NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Goes Over the Best and Worst Q3 Performers on the Dow

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the biggest losers and winners on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the third quarter. "Anything economically sensitive has been crushed and even high-dividend yields are no protection when the Fed is on the warpath," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday named the...
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

GM and Ford Shares Fall After UBS Downgrades on Expectations for Weakening Demand

DETROIT — Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Ford's stock was down by more than 8% during intraday trading before closing at $11.37 per share, a decline of 6.9%. GM was off by as much as 7.5% before closing at $32.29 per share, down by 4%.
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

Bitcoin Falls to Start the Week as Investors Look Ahead to Inflation Data

Bitcoin on Monday fell to its lowest level in over a week as investors continued to digest strong jobs data from Friday that pushed risk assets including cryptocurrencies even deeper into the red. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap was down by about 1.3% to $19,213.00, according to Coin Metrics....
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

Rivian Shares Slumped After the Company Announced a Big Recall

Rivian late Friday said it is recalling more than 12,000 vehicles for a potential steering defect. The issue involves a fastener that may not have been tightened properly at the factory. The specifics of Rivian's recall have investors concerned. Shares of Rivian Automotive fell sharply on Monday after the electric...
ECONOMY
NBC Connecticut

Bond Markets Closed for Columbus Day as Investors Mull Fed Policy

Bond markets were closed Monday for Columbus Day as global stock markets and U.S. futures fell following U.S. jobs data released last week. On Friday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury ended the session at 3.888%, up by less than a basis point after a volatile few days last week. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury note was at 4.312%, also gaining less than a basis point.
