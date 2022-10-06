ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-TV

15-year-old shot by police clings to life on a ventilator

GULFPORT, Miss — 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan from Gulfport is on life support after an officer-involved shooting Thursday. Friday afternoon his family and friends rallied for justice. His mother Katrina Mateen said after the shooting at Family Dollar, her son was airlifted to a Mobile hospital. "He's going to be...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Biloxi breaks down traffic tickets, vehicle counts during Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that Cruisin’ the Coast is in the rearview, some Coast cities are breaking down the numbers for that this annual event means to local police forces. Biloxi Police Department reported the following numbers regarding traffic citations issued during Cruisin’ the Coast. Violation20222021. Speeding71.
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
WDAM-TV

1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Firearms#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#A Family Dollar
WLOX

Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
BILOXI, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOX

Hit-and-run victim identified in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man is being identified as the victim of Wednesday morning’s hit-and-run crash in Lakeshore. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair told WLOX News Randall Laws, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was stuck while riding his bike on a Highway 90 service road near Lower Bay Road between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

'Active shooter' reported at Hancock High

Hancock sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Hancock High School. “Earlier today, there was a call received by the Hancock Sheriff’s Office of an active shooter at Hancock High School,” Joan Seals, Hancock School District public relations administrator said in a statement Friday morning. “The sheriff’s office reacted swiftly in arriving to the school and working to clear the school, room by room. No one was found on campus.
BILOXI, MS
WWL

Slidell PD: Truck crashes into house

NEW ORLEANS — A truck crashed into a house in a Slidell neighborhood, according to the Slidell Police Department. The St. Tammany Fire cleared the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly...
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after an accident took place on Highway 90 near St. Charles Avenue Saturday. According to officials, a vehicle traveling east just before 6 a.m. on Highway 90 appeared to have struck the curb on the south side of the road, causing it to veer northeast. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound traffic lane, colliding with another vehicle. Momentum carried both of the vehicles into a light pole, ultimately coming to a stop after hitting a large Oak tree at St. George Avenue and Highway 90.
BILOXI, MS
nomadlawyer.org

Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi

The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
GULFPORT, MS
WWL

Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany

The St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch in Mandeville is open every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., so long as the pumpkins last. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy