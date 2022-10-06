Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
UMC Health System listed among 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System was named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work For by the Texas Association of Business. According to a press release from UMC Health System, 100 companies are identified, recognized and honored as the best places of employment in Texas. “I am...
everythinglubbock.com
GOP makes push to weaken Democrats’ grip on Texas border
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S. But this time, it’s coming from Republicans. “We are going to turn the...
everythinglubbock.com
Confirmed: Ft. Hood will soon be Ft. Cavazos
KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT) — The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepts all of the recommendations from commission looking into new names for several military bases and posts, including Fort Hood. Back in May, the Naming Commission recommended that Fort Hood become Fort Cavazos. Secretary Austin...
everythinglubbock.com
Harris presses Texas Democrats on reproductive, voting rights in Austin remarks
Vice President Harris urged Texas Democrats to “fight like we never have before” at a fundraiser on Saturday evening as she railed against Republican-led pushes to enact voting and abortion restrictions. Speaking in Austin, Harris condemned a sweeping overhaul of Texas’s voting procedures last year signed into law...
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Fall foliage will be less vibrant this fall, Texas A&M Forest Service says
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This year’s fall foliage across the Lone Star State will be less vibrant than usual due to continued drought conditions, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS). According to a press release from TAMFS, trees across the state continue to show stress despite...
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Gas prices climb as OPEC+ announces oil production cut
LUBBOCK, Texas — The weekly statewide gas price average in Texas rose for the first time in over 3 months this week, according to press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $3.250 on Saturday. Prices were trending upward.
everythinglubbock.com
October is Elderly Financial Exploitation Awareness Month
AMARILLO, Texas — October is Elderly Financial Exploitation Awareness Month. The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is reminding residence to look out for and help older adults in our communities. Adult Protective Services, a Texas DFPS program, investigated 13,554 cases of exploitation across the state in...
Comments / 0