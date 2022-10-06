Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Persons of interest wanted after break-in, hundreds in damages at downtown Charleston home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators with the Charleston Police Department are asking for help from the public in identifying two persons of interest in connection to a downtown burglary. On Sept. 19, 2022, the two pictured individuals illegally entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street, according...
Georgetown police looking for shooting suspect
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month on Front Street. The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the community to assist in locating 30-year-old Franklin Ezekiel Grant Jr. Police say Grant is wanted in reference to a shooting that happened on […]
abcnews4.com
Man slams woman to ground, knocks her out in parking lot of Shem Creek restaurant: Report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A domestic violence suspect remains in jail nine days after he was captured on video slamming a woman to the ground and kicking her in the head in front of two children, according to a report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Gerald Welch...
Man facing murder charge after allegedly firing into vehicle in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man is now facing a charge of murder in connection with a shooting in Williamsburg County last month. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road on September 17 where they located several gunshot victims that were occupants of a vehicle. […]
abcnews4.com
'Death to the pigs': War Memorial vandalized at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating a case of vandalism that took place Monday at Waterfront Park and nearby Tides Condos, according to a pair of incident reports. Officers responded to the park Monday morning to find the War Memorial and First Responder Bell...
live5news.com
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an adult and a boy injured. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Street and America Street at 10:54 p.m. Saturday. One adult was wounded and taken to an...
counton2.com
Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through Charleston airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A California woman was arrested October 5 at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American...
live5news.com
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
The Post and Courier
Colleton County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Walterboro man
WALTERBORO — A Colleton County sheriff's deputy was cleared of wrongdoing after fatally shooting a 55-year-old man in May. Cpl. Jacob Scott returned to active duty Sept. 19 after State Law Enforcement Division concluded its investigation into the death of William "Jerry" Crosby. Scott fatally shot Crosby on May...
The Post and Courier
Suspect apprehended in Ladson carjacking
Following an evening car chase through the streets of Ladson and into the Hollywood area, Charleston County police reportedly brought an alleged carjacker to justice on Oct.8. The suspect — identified as Roger Lavar Smalls, 33 — reportedly threatened a female car owner with a knife as she was unloading her vehicle at about 6:40 p.m on Ladson Road. The masked man proceeded to cut the woman's hand before taking her keys and fleeing the scene in the crime victim's Cadillac.
Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a man in a mask approached her with […]
The Post and Courier
False school shooter calls in SC to be part of national hoax investigation, sources say
A rash of threatening calls that locked down more than a dozen South Carolina schools on Oct. 5 will become part of a federal investigation into similar hoaxes being perpetrated across the country, authorities told The Post and Courier. Since Sept. 9, false reports of active shooters at schools have...
sarasotamagazine.com
Husband of Charleston Shooting Victim Brings Message of Forgiveness to Sarasota
June 17, 2015, started as just another fine summer day in Charleston, South Carolina, for pastor Anthony Thompson and his family, before their life was shaken to the core. That day, Thompson and his wife, Myra, split up to visit two different churches. Myra joined a group that was holding a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME church, where the white supremacist gunman Dylann Roof shot and killed her and eight other African Americans.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
abcnews4.com
1 person critically injured after BUI crash in North Charleston: U.S. Coast Guard
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating a boat crash which ejected four people into North Charleston waters and left one person critically injured. A suspect was arrested for allegedly driving the boat while under the influence, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural...
The Post and Courier
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
1 dead after truck strikes tree on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed after crashing into a tree Sunday afternoon on Johns Island. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to River Road near Brownsville Road around 4:30 p.m. for a single vehicle crash. Officials with the sheriff’s office said a Chevrolet pickup truck appeared to have […]
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office: Man carjacks, leads deputies on a chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking suspect led deputies on a chase before being captured Saturday night. Deputies responded to Ladson Road in Ladson around 6:40 p.m. A woman there told deputies that a man armed with a knife took her vehicle,...
Bicyclist killed by vehicle on Ashley Phosphate Rd, troopers search for vehicle
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly crash that killed a bicyclist in North Charleston Saturday night. According to SCHP, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bike on Ashley Phosphate Road at 11:25 p.m. Saturday. Reports say a vehicle traveling […]
