Martin University making college more affordable

INDIANAPOLIS— It's no secret college isn't cheap, but Martin University in Indianapolis is doing what they can to make it affordable for everyone.

The University made an announcement Thursday that they will cut tuition up to 45% and forgive current debt up to $10,000.

"It's transformative and pivotal," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "That is going to make it incredibly attractive to people who frankly have not had the opportunity before to attend an institution of higher learning."

Affordability and access to higher education are the issues that Martin University is trying to tackle.

"It is the number 1 challenge that most people chase is affordability," Dr. Sean L. Huddleston, the President of Martin University, said.

"Education has become something that is the new great divide. It is the biggest segregation line that we are facing today."

Affordability was the reason that nearly prevented Martin University Junior Sabe Martin from attending.

"There is so many other things like living and eating that become priority," Martin said. "Education has become something that is the new great divide. It is the biggest segregation line that we are facing today."

She said she thinks the reason is money.

Because Martin University's tuition is cheaper than most, Martin said she is able to go back to school.

"It's not as accessible as it should be, but it's what makes a difference," Martin said.

She isn't alone; fellow student Jeremiah Pickens agrees.

"A lot of people have potential and not use it when they have this barrier in front of them when there is a lot of money involved. Because money is a big thing now a days," Pickens said.

The university is hoping the incentive will encourage students to enroll in courses.