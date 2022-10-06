In the motorcycling world, it’s a common belief that bigger is better. However, it’s a known fact that some of the world’s most skilled riders started out on tiny, 125cc bikes. Sure, big power, loud noises, and gargantuan proportions strike fear and drop jaws, but even for those not necessarily looking to develop their skills and become A-level riders, there’s no denying that the purest form of fun on two wheels is to be had on small displacement machines.

