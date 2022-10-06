ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Austin ISD wants 25% of buses to be electric by next year

AUSTIN, Texas — From diesel powered to electric, the Austin school district is making changes to its school buses for next year. According to KVUE's newspaper partner the Austin American-Statesman, nation-wide, diesel school buses travel 4 billion miles. While 25 million children take the bus to and from school, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) stated that there are long-term health effects associated with riding the bus.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin City Council updates parkland dedication requirements to encourage development

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has updated the requirements for parkland dedication as a way to increase the park system in Austin. After the decision, the cost factor for the 2023 fiscal year has been has been capped at 10% greater than the year prior. An additional change is that any commercial parkland development will have new fees from the City, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Mid-rise with sustainable design planned for East Fourth Street

AUSTIN, Texas — A mid-rise office building with a sustainable design is coming to East Austin, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The ABJ reports that Stream Realty Partners LP and global investment manager Barrings LLC are partnering to develop 1400 East, which will be located on one acre at 1400 E. Fourth Street, just west of the Plaza Saltillo train station.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Milam, TX
Williamson County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Industry
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Williamson County, TX
Williamson County, TX
Business
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

Texas This Week: Meet the candidates running for Texas House District 19

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the November mid-term election starts in two weeks, and many Central Texans are in new political districts. Before the 2021 redistricting process, District 19 of the Texas House of Representatives was in East Texas. It didn't include any counties in the KVUE viewing area. The Republican incumbent for the district, State Rep. James White (R-Hillister) decided to challenge Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller in the primary and his district was divvied up and District 19 was moved to Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Early fall is prime time for planting bluebonnet, wildflower seeds

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas wildflower fans, grab your seeds! It's sowing season. Central Texas is known for its sprawling wildflower fields alongside highways in the spring. And, according to TxDOT, early fall is a great time to begin planting – especially bluebonnets. "Soil preparation is not necessary since...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Colorado River#Power Grid#New Right#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Oncor#Ercot#Lcra Tsc#Bell#State#Tsc
KCEN

Texas DPS: Lampasas crash leaves one driver with serious injuries

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers were alerted of a major injury crash on Oct. 7 between two cars in Lampasas. Around 9:56 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by a 76-year-old man from Lampasas, TX, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of the roadway and was slowing down, according to a press release.
LAMPASAS, TX
KVUE

AISD looks to build affordable housing for teachers, students

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is looking to build two sites of affordable housing for its staff and teachers. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, officials from AISD are looking to convert two properties in the district into affordable housing for teachers, staff and families of students.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
austinot.com

Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat

I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

88 incidents reported at Austin City Limits Day 3: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS had a busy weekend at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL). ATCEMS said during Weekend 1 on Day 3, there was a peak of 73,042 people at the festival. From noon until 11 p.m., there were 88 incidents reported and seven transports to a local...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits in Georgetown, including new ambulatory surgery center

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Police, EMS give safety tips for Austin City Limits

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s no secret that Austin City Limits (ACL) brings a lot of people to Austin, and with the surge of people comes concerns for safety. With the huge influx of visitors and residents flocking to Zilker Park this weekend, the main concern is driving around the park in either a car, scooter or bicycle.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy