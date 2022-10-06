Read full article on original website
Case of Louisville day care worker accused of abuse heads to grand jury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The case of a Louisville day care worker charged with abusing children is headed to a grand jury. Rachel Flannery, 24, appeared in court Monday on three counts of criminal abuse of a child 12-years-old or younger. She was arrested after surveillance video caught her abusing...
'I don’t want a plea deal': Family wants suspects in 4-year-old Kentucky girl's death to face trial
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The suspects charged in the disappearance and death of a young Shelby County girl were back in front of a judge Monday with the family watching in the courtroom. Four-year-old Serenity McKinney’s mother, Catherine “Abby” McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, have been charged with...
Police Searching For Escapee From Breckinridge County
Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 4 are currently searching for a Breckinridge County Detention Center inmate who fled while at the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. On October 5 at approximately 1:20 a.m. (CDT), 30 year-old Kody Claycomb, of Louisville, reportedly had been taken to Breckinridge Memorial Hospital for examination after a fall in the detention center.
Police arrest suspect accused of setting 'suspicious fires' in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a month after three suspicious fires were set in areas around Hillview, police now say they have made an arrest. Troy Adams, 42, is facing multiple charges including arson and criminal mischief in connection to the Sept. 12 fires. The fires damaged two business and...
Former Louisville jail officer found guilty of using excessive force on inmate
A former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officer has been found guilty in federal court of using excessive force on an inmate. Darrell Taylor, 32, was found guilty of using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing...
Neighbors in Portland neighborhood concerned by young thieves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the Portland neighborhood, a Ring camera caught another theft on a front porch. “I really did not think someone would be bold enough to walk straight up on the porch,” Caitlan Corbin said, while sitting on the same porch. “He looked dead up at the camera and still did it.”
'So many lives were lost because of this lie': Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recent revelations about the search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death have reopened old wounds in Louisville’s Black community and disrupted the city’s efforts to restore trust in the police department. Former Louisville officer Kelly Goodlett admitted in federal court that she...
Woman accused of abusing 3 infants at Louisville day care released on home incarceration
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One day after a judge reduced her bond to $25,000, the woman accused of abusing at least three infants at a Louisville day care was released from jail. Racheal Flannery was released on home incarceration and told not to contact any victims or her work. Police...
Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate
A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered...
'We can do anything': Legally blind woman lands plane in Louisville, aims to break barriers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Defying the odds; that's the goal one visually impaired woman, turned pilot, has had for years. Kaiya Armstrong, 21, is legally blind, and landed at Bowman Field in Louisville Monday afternoon, proving that no obstacle is too great to overcome. She, and her co-pilot who can...
Louisville man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping elderly woman in home invasion, stealing her van
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday, accused of pistol-whipping an elderly woman, knocking her out of her wheelchair and stealing her van. The home invasion and robbery occurred Thursday night on Gardiner Lane. Police said Jewell Ashby Jr., 37, pistol-whipped the homeowner before her friend showed up. According to police, Ashby then hog-tied that woman and dragged her around the house. He then stole the homeowner's van.
Flock Safety cameras help with Indiana drug bust
Flock Safety Spokesperson Holly Beilin said a Flock camera flagged a stolen vehicle on Oct. 1 in New Albany. The camera then notified the Sheriff's Department.
Documents: Kentucky man arrested after five different drugs found in stolen vehicle
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A Kentucky man is facing six felony charges after police supposedly found him driving a stolen car with meth, fentanyl pills and several other drugs. According to the affidavit, Floyd County Sherriff's deputies were alerted of the stolen vehicle, a red 2017 Lexus, by a Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reading (ALPR) camera.
Local Utility Company Warns About Scam Calls
The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department is warning local residents of scammers, who are pretending to be from Meade County RECC calling people about their electric bills. The utility says the calls are not related to their company and they have seen a spike of complaints reporting such calls during...
Woman hits man and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the 1400 block of Spice Valley Road after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived, they talked to a Kevin Niemi and found he was wanted on a warrant...
LMPD: 1 killed in hit-and-run crash on Cane Run Road, police looking for driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a hit-and-run crash near Shively on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a crash in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road, near Interstate 264, around 8 p.m. Police say a passenger vehicle was going northbound on Cane Run and crossed into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Outer Loop near Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Fairdale on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left on New Cut Road onto Outer Loop when it crashed in a motorcyclist driven by a male.
Names of victims released in Bon Air murder, suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Officer has released the second name of the man involved in the double shooting in the Bon Air neighborhood back in April. According to the coroner’s office, Brendon Duffy, 35, is the second man involved in the shooting. According to...
Shooting in Petersburg Park leaves 4 injured, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting in the Newburg neighborhood leaves four people injured and in the hospital Thursday. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers received a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park just before 7 p.m. Police said their early...
