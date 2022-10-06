ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Suspect caught on video setting popular Church Street cocktail lounge on fire

By Aaron Cantrell
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
Nashville business owners around Church Street are on high alert after an arson suspect was caught on video trying to burn down the WKND Hang Suite.

The owner of the popular cocktail lounge doesn't know why they were a target. They're working closely with the Nashville Fire Department to find the suspect.

Many nearby business owners were shocked and called the arsonist’s actions senseless.

The owner of West End Lock Company, Christine Sawyer, said her business was sprayed with bullets last year. It happened on the Fourth of July, and no one was hurt.

Swayer does sympathize with the owner of WKND Hang Suite. After watching the surveillance video of the suspect, she thinks it was a well, thought-out attack.

In the video, the man shows up with two gas containers and proceeds to kick the front glass door in in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Once he is inside, he pours the gas throughout the business and then opens fire inside the cocktail lounge with a gun.

The shots caused a fire to erupt, and the man takes off.

The owner of the lounge didn’t want to speak on camera, but a manager said they were extremely upset and thought it was a random act of violence.

Sawyer said this man wasn’t just trying to destroy the business, but the owner’s livelihood too.

"We do work for a lot of small businesses in the area here. We do a lot of work for small businesses all over Nashville and I don't understand why you would target someone in a small business or big business for that matter. I don’t understand why somebody would target a business period," Sawyer said.

Fire officials said the blaze put itself out before the Nashville Fire Department arrived.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap, grey shorts and brightly colored socks.

The lounge was closed at the time of the fire, so no one inside was inside. WKND Hang Suite will be back open Thursday night and this weekend.

If you have information about the arson, call the Nashville Fire Department Arson Hotline at 615-862-5640. You can also call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

The hotline is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information.

