Highland Heights, OH

Former Sheetz employee commits theft while posing as current worker: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

A former employee of the Willoughby Hills Sheetz stole $2,500 worth of Green Dot gift cards from the Sheetz in the city Oct. 3 by posing as a current employee. A manager said the University Heights boy, 17, hid in a cooler until the registers were unattended. He then went behind the registers while wearing his former employee uniform and had a friend hand him five gift cards, which he then activated for $500 each.
Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
Restaurant robbery suspect runs off with cash: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Detroit Avenue. A man came into the Subway restaurant on Detroit between Andrews and Mars avenues just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 and demanded money, according to a police event report. An employee who called the police to report the robbery stated the man wore a mask. The suspect did not display a weapon, according to the report. He took money from the register and a tip jar and left out a back door. The suspect was believed to have run southbound on Warren, according to the report.
Police find packages of suspected marijuana in OVI suspect’s car: North Olmsted Police Blotter

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Great Northern Boulevard. An officer at 3:23 a.m. on Sept. 24 spotted a car traveling on Great Northern Boulevard with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car on Lorain Road as it pulled into a parking lot. The driver had glassy, red eyes, according to a police report. She also slurred her speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Woman’s first work from home assignment costs her $5,000: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman, 42, reported Sept. 30 that she was scammed after accepting a work from home job she found posted online. She had been sent a check in the amount of $4,999 and for her first work task was instructed to buy Walmart gift cards and mail them to an undisclosed address. After doing so, she found out the check was fraudulent, and she had overdrawn her account.
Public Safety
Bullet fired through front window of home in Mentor; no one arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio – No injuries were reported after a single bullet went through the front window of a Mentor home on Sunday, police said. The incident took place about 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the home located in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road, north of Garden Lane, they confirmed a single bullet had gone through the front window of the home, police said.
Gun fired into front window of Mentor home

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the person who fired a shot into a home Saturday evening. Mentor police said the gunshot went through the front window of a home in the 4900 block of Glenn Lodge Road around 9:30 p.m. The homeowner was home, but not injured.
Handgun stolen from unlocked car: Westlake Police Blotter

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Theft from vehicle: Bel Aire Circle. A resident at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14 called the Westlake Police Department to report that their car, parked in their driveway, had been entered overnight. The car had been accidentally left unlocked. Missing items included a handgun, sunglasses, and...
Police: Man dies after getting shot inside of a car in Stark County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A man died after being found shot inside of a car in Perry Township on Saturday, according to Chief Chad Guist. Police arrived at Green Acres Town Houses, located at 3516 Lincoln Way East, at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 8 after receiving reports of gunshots, according to a department Facebook post.
Woman trapped in car after wrong way crash, Cleveland police say (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least one person was injured early Sunday morning after being involved in a wrong way crash. According to police, the two-car collision took place in the area of State Route 176 southbound and I-71 southbound near the Steelyard Commons. Cleveland police said...
Grand jury indicts man for 2019 murder of business owner

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Grand Jury indicted a 20-year-old man for the September 2019 murder of Timothy Meola, a Painesville resident and Ashtabula business owner. Painesville police arrested Demarco Jones, of Willowick, on July 28. He was 17 at the time of the murder. Jones has now...
