Mother of teen shot during encounter with police demands answers
GULFPORT, Miss — Taking her grief to social media, Katrina Mateen is dealing with the shooting of her son Jaheim McMillan, 15, who was shot in the head Thursday during a shooting involving Gulfport police. “I want my son,” cried Mateen in a social media video. “Why? Why?”...
WWL-TV
15-year-old shot by police clings to life on a ventilator
GULFPORT, Miss — 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan from Gulfport is on life support after an officer-involved shooting Thursday. Friday afternoon his family and friends rallied for justice. His mother Katrina Mateen said after the shooting at Family Dollar, her son was airlifted to a Mobile hospital. "He's going to be...
WLOX
Mother of 15-year-old shot in head by Gulfport police officer searching for answers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members and loved ones of Jaheim McMillan are praying the Gulfport High School freshman bounces back. He’s now on a ventilator in critical condition at a children’s hospital in Mobile, Alabama. “I’m not going to pull the plug on him,” said McMillan’s mother,...
WLOX
Biloxi breaks down traffic tickets, vehicle counts during Cruisin’ the Coast
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Now that Cruisin’ the Coast is in the rearview, some Coast cities are breaking down the numbers for that this annual event means to local police forces. Biloxi Police Department reported the following numbers regarding traffic citations issued during Cruisin’ the Coast. Violation20222021. Speeding71.
WLOX
Jaheim McMillan is now on a ventilator after an officer involved shooting in Gulfport yesterday
Leslie Rojas speaks with cruiser, Ricky Matthews about his 51' Chevy school bus. Hugh Keeton is live at 'Pass In The Night' where the party is only beginning. Mississippi DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about the Mississippi school threats. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Authorities across Mississippi on Friday received...
WDAM-TV
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of a vehicle that crossed lanes and struck a another vehicle before crashing into a light pole and then an oak tree was declared dead at the scene of the early-morning Saturday accident. Biloxi police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle...
Police searching for Mississippi teen last seen two weeks ago. Have you seen him?
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Mississippi teen who was last seen two weeks ago. Gulfport Police are asking for the public’s help finding 15-year-old Ia’Daryius Elijah Watson, who was last seen on September 23. Watson stands about 5′4″ tall and weighs 130...
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in the community feeling angry. This is the story of Lam Luong.
WDSU
St. Tammany deputy injured after trying to arrest a burglary suspect
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested an unknown man who is being accused of breaking into a Mandeville business and attempting to break into the business' safe. Deputies were dispatched to a business on the 4900 block of Louisiana Highway 22 for a...
wbrz.com
Grisly Louisiana murder case went unsolved for years until dismembered foot was found in another state
SLIDELL - More than six years after a man was found dead alongside a Louisiana highway with most of his limbs cut off, deputies say a missing foot found at a Mississippi home has helped them solve the cold case. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the remains were...
WLOX
Hoax call to Biloxi Police said 6 students were “down” at junior high
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday morning, authorities across Mississippi investigated reports of possible active shooters at schools, including schools in Biloxi, Moss Point, and Hancock and Pearl River counties. All the calls turned out to be false reports, and within an hour the schools were given the all clear by officials.
Louisiana burglar booked as John Doe after refusing to give deputies his name
On Friday morning, a man was booked into the Tammany Parish Correctional Center under the name "John Doe" for resisting arrest and injuring a deputy after being caught burglarizing a local business.
WLOX
Hit-and-run victim identified in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man is being identified as the victim of Wednesday morning’s hit-and-run crash in Lakeshore. Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair told WLOX News Randall Laws, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was stuck while riding his bike on a Highway 90 service road near Lower Bay Road between 5:30 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Sea Coast Echo
'Active shooter' reported at Hancock High
Hancock sheriff’s deputies on Friday morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Hancock High School. “Earlier today, there was a call received by the Hancock Sheriff’s Office of an active shooter at Hancock High School,” Joan Seals, Hancock School District public relations administrator said in a statement Friday morning. “The sheriff’s office reacted swiftly in arriving to the school and working to clear the school, room by room. No one was found on campus.
Slidell PD: Truck crashes into house
NEW ORLEANS — A truck crashed into a house in a Slidell neighborhood, according to the Slidell Police Department. The St. Tammany Fire cleared the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly...
WLOX
One dead following two-vehicle accident on Hwy 90
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after an accident took place on Highway 90 near St. Charles Avenue Saturday. According to officials, a vehicle traveling east just before 6 a.m. on Highway 90 appeared to have struck the curb on the south side of the road, causing it to veer northeast. The vehicle crossed the median and entered the westbound traffic lane, colliding with another vehicle. Momentum carried both of the vehicles into a light pole, ultimately coming to a stop after hitting a large Oak tree at St. George Avenue and Highway 90.
Teen arrested after telling classmate he planned to 'blow the school up'
MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville-area teenaged boy was arrested on a menacing charge Monday morning after he admitted to telling a classmate he planned to "blow up" his school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. This comes as deputies were already investigating a rumor about someone threatening...
nomadlawyer.org
Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi
The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
NOLA.com
All things fall and Halloween in St. Tammany
The St. Michael’s Episcopal Church and Preschool Pumpkin Patch in Mandeville is open every Thursday and Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., so long as the pumpkins last. On Saturdays, there will be special family treats, including a free photo booth, face painting, a bake sale, chicken feeding and pumpkin decorating. This event helps support the children and youth ministries at St. Michael’s.
