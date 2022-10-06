ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Busan Market: Finecut Picks up 'Brave Citizen' Webtoon Adaptation

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hR7u_0iPAxy2p00

Korean sales firm, Finecut is using the Asian Contents & Film Market on the sidelines of the Busan International Film Festival to launch comic action film “ Brave Citizen .”

The film, now in post-production, is an adaptation of a webtoon which ranked first in popularity when it was serialized on the platform Comico. It was later serialized on another Korean platform Naver Webtoon and recorded 2.27 million views on its Line Webtoon platform in Taiwan.

It tells the tale of female former boxing champion who has become a substitute high school teacher. Having witnessed intolerable violence, she dons a mask and throws her first punch for justice.

The film is directed by Park Jin-pyo, an established director of numerous Korean commercial films including “Love Forecast,” “Voice of a Murder” and “You Are My Sunshine.”

Production is by StudioN, (Netflix’s “Sweet Home” TVing’s “Yumi’s Cell, and VOL Media (“Josee”). While a theatrical release in planned for 2023, the film is presented by Content Wavve, one of the most leading Korean OTT platforms.

Other key elements include music by Dalpalan (Netflix’’s “Kingdom 2”), editing by Kim Woo-hyun (“Emergency Declaration”) and martial arts choreography by Heo Myeong-hoeng.

Finecut is also handling rights on “Greenhouse,” which will play this week in the Busan International Film Festival’s Vision section. Directed by Lee Sol-hui the film tracks the pain and suffering of a woman who suffers a psychological disorder.

Finecut comes to the market fresh from Toronto and San Sebastian, where it debuted Hong Sangsoo’s “Walk Up.” Filmed during fall of 2021, the story follows a middle-aged man, played by Kwon Hae-hyo, and his aspiring interior designer daughter, whom he hasn’t seen in years, as they tour a building floor by floor.

It also has Jung July’s “Next Sohee,” which was launched in Cannes and plays in Busan’s Korean Cinema Today: Panorama section.

