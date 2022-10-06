ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twiggs County, GA

13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (October 1-8)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Houston County sheriff hosts golf tournament benefiting nonprofit for children in troubled homes. Participants paid an entrance fee to cover the tournament, along with lunch and prizes. Mike Leathers is the Development Officer for the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes, a nonprofit for children in troubled homes. He said these fundraisers help keep the youth in a safe place. "These are not troubled children." Leathers says. "These are children that come from troubled environments."
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

South Georgia maze pays homage to hometown hero

Odum, Ga. (WSAV) — Down in Wayne County, just 45 miles off the interstate, sits a 10-acre sorghum maze modeled after none other than the man that brought Georgia Football their first national championship in over 40 years — Stetson Bennett. You’d probably think a 250 x 130 row design of this magnitude would take […]
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Cleanups held around Macon-Bibb for national 'Faith and Blue' weekend

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, several members of law enforcement and community faith leaders came pout to participate in a series of cleanups around macon- Bibb. The locations included North Tattnall Square Park, East Macon Mohawk Road/Thunderbird road, South Bibb Lynmore Circle/Antioch Road, and West Macon Berkshire Drive/Canterbury Road.
MACON, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7

The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
COBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Swim Macon hosts their largest swim meet ever

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, swim Macon hosted their largest meet ever, with over 250 swimmers!. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., folks could stop by their facilities on Northside Drive to watch the meet take place. There were also 10 visiting teams, in addition to...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Health care is important on both sides of the leash

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Health care is important for both ends of the leash. Saturday National Geographic's "Critter Fixer: Country Vets" came to Macon promote health for not only our pets but ourselves. The free pop-up clinic had the Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital partnered with The Street Dog Coalition and The People and Pets projects to provide medical and veterinary services. Dozens gathered at the event and Janet Hendrickson the President and Founder of the People and Pets Project calls pets a gateway to also talk about our own health.
MACON, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living

The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DANVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

Central High School celebrates record of 90% graduation rate

MACON, Ga. — Thursday morning, the State Department of Education announced their 2022 graduation rates. Statewide, the department says it passed 84 percent this year. That means more than 5 out 6 rising ninth-graders graduate within four years. That rate has risen more than 14 points in the last...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Grown welcomes Good Lolli to the state fair

PERRY, Ga. — At the Georgia National Fair this year, expect to see something sweets that's not funnel cake or lemonade. You can only find it in the Georgia Grown building on the eastern side of the Georgia National Fairgrounds. We're talking about Good Lolli. Kevin and Miiah Eubanks...
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

Trio sentenced for conspiring to bring meth into Georgia prison

MACON — Three co-conspirators guilty of attempting to distribute methamphetamine intended for Macon State Prison have been sentenced to prison for their crimes. Raquan Emahl Gray, 26, of Conley, was sentenced to serve 240 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he was found guilty by a federal jury on May 24 of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Daquann Marquez Epps, 26, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 75 months to be followed by three years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
MACON, GA
