ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hampton Roads could be facing a shortage of registered nurses in coming years

By Antoinette DelBel
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOosu_0iPAyJGB00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The demand for registered nurses is expected to rise as people grow older.

In the coming years, however, Hampton Roads and the country could see a shortage of nurses that could put a strain on the healthcare system .

It might be no surprise that economists say burnout and stress from the COVID-19 Pandemic are just some of the reasons why not as many people are becoming nurses or quitting the profession altogether.

Registered nurse Patrick Willis is hopeful more people will go into the profession.

He made a big career switch after his five-year-old girl went through a series of traumatic medical scares. Willis now works at the inpatient rehabilitation unit at CHKD after getting his diploma a year ago.

“I really felt like this was a place I could make a big difference in people’s lives,” Willis said.

The profession is currently facing a shortfall that’s only expected to get worse.

The recent State of the Region report , written by ODU Economics Professor Dr. Bob McNab, projects that over the next decade the demand for RNs in Hampton Roads will likely outpace the supply.

“This is going to strain the healthcare system in the region – a region where we already have significant healthcare inequities,” McNab said.

In the coming years, McNab said Hampton Roads could see an average shortfall of 139 nurses a year, potentially creating a rise in so-called “nurse deserts” in rural areas where some rural areas of the region might not have immediate access to a registered nurse.

Nationwide, economists are predicting a shortage of about 29,000 nurses a year.

McNab, however, says investing in the profession, improving recruitment and retention, and increasing the number of nursing programs could help close the gap.

“We could invest in nurses,” he said. “We could expand our education capacity. We could compensate nurses to be preceptors, that is mentors of young, new nurses, so we get more nurses through the pipeline to care for our aging population.”

As for Willis, and many other nurses who work long hours, he says it’s critical to know your limits to avoid burnout and take care of yourself first.

The best part of the job, he says is bringing hope and healing to families.

“It’s an amazing joy every day helping people kind of in their most difficult, darkest seasons being hospitalized for various reasons,” said Willis. “We get to see them get stronger, get healthier and get back to their lives. It’s really rewarding. I love it.”

Comments / 1

Related
NBC12

Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion

Doula Sequoi Phipps-Hawkins has heard plenty of stories about doctors brushing off the concerns of pregnant Black women. “I heard from some of my white colleagues and friends that they just never felt unsafe. They never questioned any of their recommendations for their doctors,” said Phipps-Hawkins. It’s a stark...
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Roads Economy Full Of Ups and Downs

NEWPORT NEWS-Experts from the Dragas Center For Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University’s Strome College of Business presented their annual State of the Region report for Hampton Roads to Peninsula business leaders during a meeting on Friday, October 7 in Newport News. The event was hosted by...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Willis
WSET

The Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development received 3 awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development received three distinguished awards from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) for its 2022 Excellence Awards at the recent IEDC Annual Conference. The awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects, and programs. Virginia was...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Registered Nurses#Chkd#Odu Economics
13News Now

Five shootings in four cities overnight in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads saw several acts of gun violence Saturday, including two shootings in Suffolk, one person killed in Norfolk, another shooting in Newport News and someone walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth. The five shootings in four different cities come after multiple...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
WSET

Virginia lottery introduces '326 million Fortune' scratch off

(WSET) — The Virginia Lottery said they are adding to its portfolio, a premium new game with a brand-new price point. With a top prize of $5 million annuity, "$326,000,000 Fortune" is the first Scratcher ticket in Virginia Lottery history to carry a $50 price point, the lottery said.
VIRGINIA STATE
senadoelapr.org

Gun advocacy group takes aim at Virginia laws

NEWPORT NEWS – A recent decision by the United States Supreme Court has implications for gun laws across the country, including in Virginia. A gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said he will push for several state laws to be thrown out in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in a landmark gun ruling.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

October is Most Dangerous Month on Virginia Roadways

Over the last 10 years, 8,034 people were killed in crashes on Virginia roadways. Of those deaths, 791 – 10% – occurred in October, making it statistically the most dangerous month of the year for crash fatalities. In October 2021, 86 people were killed and more than 5,200 injured in nearly 12,000 crashes in Virginia. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy