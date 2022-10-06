Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal PalaceDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Did your favorite brewery win at Great American Beer Festival?Brittany AnasColorado State
How to find your lost pet in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighborsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver to pay man falsely accused of robbing banks $50,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Loveland shuts down Central
The Central Warriors could not get anything going against the Loveland Red Wolves. The Red Wolves dominated the Warriors with their rushing attack. Loveland built a 28-0 lead at halftime. The Red Wolves win with a dominant, 41-0 performance.
Boyle's 43-yard FG snaps CSU's 10-game skid
RENO, Nev. — Michael Boyle kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift Colorado State over Nevada 17-14 on Friday night to end a 10-game losing streak dating to last season. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams 53 yards in just over two minutes to set up Boyle's...
New roundabout opens in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
Summit Daily News
A woman was dismissed by the endurance community — until she climbed 14 of Colorado’s tallest mountains in less than 45 hours
GOLDEN — Andrea Sansone was riding in the car back to Golden in August after becoming the first person ever, man or woman, to climb 12 fourteeners in 24 hours. She just wanted to sip on that elusive cocktail of elation and exhaustion. But her partner, Andrew Hamilton, couldn’t help himself. He suggested another challenge.
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Denver Press Club honors: CBS News Colo. alum Kathy Walsh
CBS News Colorado former anchor and Health Specialist Kathy Walsh was honored over the weekend by being inducted into the Denver Press Club Hall of Fame. Kathy was a major presence at CBS News Colorado for 37 years. She was the station's weekend anchor and health specialist as well as a seasoned journalist who made it clear that every story was accurate and comprehensive. Her compassion and understanding always brought out the best in everyone from co-workers to the people she interviewed.Kathy has been honored with several awards during the course of her career, including a spot in the Silver Circle of the Heartland Chapter of the Emmy Awards recognizing 25 years of contribution. Kathy retired from CBS News Colorado in May 2021. Congrats Kathy!
Pleasant start to workweek, chance for rain/snow Tuesday
The workweek starts off mild for Denver's weather and sunshine sticks around with highs in the 60s and 70s throughout the week.
Boa constrictor found meandering through Fort Collins suburb
A Fort Collins resident was caught off guard, however, when one of those transplants, reptilian in nature, was found meandering through a suburb in late September, the name of which is Bagheera.
1 dead in early morning 2-vehicle crash in Thornton
The crash happened at the intersection of East 120th Avenue and Quebec Street around 1:28 a.m. on Sunday.
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
If you take Colorado State Highway 7 and head south out of Estes Park, you will see serene mountain views the entire drive. One home at the end of Goblins Castle Road is truly special. This home has an epic backyard. Not just any backyard, but a 285,807-acre park known...
Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal Palace
(Denver, Colo.) Take one part spooky, one part sexy, and one part alcohol. Mix with fine art, “groovy” music, smart people, loud music and special effects. That’s Denver’s Paranormal Palace, an annual event held near Civic Center Park in the city owned McNichols Building. The huge party, which includes throngs of scantily clad women, has the backing of Mark Larson.
1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard. Police said the shooting...
This Is Colorado's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
Parents: Missing 14-year-old last seen with ‘sketchy’ men
The family of missing 14-year-old Chloe Campbell is in anguish Saturday night after she's been gone for more than a week.
KKTV
Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller
The more I adult, the more I want a home with a garage that is bigger than the home itself. If I happen to win the Powerball, I am totally going to buy this Loveland home located right on Boyd Lake. This home is currently listed on Realtor for $2.25...
Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash
Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash
GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
9-year-old girl who was missing in Longmont has been found
Officials in Longmont were asking the public for help as they searched for a missing 9-year-old girl, but she has since been found and reunited with her family.
