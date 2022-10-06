ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lupton, CO

KREX

Loveland shuts down Central

The Central Warriors could not get anything going against the Loveland Red Wolves. The Red Wolves dominated the Warriors with their rushing attack. Loveland built a 28-0 lead at halftime. The Red Wolves win with a dominant, 41-0 performance.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Boyle's 43-yard FG snaps CSU's 10-game skid

RENO, Nev. — Michael Boyle kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift Colorado State over Nevada 17-14 on Friday night to end a 10-game losing streak dating to last season. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams 53 yards in just over two minutes to set up Boyle's...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

New roundabout opens in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

A woman was dismissed by the endurance community — until she climbed 14 of Colorado’s tallest mountains in less than 45 hours

GOLDEN — Andrea Sansone was riding in the car back to Golden in August after becoming the first person ever, man or woman, to climb 12 fourteeners in 24 hours. She just wanted to sip on that elusive cocktail of elation and exhaustion. But her partner, Andrew Hamilton, couldn’t help himself. He suggested another challenge.
GOLDEN, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver Press Club honors: CBS News Colo. alum Kathy Walsh

CBS News Colorado former anchor and Health Specialist Kathy Walsh was honored over the weekend by being inducted into the Denver Press Club Hall of Fame. Kathy was a major presence at CBS News Colorado for 37 years. She was the station's weekend anchor and health specialist as well as a seasoned journalist who made it clear that every story was accurate and comprehensive. Her compassion and understanding always brought out the best in everyone from co-workers to the people she interviewed.Kathy has been honored with several awards during the course of her career, including a spot in the Silver Circle of the Heartland Chapter of the  Emmy Awards recognizing 25 years of contribution.  Kathy retired from CBS News Colorado in May 2021. Congrats Kathy! 
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Alcohol, eroticism and spookiness converge at Paranormal Palace

(Denver, Colo.) Take one part spooky, one part sexy, and one part alcohol. Mix with fine art, “groovy” music, smart people, loud music and special effects. That’s Denver’s Paranormal Palace, an annual event held near Civic Center Park in the city owned McNichols Building. The huge party, which includes throngs of scantily clad women, has the backing of Mark Larson.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard. Police said the shooting...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KKTV

Update: Voluntary evacuations lifted in Larimer County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire officials in Larimer County have lifted voluntary evacuations for the area of Red Mountain Road east of Highway 287 and north to the Wyoming state line, according to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. A wildfire on Great Twins Road...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash

Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
9NEWS

1 dead, 3 injured in Greeley crash

GREELEY, Colo. — A two-vehicle crash early Thursday in Greeley killed one person and injured three others, according to police. Greeley Police responded to the crash at 4:17 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 59th Avenue and West 10th Street, according to a news release. A GMC truck driven...
GREELEY, CO

