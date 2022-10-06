Read full article on original website
Man accused in deadly Fresno shooting played golf in Roseville after killing, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle club is now in custody in Placer County. According to a news release, officers responded to the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club in Fresno on Oct. 1. Upon arrival, officers found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man killed in Sacramento County stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death in the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way in North Highlands on Saturday. Deputies say that around 9:49 p.m. Saturday, they were called to the scene after reports came in of a...
Fox40
One seriously injured in early morning Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is seriously injured after being shot in Sacramento Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said officers responding to reports of a shooting on Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. found an adult man with serious injuries who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Natomas area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are looking for answers after a shooting along Weald Way in Natomas. The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. along the 2900 block of Weald Way. Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital. The man was...
Suspect shot after firing at deputies in Calaveras County, sheriff’s office says
JENNY LIND, Calif. — A person who shot at deputies early Sunday in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County was shot by deputies following a standoff, authorities said. The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that people called 911 around 2 a.m. to report a person had been shooting in an unsafe manner.
Man dies from ‘medical issue’ following arrest in Roseville, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said a man died from a “medical issue” following his arrest on Sept. 28 in Roseville. According to police, officers pulled the man over around 2:00 p.m. on Vista Grand Boulevard after his car and license plate matched a report of stolen auto parts the officers were responding to.
1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
Sacramento Police arrest suspect in Wednesday's shooting on X Street
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrested a woman in her tent Sunday accused in a daylight shooting that happened Wednesday on X Street in Sacramento. Asia Kinslow, 31, is accused of shooting a man around 7 a.m. Oct. 5 near 13th Street and X Street...
Lincoln Police make two DUI-related arrests after two separate collisions
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested two people on the suspicion of drunk driving within three hours of each other Saturday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, both arrests were made after both drivers caused two separate traffic collisions while impaired. Police said one of the suspected drivers had a Blood Alcohol Content level […]
Man hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting near Strawberry Manor Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are investigating after a shooting left a man with serious injuries early Monday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Olmstead Drive. Police say one man suffered serious injuries from at least one gunshot...
Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
Roseville police investigating man's in-custody death
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The death of a man arrested by Roseville police during a traffic stop is now under investigation. According to a news release, police were called about a theft of auto parts in progress on the 2700 block of Vista Grande Boulevard Sept. 28. The person who called 911 described the suspect’s vehicle and partial plate.
Suspect arrested in Oct. 5 shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a woman is under arrest in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred in Sacramento earlier this week. Police said through an investigation they determined Asia Kinslow, 31, was responsible for the shooting and that they arrested her without incident Sunday morning. According to police, on Wednesday officers responding […]
Officer-involved shooting in Calaveras County leads to investigation
CALAVERAS COUNTY — An investigation has been opened after an officer-involved shooting in a California town.According to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday morning, at roughly 2 a.m., the dispatch center received several reports about a person shooting in an "unsafe manner."While officers were checking the 7000 block of Gabor Road in Jenny Lind, the suspect opened fire on the deputies.Calaveras County SWAT, Tuolumne SWAT, and CHP responded to the area to help with the investigation.The Sheriff's Office says that during the investigation, an officer-involved shooting happened. They did not specify what happened, but we will update this story as more details are given.
Man found with stab wounds inside a North Highlands residence dies
SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- A man discovered with at least one stab wound inside a North Highlands residence Saturday died on scene.Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff deputies responded to the 6300 block of Whitecliff Way regarding a disturbance. The caller advised that they heard a possible gunshot that came from or near the residence and requested officers respond check that the residents were safe, according to the sheriff's department.That's when deputies located the unidentified man suffering from at least one stab wound. They performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead by firefighters.Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. The circumstances, including the motive, of this incident remain under investigation, and no further information or suspect information is available at this time.The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.
Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento reopens after 4-vehicle crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento has reopened hours after a multi-vehicle crash involving a mini dump truck. The Sacramento Police Department said the four-vehicle crash was reported at 3:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Folsom Boulevard east of Power Inn Road. The road was shut down in both directions between Bicentennial Circle and Notre Dame Drive and did not reopen until around 8 p.m.
Sacramento mourns Merced family killed in kidnapping during interfaith memorial service
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Members of the Sacramento Sikh community, elected officials and other community members gathered on the west steps of the state Capitol Monday to mourn the victims of a terrifying kidnapping and killing in Merced. It came on the same day that suspect Jesus Salgado was charged...
51-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Nevada County. Officials confirmed that a 51 year old man died due to the motor vehicle accident.
Midtown family dog attacked by encampment dog near freeway underpass
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Midtown family is rethinking where they can safely walk in their neighborhood after their family dog, a Chihuahua mix named Potato, was bitten by a dog owned by a man camping under the freeway. "It's not the dog's fault, but that dog is aggressive," said...
'Thank God, it wasn't my time' | Oakland man says he may be victim of serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — An Oakland man said he may be another victim of the elusive potential serial killer that has shot six people in Stockton, killing five, and shooting and killing another man in Oakland last year. "I guess thank God, it wasn't my time," said the man who...
