New roundabout opens in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
KKTV
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
1310kfka.com
Loveland Man Arrested
A Loveland man has been arrested a week after investigators say he punched and knocked an undercover Fort Collins police detective unconscious. The detective remained in critical condition at an area hospital late last week, according to a news release from the Critical Incident Response Team.
One of the most haunted roads in the country is just a few miles from downtown Denver
THORNTON, Colo. — Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019. It takes a lot to scare Stephanie Smith. She’s one of the co-founders of the Denver Ghost Hunters, and spends a lot of time doing investigations in the city’s spookiest places. But she said she...
Boulder teen missing since Sept. 30, officials growing concerned
Concern is growing in Boulder as investigators continue to search for a 14-year-old who has been missing since late September.
Westword
Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver Bleeds Over Into Monday
Multiple shootings and stabbings occurred over a wide swath of metro Denver this past weekend, with two more reports early on Monday, October 10 — more evidence of summer-like crime levels continuing into the early fall. The Denver Police Department's first report of a violent offense this weekend was...
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
1 dead in early morning 2-vehicle crash in Thornton
The crash happened at the intersection of East 120th Avenue and Quebec Street around 1:28 a.m. on Sunday.
1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard. Police said the shooting...
Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people sent to the hospital for their injuries after a man drove his pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, local authorities said. Three people were taken into custody by...
Parents: Missing 14-year-old last seen with ‘sketchy’ men
The family of missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell is in anguish Saturday night after she's been gone for more than a week.
Cold case: Who murdered Marcus Mason 15 years ago?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver Police Department are working to solve the cold case murder of Marcus Mason.
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
Sheriff: Driver in deadly crash at bar switched seats after leaving
FOX31 obtained new arrest documents Monday morning detailing a hit-and-run crash at Rock Rest Lodge that left one person dead and four others injured.
Firearms, fentanyl, and $44K; drug bust lands 5 suspects in custody
A long-term narcotics investigation, led by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and named "Operation Buy-In," has resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of an alarming amount of illegal drugs.
18-year-old’s body found along High Line Canal
Alex Malone was found dead along the canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood on Oct. 7.
18-year-old shot, arrested in Northglenn
A gunfight in Northglenn on Sunday night ended with an 18-year-old being shot and badly hurt. The shots were fired shortly after 9 p.m. on Huron Street near Community Center Drive. Police say they showed up and the man was not cooperative with officers. They arrested him and took him to the hospital. He's hurt but will survive. A second man who was involved ran away. Anyone with information about this crime that might help in Northglenn police's investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Schranz at 303-450-8856 or mschranz@northglenn.org.
These cities, including Denver, have seen the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
Missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell located in Thornton
Chloe Campbell, the 14-year-old Boulder girl who has been missing since Sept. 30, was found Monday evening.She's being medically evaluated now. Investigators believe she ran away from home, but don't know details as to what happened while she was missing.Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced the news Monday evening in a news conference.No other details could be released Monday evening, due to Chloe's age and privacy concerns, Herold said.Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn said at that same conference that they didn't issue an Amber Alert because they did not believe Chloe was abducted, and that the department followed the law as...
Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police fails
A tidy Denver homeless encampment is given notice to leave.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca proposed a series of amendments during budget hearings Thursday that would have greatly improved services for people experiencing homelessness.
