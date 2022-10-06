Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Ford, Las Vegas Sands, Nvidia, Kraft Heinz and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Ford Motor, General Motors — Shares of Ford and GM fell 7% and 5% respectively, after UBS downgraded both stocks. The firm lowered Ford to a sell rating from neutral and cut GM to a neutral from a buy. The auto industry is moving toward vehicle oversupply following three years of unprecedented pricing power, UBS said.
NBC Los Angeles
Top Wall Street Analysts Pick These Stocks as the Market Grows Increasingly Uncertain
Using a market downcycle to accumulate shares of companies with strong fundamentals and prospects can lead to good returns when the market goes up. To that end, keeping an eye on which stocks analysts are recommending can be a good practice. Here are five stocks picked by Wall Street's top...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch Now: ETF Edge on the Course of Commodity Funds Amid Global Uncertainty
[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 PM ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data
Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
NBC Los Angeles
HP, Lenovo and Dell See PC Shipments Continue to Decline in Q3, While Apple Bucks the Trend
Global personal computer shipments declined 15% year-over-year in the third quarter, according to IDC. Lenovo, HP, and Dell declined saw year-over-year shipments fall by 16%, 28% and 21% respectively. Apple was the only manufacturer to see third quarter PC shipments rise by 40%, IDC found. The personal computing market saw...
Comments / 0