Texas State

everythinglubbock.com

UMC Health System listed among 2022 Best Companies to Work For

LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System was named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work For by the Texas Association of Business. According to a press release from UMC Health System, 100 companies are identified, recognized and honored as the best places of employment in Texas. “I am...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

GOP makes push to weaken Democrats’ grip on Texas border

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S. But this time, it’s coming from Republicans. “We are going to turn the...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Confirmed: Ft. Hood will soon be Ft. Cavazos

KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT) — The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepts all of the recommendations from commission looking into new names for several military bases and posts, including Fort Hood. Back in May, the Naming Commission recommended that Fort Hood become Fort Cavazos. Secretary Austin...
FORT HOOD, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Harris presses Texas Democrats on reproductive, voting rights in Austin remarks

Vice President Harris urged Texas Democrats to “fight like we never have before” at a fundraiser on Saturday evening as she railed against Republican-led pushes to enact voting and abortion restrictions. Speaking in Austin, Harris condemned a sweeping overhaul of Texas’s voting procedures last year signed into law...
TEXAS STATE
#Spooktacular Camp
everythinglubbock.com

Fall foliage will be less vibrant this fall, Texas A&M Forest Service says

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This year’s fall foliage across the Lone Star State will be less vibrant than usual due to continued drought conditions, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS). According to a press release from TAMFS, trees across the state continue to show stress despite...
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

AAA Texas: Gas prices climb as OPEC+ announces oil production cut

LUBBOCK, Texas — The weekly statewide gas price average in Texas rose for the first time in over 3 months this week, according to press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.250 on Saturday. Prices were trending upward.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

October is Elderly Financial Exploitation Awareness Month

AMARILLO, Texas — October is Elderly Financial Exploitation Awareness Month. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is reminding residence to look out for and help older adults in our communities. Adult Protective Services, a Texas DFPS program, investigated 13,554 cases of exploitation across the state in...
TEXAS STATE

