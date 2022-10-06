Read full article on original website
Austin ISD wants 25% of buses to be electric by next year
AUSTIN, Texas — From diesel powered to electric, the Austin school district is making changes to its school buses for next year. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Statesman, nation-wide, diesel school buses travel 4 billion miles. While 25 million children take the bus to and from school, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that there are long-term health effects associated with riding the bus.
Big build-to-rent housing developer to make Texas debut in Hutto
A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.
Austin City Council updates parkland dedication requirements to encourage development
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has updated the requirements for parkland dedication as a way to increase the park system in Austin. After the decision, the cost factor for the 2023 fiscal year has been has been capped at 10% greater than the year prior. An additional change is that any commercial parkland development will have new fees from the City, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Report: Mid-rise with sustainable design planned for East Fourth Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A mid-rise office building with a sustainable design is coming to East Austin, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The ABJ reports that Stream Realty Partners LP and global investment manager Barrings LLC are partnering to develop 1400 East, which will be located on one acre at 1400 E. Fourth Street, just west of the Plaza Saltillo train station.
City pay boost helping increase new applicants at Austin Animal Center
The Austin Animal Center is overcrowded and understaffed. But officials say a recent decision from City Council is helping with at least one of those problems.
ACL brings thousands of people to Austin, yet one downtown business loses most of its customers
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival generated $369 million in economic activity in 2021. Hotels, restaurants and local businesses all felt the impact of ACL. But while it was a time of much profit for some, it was a time of much loss for one Austin...
Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 19
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November mid-term election starts in two weeks, and many Central Texans are in new political districts. Before the 2021 redistricting process, District 19 of the Texas House of Representatives was in East Texas. It didn't include any counties in the KVUE viewing area. The Republican incumbent for the district, State Rep. James White (R-Hillister) decided to challenge Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in the primary and his district was divvied up and District 19 was moved to Central Texas.
Early fall is prime time for planting bluebonnet, wildflower seeds
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas wildflower fans, grab your seeds! It's sowing season. Central Texas is known for its sprawling wildflower fields alongside highways in the spring. And, according to TxDOT, early fall is a great time to begin planting – especially bluebonnets. "Soil preparation is not necessary since...
Austin City Council to vote on increasing tenant rights and education on Thursday
AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Austin City Council will vote on two pressing tenant rights topics, codifying an ordinance to include the right to organize without retaliation from landlords and creating a renters' rights program. "Renters do not have a lot of rights in Texas," said Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes....
Texas DPS: Lampasas crash leaves one driver with serious injuries
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers were alerted of a major injury crash on Oct. 7 between two cars in Lampasas. Around 9:56 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by a 76-year-old man from Lampasas, TX, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of the roadway and was slowing down, according to a press release.
AISD looks to build affordable housing for teachers, students
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is looking to build two sites of affordable housing for its staff and teachers. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, officials from AISD are looking to convert two properties in the district into affordable housing for teachers, staff and families of students.
AFD responds to gas leak in southeast Austin
The Austin Fire Department said crews were on the scene of a gas line that had been struck by an excavator in the 1700 block of E. Oltorf St.
Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat
I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
Austin City Council to take up tenants' rights
City leaders say over half of Austinites are renters and say renter rights are not as strong as they should be. Some councilmembers hope to change that.
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
"They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
88 incidents reported at Austin City Limits Day 3: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS had a busy weekend at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL). ATCEMS said during Weekend 1 on Day 3, there was a peak of 73,042 people at the festival. From noon until 11 p.m., there were 88 incidents reported and seven transports to a local...
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
10 latest commercial permits in Georgetown, including new ambulatory surgery center
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Police, EMS give safety tips for Austin City Limits
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s no secret that Austin City Limits (ACL) brings a lot of people to Austin, and with the surge of people comes concerns for safety. With the huge influx of visitors and residents flocking to Zilker Park this weekend, the main concern is driving around the park in either a car, scooter or bicycle.
2 killed in crash near Del Valle identified; 3rd person taken to hospital
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
