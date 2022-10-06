ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

New roundabout opens in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Loveland, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
coloradosun.com

Can a strain of wheatgrass with an odd name help Colorado farmers use less water?

With the flashlight shining out of the back of his cellphone, Perry Cabot, a water resources specialist at Colorado State University’s Western Colorado Research Center in Fruita, hunched behind a grain drill, a piece of equipment farmers use to plant seeds in a field. The research center’s operations manager, Jim Fry, piloted a tractor that slowly dragged the equipment through the dirt. Cabot followed along, pointing the light toward the bottom of the machine.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Deadly, Expensive Lesson Many Colorado Cops Still Haven't Learned

Over the past six weeks, settlement agreements have been reached in two separate Colorado cases involving a driver who'd been sleeping behind the wheel of a car reported as stolen, who was shot and killed by law enforcement officials after he woke up and tried to drive away. And while dollar amounts haven't been made public in either case, Denver paid just shy of $1 million in compensation to the family of seventeen-year-old Jessie Hernandez, who died under nearly identical circumstances in 2015, and a similar incident in North Carolina was settled in June for $3 million.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Colorado#Drugs#Avian Influenza
coloradopolitics.com

FEEDBACK | Giving Colorado’s critters safe passage

Colorado Voters for Animals and Colorado Animal Protectors held their third annual Laws for Paws Fundraiser and Awards Ceremony Saturday at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale. Honored this year were Sen. Jessie Danielson, Sen. Tammy Story, Rep. Julie McCluskie and Rep. Perry Will for their work in passing SB22-151, the Safe Crossings For Colorado Wildlife And Motorists Act.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado

A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Loveland Man Arrested

A Loveland man has been arrested a week after investigators say he punched and knocked an undercover Fort Collins police detective unconscious. The detective remained in critical condition at an area hospital late last week, according to a news release from the Critical Incident Response Team.
LOVELAND, CO
OutThere Colorado

7 totally legitimate complaints about life in Colorado

If you've been a longtime reader of OutThere Colorado, you know I love Colorado as much as the next person. It's an incredible place to live and, in my opinion, it lives up to the international hype it gets. That being said, there are a few common complaints I tend to hear and some of those complaints might be worth mentioning to people looking to relocate in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy