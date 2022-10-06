ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls woman awarded Yellow Rose of Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday’s good news celebrates a high honor awarded to a Wichita Falls woman who goes above and beyond to give back to the community. Debbie Dipprey was given the Yellow Rose of Texas award on Monday. This state award is given only through the office of the governor, and it recognizes women for their contributions to their communities.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Storm chances increase Monday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Monday, we will have a high of 79 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 40% chance of showers and storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 63 with cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 84 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 67 with mostly clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

A Little Rain to Start the Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be around on Monday into Monday night and possibly Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s on Monday and mostly in the 80s for the rest of the week.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Alzheimer’s Association to host educational programs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Alzheimer’s Association in Wichita Falls is set to host three educational programs over the next few months. The sessions are open to the public and association officials said they will help educate Wichita Falls about Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia and share some of the many resources we offer to those living with the disease and their caregivers.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Graham-Hirschi game to not resume after being suspended

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The Graham versus Hirschi football game was suspended Friday night with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. Officials ended the game following a fight on the field after a play. When the game was suspended, Hirschi was leading 24-14. Tensions seemed high from the start...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

BBB invites public to document shredding event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau’s “Secure Your ID” Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 15. This is a free shredding event that’s open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon at the BBB office on Kemp. The purpose is to help the public guard against identity theft, which is when scammers take over your identity to commit a wide range of crimes or sell your information to others.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Zachary Wood murder suspect bonds out of jail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the four suspects accused of Zachary Wood’s murder bonded out of jail Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Bell is the first of the suspects to be released on bond. 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight lowered his bond from $1 million to $200,000 in July of 2022, according to court documents.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Mother of fentanyl overdose victim speaks out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls mother is remembering her son who she lost to fentanyl at the beginning of summer. Antoinette Bray spoke about the horrible phone call she received that changed her life. Bray remembers her son Isaia Turner, the oldest of her three boys, as...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

