspected of leaking information to WSJ, Labor Department says
CNN — ExxonMobil has been ordered to reinstate two scientists who were fired after being suspected of leaking information to The Wall Street Journal, the US Labor Department said Friday. A federal whistleblower investigation found the oil and gas giant terminated the two computational scientists illegally in late 2020....
Bank of England expands bond buying to avoid ‘fire sale’
The Bank of England stepped in with another emergency intervention in the markets on Tuesday in an attempt to stave off a “fire sale” of UK government bonds by pension funds. In the second update for its bond-buying scheme in as many days, the Bank said it would...
WRAL
Putin to chair Russia Security Council meeting after humiliating explosion on strategic Crimea bridge
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an operational meeting of his Security Council on Monday, just two days after a massive explosion on a key strategic bridge linking Crimea and Russia. The meeting itself isn't out of the ordinary -- Putin regularly holds operational meetings with the...
WRAL
Gautam Adani was a college dropout. Now he may be too big to fail
CNN — On a late August evening in New Delhi, journalists' phones started buzzing with messages. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate had just launched a hostile bid to take over an influential broadcaster in the capital. The infrastructure tycoon is known for making bold and expensive acquisitions in diverse...
Pledge aid or deprive Commonwealth’s poorest in diseases fight, UK warned
Latest advances to curb Aids, tuberculosis and malaria are beyond reach without funding, says Global Fund’s executive director
Comments / 0