Moto3 Mechanic Fired Following Abusive Behavior Towards Riders
Remember that mechanic who, on September 17, 2022, during the Aragon GP, prevented Moto3 rider Adrian Fernandez from exiting the pits by literally stepping in front of his bike and blocking him from leaving? Well, as it would turn out, the guy has some serious issues, and has a history of abusing riders.
Kawasaki Pulls The Covers Off 2023 Z125 Pro With Three New Colorways
In the motorcycling world, it’s a common belief that bigger is better. However, it’s a known fact that some of the world’s most skilled riders started out on tiny, 125cc bikes. Sure, big power, loud noises, and gargantuan proportions strike fear and drop jaws, but even for those not necessarily looking to develop their skills and become A-level riders, there’s no denying that the purest form of fun on two wheels is to be had on small displacement machines.
Husqvarna Norden 901 Wins 2022 Good Design Award In Japan
Do you love the look of the Husqvarna Norden 901? If so, you’re not alone. Husqvarna’s first take on an adventure bike just won a 2022 Good Design Award from the Japan Institute of Design Promotion. Every year, the JIDP announces Good Design Award winners across a number of categories, both tangible and intangible.
