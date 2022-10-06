ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Searching For Escapee From Breckinridge County

Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 4 are currently searching for a Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate who fled while at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. On October 5 at approximately 1:20 a.m. (CDT), 30 year-old Kody Claycomb, of Louisville, reportedly had been taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for examination after a fall in the detention center.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Former Louisville jail officer found guilty of using excessive force on inmate

A former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officer has been found guilty in federal court of using excessive force on an inmate. Darrell Taylor, 32, was found guilty of using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
Wave 3

Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Neighbors in Portland neighborhood concerned by young thieves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the Portland neighborhood, a Ring camera caught another theft on a front porch. “I really did not think someone would be bold enough to walk straight up on the porch,” Caitlan Corbin said, while sitting on the same porch. “He looked dead up at the camera and still did it.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping elderly woman in home invasion, stealing her van

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday, accused of pistol-whipping an elderly woman, knocking her out of her wheelchair and stealing her van. The home invasion and robbery occurred Thursday night on Gardiner Lane. Police said Jewell Ashby Jr., 37, pistol-whipped the homeowner before her friend showed up. According to police, Ashby then hog-tied that woman and dragged her around the house. He then stole the homeowner's van.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Local Utility Company Warns About Scam Calls

The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department is warning local residents of scammers, who are pretending to be from Meade County RECC calling people about their electric bills. The utility says the calls are not related to their company and they have seen a spike of complaints reporting such calls during...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Woman hits man and is arrested

MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 1400 block of Spice Valley Road after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived, they talked to a Kevin Niemi and found he was wanted on a warrant...
MITCHELL, IN
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 killed in hit-and-run crash on Cane Run Road, police looking for driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a hit-and-run crash near Shively on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a crash in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road, near Interstate 264, around 8 p.m. Police say a passenger vehicle was going northbound on Cane Run and crossed into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Outer Loop near Fairdale, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Fairdale on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left on New Cut Road onto Outer Loop when it crashed in a motorcyclist driven by a male.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April. According to the coroner’s office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting. According to...
