Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints in Week 5
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing time due to a ribs injury, the superstar running back will suit up versus the surprisingly competetive Seahawks led by Geno Smith. It's unclear if Kamara will be on a pitch count, but in any case, his return will mean less work for Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray.
Dalton Schultz (knee) questionable to return for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Schultz is dealing with a right knee injury. As a result, the team has ruled him questionable to come back to this game. In the meantime, Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershoot will take the reps at tight end.
Russell Gage (back) downgraded to questionable for Tampa Bay in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Gage wasn't listed on the injury report all week, so this late change in status isn't a good sign for his ability to suit up come Sunday. Obviously a questionable tag implies some level of chance he'll play, so it's important to keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Gage can't go, Breshad Perriman would see more playing time.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 5 matchup versus Seattle
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite two limited practices, Landry will not suit up at home for Week Five's contest. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more targets versus a Seattle unit ranked 11th (25.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
P.J. Walker set to start at quarterback for Panthers in Week 6
P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker took over for starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and is now in line to start in Week 6 while Mayfield recovers from his ankle injury. Walker struggled in his opportunities with the team over the past two seasons, but the team will finally be under new management after the firing of Matt Rhule ahead of Week 6.
Darrel Williams (knee) questionable to return in Week 5 for Arizona
Arizona Cardinals running back Darrel Williams is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams is dealing with a knee injury, and as a result, the team has listed him questionable to come back to the field in the fourth quarter. Wtih James Conner also dealign with an ailment, Eno Benjamin is the only remaining running back.
Pat Freiermuth (concussion) won't return for Steelers in Week 5
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers officially announced that Freiermuth has been diagnosed with a concussion. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Zach Gentry will serve as the primary tight end with Freiermuth sidelined.
Miami's Tyreek Hill (groin) active in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (groin) will play in Week Five's game against the New York Jets. Despite limited practices on Thursday and Friday with a groin injury, Hill is active against his division competitors. In a matchup versus a Jets' team ranked 20th (28.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Hill to score 15.0 FanDuel points.
Tee Higgins (ankle) active for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins is dealing with a minor ankle ailment, but that won't stop him from suiting up in a big divisional matchup versus Lamar Jackson and Co. Our models project Higgins for...
Update: Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) ruled out for rest of Week 5 for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater suffered injuries to both his head and elbow, and as a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Rookie Skylar Thompson will take the reins going forward.
CeeDee Lamb (groin) officially active for Cowboys in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Lamb was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to see him officially get the green light to suit up. Our models project Lamb for 5.6 catches,...
Monday Night Football Betting: Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs Continue Dominating and Cover the Spread?
Finishing up Week 5 is a divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders notched their first win of the season last week against the Denver Broncos, and the Chiefs bounced back from an unexpected loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an impressive win in Tampa Bay over the Buccaneers.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield to 'miss time' with sprained ankle
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Mayfield struggled throughout the Panthers' Week 5 loss to the 49ers, and suffered a high ankle sprain during his fourth sack of the game. Backup P.J. Walker will fill in for Mayfield until he is able to return, and is expected to start in the team's Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
Hunter Renfrow (concussion) not listed on Raiders' Week 5 injury report
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) is available for Week 5's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. After a two-game absence while in concussion protocol, Renfrow will make his return on Monday night. In a matchup against a Kansas City defense ranked 24th (32.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers, our models project Renfrow to score 7.3 FanDuel points.
Treylon Burks (toe) placed on Titans' injured reserve
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has been placed on injured reserve due to a toe injury. Burks was carted to the locker room in Week 4 and was later diagnosed with turf toe. After seeing how he'd respond during the week, the Titans have opted to open up a roster spot by placing the dynamic rookie on IR. This move means he'll be forced to miss at least 4 weeks. Kyle Philips and Cody Hollister should see more action in Burks' absence.
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Bengals Sustain Their Recent Success Against the Spread?
Two surprising 2-2 teams head to Baltimore, where the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are both desperately in need of a victory. The Ravens have lost their last five games at home, and facing a divisional rival, they surely don't want to make it six. Our nERD-based rankings highlight that...
Tony Pollard (illness) active in Week 5 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard has been dealing with an illness all week, but he has received the official green light to take the field. Our models project Pollard for 37.0 rushing yards,...
Darlington: Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (back) will play in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (back) is reportedly available for Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. According to Jeff Darlington, Gage will suit up against his former team despite his questionable designation with a back injury. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Gage to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
Washington's Logan Thomas (calf) ruled out in Week 5
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (calf) will not play in Week Five's game against the Tennessee Titans. Thomas will sit out after the tight end's calf did not respond well enough during pre-game warm ups. Expect John Bates to play more snaps against a Titans' defense ranked 24th (13.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends this season.
