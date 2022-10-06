Read full article on original website
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (October 1-8)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Houston County sheriff hosts golf tournament benefiting nonprofit for children in troubled homes. Participants paid an entrance fee to cover the tournament, along with lunch and prizes. Mike Leathers is the Development Officer for the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes, a nonprofit for children in troubled homes. He said these fundraisers help keep the youth in a safe place. "These are not troubled children." Leathers says. "These are children that come from troubled environments."
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office to host annual Night to Unite to connect community
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office Annual Night to Unite will be kicking off on Tuesday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Restorative Justice Center. The Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to come out and unite against crime by spending the day with your neighbors, deputies, government officials and firefighters.
South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero
Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend
MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
Swim Macon hosts their largest swim meet ever
MACON, Ga. — This weekend, swim Macon hosted their largest meet ever, with over 250 swimmers!. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., folks could stop by their facilities on Northside Drive to watch the meet take place. There were also 10 visiting teams, in addition to...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office hosts Coffee with a Cop and Clergy in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies were all ears for the community on Monday. They hosted Coffee With A Cop and Clergy at the Burger King on Gray Highway. They invited anyone who wanted to come out and enjoy some breakfast while sharing their concerns. This was in honor...
Spooky sailors: Second annual Witches float on Ocmulgee River held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — If you passed by Amerson River Park Sunday afternoon, you probably spotted some witches who swapped their brooms out for paddles. Folks got out their Halloween costumes a few weeks early, and dressed as witches, warlocks and wizards to float down the Ocmulgee river for the second annual Witches Float.
Mental Health Monday: extracurricular activities could have positive impacts on your child's mental health
MACON, Ga. — We are now well into the school year, which means busy schedules, carpooling, practices and other programs making many kids and parents' jammed packed with things to do--but what does that do mentally for kids?. Renee Murray loves her grandchildren to the core and she likes...
Georgia’s SAT scores beat the national average for the 5th year in a row
The Scoop: For the fifth year in a row, Georgia public-school students outperformed their counterparts in the nation’s public schools on the SAT — specifically, Georgia public school students recorded a mean score of 1052, which is 24 points higher than the national average for public school students of 1028.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the fifth of the month and based on the last two digits of your SNAP ID number. The program is run by the...
Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own
MACON, Ga. — During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies. In October 2013, Madison was told she was diagnosed with...
wgxa.tv
Health care is important on both sides of the leash
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Health care is important for both ends of the leash. Saturday National Geographic's "Critter Fixer: Country Vets" came to Macon promote health for not only our pets but ourselves. The free pop-up clinic had the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital partnered with The Street Dog Coalition and The People and Pets projects to provide medical and veterinary services. Dozens gathered at the event and Janet Hendrickson the President and Founder of the People and Pets Project calls pets a gateway to also talk about our own health.
'It's just patriotic': Veterans of Foreign Wars pay it forward each year at the Georgia National Fair
PERRY, Ga. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6126 return this year for their 33rd Georgia National Fair. They raise money for veterans just like themselves. Fresh ribeye steak sandwiches are served hot and ready for the hundreds of thousands of people who make their way out each year.
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Central High School celebrates record of 90% graduation rate
MACON, Ga. — Thursday morning, the State Department of Education announced their 2022 graduation rates. Statewide, the department says it passed 84 percent this year. That means more than 5 out 6 rising ninth-graders graduate within four years. That rate has risen more than 14 points in the last...
WMAZ
More than $300 million still available under the Georgia Mortgage Assistance Program
ATLANTA — Millions of dollars have helped Georgia homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments during the pandemic, leaving more than $300 million that has gone unclaimed. Since the beginning of the year, the Georgia Mortgage Assistance Program has provided $30 million dollars to 1,600 families that have...
Georgia Grown welcomes Good Lolli to the state fair
PERRY, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fair this year, expect to see something sweets that's not funnel cake or lemonade. You can only find it in the Georgia Grown building on the eastern side of the Georgia National Fairgrounds. We're talking about Good Lolli. Kevin and Miiah Eubanks...
Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison
MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
